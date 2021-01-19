"They've decided to take some time apart for now... They are still figuring out the logistics of their relationship and if they will stay together," the source said.
Clare and Dale portrayed a picture-perfect life after getting engaged on The Bachelorette's sixteenth season last year, but the source insisted, "Clare and Dale have been fighting a lot recently."
"They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences," the source elaborated to E! News.
"Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom. It's been very tense recently between them."
In fact, the couple's recent Instagram activity suggests Dale has been in New York City while Clare has been spending her time close to home in Northern California.
"They are both still getting to know each other and figuring it all out," the source explained.
Late last week, Clare revealed she had a "hard day" and was thankful to have her mother -- who battles Alzheimer's disease and dementia -- to help her through it.
"I'm so thankful to be able to see my mom in person now," Clare said, referencing how coronavirus had physically kept them apart for quite some time.
"I get so emotional because this time is precious and I know means everything to both of us, especially as her mind is slipping away and her body is getting weaker. I try and sing and laugh to add a little sunshine to her day, even if it's only for the 20 minutes they allow. I love it."
"She has good days and bad, Just like we all do," Clare continued. "Well today I couldn't hide my hard day. A mother always knows. Without saying a word, she reached in her pocket and pulled out this tissue and just squeezed my hand."
Clare and Dale last posted photos of each other on Instagram on January 9, when the couple's relationship seemed to be in good standing.
Clare posted a photo with her man by the beach in La Jolla, CA, at the time and captioned it, "Let's never leave."
And Dale also posted a photo of himself in the water in La Jolla on the same day.
The couple also appeared to have a wonderful time ringing in the New Year together with Clare's two beloved dogs.
Clare was convinced she had met her future husband when Dale stepped out of a limo on Night 1 ofThe Bachelorette's sixteenth season and took her breath away.
It took less than two weeks for Clare to determine Dale was the guy she wanted to be with forever, and so she dumped all of her other The Bachelorette bachelors to pursue that one relationship.
Clare's journey on the show therefore ended prematurely with a steamy overnight date with Dale that led to Dale getting down on one knee and proposing marriage seemingly the next day.
"It's just been a dream come true," Clare gushed of her relationship.
"Every time I wake up, my mind almost reverts to old patterns of like, 'What did I do to deserve this, this man?' And I look over and he's like, 'I love you.' I then change my thought to, 'I've waited my lifetime for this.'"
Dale added, "It was hands down love at first sight... At the base of everything with her, in its truest form, we love each other. We had that, and it was undeniable."
When Chris asked what was next for the couple, Clare immediately shouted, "Babies!"
But Dale noted he'd like to get married before welcoming children.
While many The Bachelorette fans have been critical of Clare and Dale's quick-moving romance and whether it will last, the lovebirds felt no shame or embarrassment about getting engaged in less than a month of knowing each other.
"For me personally, there is no explanation needed. I've never been afraid of commitment. And when I met Clare, I knew I was all in. She lights a fire in me that I was missing for so long," Dale told People in a joint interview with Clare late last year.
"It may be fast for some people," Clare added, "and that's okay. But for us, it's working."
Dale recently claimed he had turned down the opportunity to compete on The Bachelorette multiple times after being nominated for the show but changed his mind once Clare was announced as the show's sixteenth-season star in March 2020.