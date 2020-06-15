JoJo and Jordan's wedding date was originally set for Saturday, June 13, but due to quarantine regulations, government restrictions and the safety of their guests, the couple had to push back their nuptials.
"6.13.20 ... Happy 'What would have been Wedding Day' to us!" JoJo, 29, wrote alongside a photo of Jordan kissing her cheek on Instagram.
"As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day. Even though I don't get to marry you today @jrodgers11, I know it will be all more worth the wait."
JoJo didn't reveal the exact date she'll walk down the aisle next year, but she did confirm in her post, "2021, we really can't wait for you."
Jordan shared a post of his own, showing he and JoJo painted their laundry room on the day he was supposed to be a groom standing at the altar.
"Today was going to be our Wedding Day. We were supposed to be Husband & Wife, by now, and paint the town with all our favorite people. Instead we are painting a laundry room! At least she still has some white (paint) on," Jordan captioned a fun photo of the pair.
"As you know by now we had to postpone our big day until next year, and although I would be just as happy saying I do right here covered in paint...our dream wedding will have to wait just a little longer I guess. I love you @joelle_fletcher and I can't wait to marry you in 2021!"
JoJo and Jordan just celebrated the four-year anniversary of their engagement in May.
Back in March, JoJo and Jordan were considering whether they should postpone their Summer 2020 wedding, and JoJo admittedly felt "anxiety" over the decision at that time.
"We haven't announced the date of our wedding yet, but it is this summer -- and I have been very cool about it because in my mind, we have great relationships with our vendors... [and] I thought that our venue was very flexible," JoJo told Chris Harrison and his girlfriend Lauren Zima in an Instagram Live session, according to Us Weekly.
"But today our wedding planner actually called me and was like, 'Hey, where's your head at with everything?' And I was like, 'Well, we're good. Like, we're just going to wait until the last minute to see if we need to reschedule.'"
JoJo recalled, "And she said to us that, 'Totally hear you, but the problem with that is that your venue now is starting to book up through up until 2021.'"
Jordan explained couples who had canceled their March and April 2020 wedding dates were rescheduling for slots he and JoJo had in mind as backup options.
"But we had a good conversation today about how to deal with it, and it's kind of like... we would never sacrifice that day to just rush and get it done," JoJo said.
"So if it can't happen the way we want it to happen, we'll do it when we can. And I know like with Jordan, we can't push it to fall. So that's the struggle."
Jordan added, according to Us, "It's been four years so what's another year?"
But after JoJo expressed shock over Jordan suggesting they wait another whole year, Jordan clarified, "No, I'm kidding."
But Jordan shared, "We don't want people to be worried about traveling around it, so if there is that, then we'll look at possibly rescheduling to next year even though that's not what we want to do."
In Fall 2019, JoJo told Us that she could see herself marrying Jordan in an outdoor wedding in Malibu, Napa or Santa Barbara.
JoJo finished as the runner-up on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor and then starred onThe Bachelorette's twelfth season, where she met and fell in love with Jordan, a former professional football player who now works as a sports commentator.