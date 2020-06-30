JoJo's season was recapped into a three-hour episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! on Monday night, and the couple videochatted with host Chris Harrison at the end of the special to provide fans with an update on how their relationship is now, nearly four years later.
Although JoJo and Jordan gushed they've been doing "great" and just built their first home together in Dallas, TX, the couple admitted they had a bumpy road to happily-ever-after.
"It's been crazy," Jordan, 31, told Harrison from his home with JoJo.
"You get a lot of perfection on the show. You get amazing dates. You see the best of someone. Sometimes that's not real life and you go through ups and downs, and we've gone through our fair share of ups and downs."
"We've been super open about this, Chris, and you know this -- our first year after the show was very difficult," JoJo, 29, confirmed. "We went through a lot of different struggles."
JoJo confessed that her relationship almost didn't make it.
"There was a point in that first year where it was like, 'Woah, can we even do this?'" JoJo shared.
"We sat down together and we were like, 'We love each other, but is that enough right now?' It was a fork in the road and we chose to stay together and we're better for it, but it was not easy," Jordan admitted.
"The love I have for you now, [JoJo, after what] we've been through... is only going to get more with kids, marriage and everything that comes with that. But it's pretty crazy to look back."
The couple had a blowout fight on the night their The Bachelorette finale aired on August 1, 2016, according to Life & Style, and they almost missed a schedule appearance because they were arguing so much.
Jordan was also repeatedly at the center of the gossip and negative press.
"There's been a lot of really harsh and very untrue allegations along the way. So, no more do I focus on one than the other," Jordan told Reality TV World.
"It's about moving forward. And any of that is so not true that it's not even worth time to do that. I'm just happy to start this new life with my fiancee, and that's what I'm focusing on.
And JoJo admitted to Reality TV World she and her new fiance had "tough conversations" at the time but she took what Jordan's exes said "with a grain of salt."
"As much as I thought I was prepared for critiques from people, I didn't prepare well enough for this. It was hard. There were so many nights where I struggled with it," JoJo said.
Brittany later shared alleged proof of Jordan's unfaithfulness on Instagram through a video showing a redacted receipt for an expensive $229 bouquet of flowers -- complete with a sweet, personal message -- Jordan allegedly sent a girl in Baton Rouge, LA, in June 2014.
Brittany attempted to prove she was still dating Jordan at the time by posting a text-message exchange between them that was dated one day prior to the flower delivery.
A source told In Touch Weekly in August 2016 that JoJo was "freaking out about Jordan's ex-girlfriend's rant" and it was "making her question their entire relationship."
"[JoJo] is devastated that he could have treated another woman like this," the source added, "because if he could cheat and lie to his girlfriend of three-and-a-half years so easily, why wouldn't he do the same to her?"
An insider told Life & Style that same month, "JoJo realized Jordan was not in the relationship for the right reasons. [JoJo] recently decided to finally confront him about his feelings. It did not end well."
A friend of JoJo's also told the magazine things were "really nasty" between JoJo and Jordan behind the scenes and the pair were fighting constantly.
"I'm sure that people will see them arguing in public soon. There's no way JoJo and Jordan will get married," the friend said at the time.
According to OK! Weekly, JoJo's friends and family were "urging her to dump Jordan," the In Touch source explained.
"They don't want to see her get hurt or embarrassed any more than she already is. She's staying in the relationship for the endorsement deals and money."
JoJo and Jordan, who co-host CNBC's Cash Pad and Paramount Network's Fittest Couples, had to postpone their June 13, 2020 nuptials due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but they're currently planning a 2021 wedding.
"We were supposed to get married a couple of weeks ago, unfortunately that didn't get to happen because of COVID, so we're kind of resetting that excitement again because we pushed it to 2021," JoJo explained on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!.
Prior to starring on The Bachelorette, JoJo competed for Ben Higgins' heart on The Bachelor's 20th season and finished as the runner-up behind Lauren Bushnell. (Ben and Lauren have since broken up and moved on with new relationships).