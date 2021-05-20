However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, JoJo and Jordan decided last year to push their wedding back to May 2021.
Now that May is almost over, JoJo confirmed in a Wednesday interview withAccess that her wedding isn't happening this month -- or likely even this year.
JoJo and Jordan are currently trying to pick a wedding date in 2022 because JoJo said Fall 2021 "is not an option for us" because of Jordan's hectic football schedule as a SEC Network commentator.
"[The wedding is] probably going to be next year, which is like a dagger for when I say that," JoJo admitted. "It's literally so frustrating for me and such a bummer to me."
JoJo told Access, "In a million years, I never thought that a year [from the start of the pandemic] we'd still be in a similar predicament with capacity issues, COVID restrictions."
JoJo explained that when she and Jordan had to make their final call about whether to follow through with their May 2021 nuptials or delay the wedding again, the couple's chosen venue was still at "a 10-person maximum capacity."
"And so, we're just rolling with the punches at this point. It is what it is," JoJo noted.
When asked whether she and Jordan ever considered an elopement or exchanging vows at a different venue in order to avoid another wedding cancellation, JoJo explained, "Yes, we've obviously explored a million different options here."
"Obviously things are opening back up now and things are a little bit different from when we had to make the call... There are venues that are completely open, but the only problem with that is we are so in love with our venue."
JoJo noted the venue "means a lot" to the couple "for a number of reasons," and she added, "And a big reason is all of our money is tied up in this, and we can't get that money back, so it just didn't make sense when we weighed out the pros and cons."
JoJo apparently doesn't want to sacrifice anything when it comes to her big day and she's trying to stay positive, even though she never anticipated she'd have to postpone her wedding twice.
"We know that when it does happen, it will be everything that we want it to be. People will all feel very comfortable and we'll be in a better place," JoJo shared.
"We'll get to have everyone there that we love, because I don't want to have a wedding with my closest family and friends not being able to be there. So, it's fluid -- it's all fluid!"
During a separate interview withUs Weekly, JoJo admitted she never even picked up her wedding dress that she had purchased prior to the original June 2020 wedding date.
"I plan on actually going and trying on dresses again and I never even picked up my original dress. Like the dress that I ordered, it came in during COVID [and] I had not even picked it up yet. Haven't even seen it," JoJo explained.
"It will be three years old, probably, by the time I ever get to wear it. So yeah, I might be trying on dresses again."
However, JoJo insisted she and Jordan remain committed to each other and believe their wedding day -- when it does eventually happen -- will be a dream come true.