"The Bachelorette" couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers will serve as the hosts of "The Big D," a dating competition series for TBS.

"Over the course of several weeks, 10 divorced couples move into a tropical villa in Costa Rica together to re-learn how to date while looking for love with the other contestants in the house," the cable network said in a news release Tuesday.

Fletcher was a contestant on Season 20 of "The Bachelor" and was the star of Season 12 of "The Bachelorette" where she met Rodgers to whom she is now engaged.

"The Big D" is from the creators of "Dating Naked" and "Are You the One?"

"Watching other people's relationships and rooting for old romances and new couples is addictive," Brett Weitz -- general manager for TNT, TBS and truTV -- said in a statement.

"'The Big D' is another attention grabbing, bold creation in our growing unscripted portfolio."

