Clare posted a near five-minute video and captioned it, "Happy ONE YEAR Anniversary love!!"
Not only did the video show Dale introducing himself to Clare on Night 1 of The Bachelorette's sixteenth season and Clare accepting Dale's marriage proposal about two weeks into the dating process, but The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart winner Bri Stauss also made an appearance.
Bri recorded herself saying, "A year ago, on the day, she found her person -- and I was there. She knew it then and she knows it even more today."
"Ya'll's love has only gotten stronger and deeper over time," Bri added. "And every time she hears the words to this song, they couldn't be more true."
Bri proceeded to sing a solo rendition of her Chris Watson duet "Found You," the song she had performed for Clare and Dale during their first one-on-one date on The Bachelorette last year.
As Bri sang, a montage of photos and videos played showing some of Clare and Dale's sweetest and most intimate moments after getting engaged on the show.
Images captured Clare and Dale kissing, celebrating the holidays, singing in the car, traveling, dancing, goofing around, and Dale teaching Clare how to play golf.
Dale commented on Clare's post, "Love you with all my heart. Before we even met I knew god was working but never could have imagined what he had in store for us and there's so much more ahead. My heart is with you always."
"It's the moments that nobody sees that make life and our love so special. The most beautiful thing is that those are the moments only we will carry forever," Dale gushed in the caption.
"When we first met I knew god's hand was at work but I could have never imagined the journey he had in store for us. Love you with all my heart @clarecrawley. Happy ONE YEAR Anniversary Love!"
Clare and Dale recently sparked speculation they may have had a secret wedding after they were both spotted and photographed with matching bands on their fingers multiple times.
However, a source confirmed to Us Weekly earlier this month that the Season 16 The Bachelorette couple is not married yet and are only still engaged for the time being.
"They're engaged but still are working on building a solid relationship. They've discussed future plans but aren't necessarily wedding planning. They aren't rushing to tie the knot," the source said.
Although Clare has been proudly displaying her engagement ring for over a month now, the source explained, "They're still working on some issues they have to overcome... They're more private when it comes to their issues."
"The good thing is that they're happy together and enjoying this time as an engaged couple," the insider added. "They love each other very much and care for each other."
Dale reportedly recently moved into a new place in New York City and Clare has been holding down her fort in Sacramento, CA, where she takes care of her mother and her sisters live.
Dale and Clare briefly split in January but began going on dates and spending time together again in February.
Dale appeared to confirm he got back together with Clare on April 7 when he posted a mirror selfie of the couple drinking coffee together on Instagram Stories, and they've seemingly been inseparable ever since.
The couple took things slowly and made sure they're on the same page about the future before getting back together, People reported, since they had allegedly disagreed on a post-engagement timeline for getting married and having children.
Clare's journey on The Bachelorette's sixteenth season in 2020 ended prematurely after about two weeks. Producers planned a steamy overnight date for the couple and then Dale proposed marriage seemingly the next day.
"I've never been afraid of commitment," Dale told People in a joint interview with Clare last year.
"And when I met Clare, I knew I was all in. She lights a fire in me that I was missing for so long."
But on January 19, Dale announced he and Clare had decided to split and arrived at "the healthiest decision" for the "both" of them, but then Clare revealed two days later she had been blindsided by Dale's public statement.
Clare wrote on Instagram, "I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were, so I've needed some time to really digest this."
ADVERTISEMENT
Clare admitted she was "crushed" by the breakup given her intentions to settle down with Dale and start a family had "always been very clear."
The Season 16 The Bachelorette star added that she had been "genuinely invested with all of [her] heart" into Dale and their relationship, although it "was not perfect."
Multiple sources had described Dale as a "fame-seeker" in the wake of his split from Clare, according to E! News.
"[Dale] doesn't want to give up the party life. He loves the NYC scene," a source told E! News earlier this year. "His partying would be a problem in their relationship and would cause many fights."
Reports also swirled Dale had cheated on Clare, which he firmly denied in the press. Dale insisted on his Instagram Stories in late January that he loves and respects Clare and "wanted nothing more" than to make their relationship work.
"I put my heart and soul into it each and every day. And I wanted nothing more than to build a healthy relationship," Dale insisted, later adding that he was "hurting" from the breakup.