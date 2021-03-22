"My heart is so full.ï¸ Thank you to everyone who reached out and filled my birthday with love!" Clare captioned a photo of herself on Sunday, just one day following her birthday on Saturday, March 20.
Clare appeared to be wearing her engagement ring in the photo, but according toUs Weekly, it may be a throwback picture considering Clare has posted similar photos from a prior photo shoot before.
While neither Clare or Dale posted photos of each other during their stay in wine country, their Instagram Stories showed views of the same hotel room, according to Us.
Clare posted a picture of her glass of champagne in bed on Sunday via Instagram Stories and wrote, "Beyond thankful to everyone of you that sent Birthday messages. My heart is full and truly has meant so much as I read all the messages of love! Cheers to being blessed with another year! XO."
And later that night, Dale said in a video on his own Instagram Stories, "Napa is special. I've fallen in love with Napa."
Dale also reportedly clinked glasses with someone off camera and said, "Too much vino." The social-media evidence appears to support Clare was that person.
In addition, Dale noted how he had forgotten how much he enjoys "Wine country."
Late last week, Clare posted a photo of a beautiful dessert at a restaurant, allowing fans to speculate she was on a dinner date with Dale.
"This time last year, birthday celebrations weren't a thing. This year is already looking a lot different in so many ways, and I couldn't be more thankful," Clare wrote alongside the image.
Shortly after Clare and Dale were spotted holding hands and going out for dinner and cocktails in mid-February in Venice, FL, a source told the magazine, "Dale has been pretty secretive with friends when they're asking if he's back with Clare, but it's obvious to everyone that they're back together."
"They're just figuring things out and enjoying spending time together," the source added.
Dale announced his split from Clare on January 19, saying the pair had arrived at "the healthiest decision" for the "both" of them, but then Clare revealed two days later she had been blindsided by Dale's public statement.
Clare wrote on Instagram, "I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were, so I've needed some time to really digest this."
Clare admitted she was "crushed" by the breakup given her intentions to settle down with Dale and start a family had "always been very clear."
The Season 16 The Bachelorette star added that she had been "genuinely invested with all of [her] heart" into Dale and their relationship, although it "was not perfect."
Multiple sources described Dale as a "fame-seeker," according to E! News, and one insider said, "It is obvious [to Clare] now. Things are making sense to her now. She didn't want to believe it at first but is now heartbroken."
It's been widely reported Dale "broke it off" with Clare because he wanted to continue living in New York City while Clare felt the need to stay in Sacramento, CA, and tend to her mother, who battles Alzheimer's disease.
"[Dale] doesn't want to give up the party life. He loves the NYC scene," the insider told E! News. "His partying would be a problem in their relationship and would cause many fights."
And the insider noted of Clare, "She just wants to get married, settle down and have children. They were on complete different pages."
But in late January, reports swirled Dale had been cheating on Clare after they got engaged on The Bachelorette's sixteenth season in Summer 2020. Sources told E! News that Dale had been unfaithful throughout their entire five-month engagement.
The woman in question, Eleonora Srugo, a New York City-based real estate agent, had "been talking to her friends about sneaking around with Dale," according to an E! News source.
"[Clare] has seen proof" that when she couldn't be with Dale in New York City, he was reportedly spending time with Eleonora.
Dale has claimed his relationship with Eleonora -- which dates back to at least late 2019 -- is strictly platonic and business-related, but the source told E! News that Clare "never trusted the friendship and thought it was shady."
Dale's questionable relationship with Eleonora was reportedly "a root cause of a lot of their arguments" that resulted in Dale and Clare taking some time apart and then ultimately ending their engagement.
However, a Dale source subsequently denied Dale and Eleonora had an affair.
"There is zero truth to the romance rumors," the Dale source told E! News, adding that Dale and Eleonora have "an innocent friendship."
Shortly after Clare and Dale's breakup, Dale insisted on his Instagram Stories that the split "didn't come out of nowhere" and he was struggling to move on, according to Us.
"I love Clare and respect Clare enough to let her know how I feel, even if that's against the expectations of everybody else, and it's gonna take time," Dale reportedly shared on January 25.
"I wanted nothing more than to make this relationship work, and I put my heart and soul into it each and every day. And I wanted nothing more than to build a healthy relationship."
Dale subsequently broke down to his followers in an Instagram video and said he was "hurting."
"This has f-cking rocked me. I felt so many emotions, so much guilt, but also so much confusion, so much hurt, and I know that we both have... But the reality of it is, life isn't perfect," Dale reportedly lamented, on the verge of tears.
"And we make mistakes. I've made a lot of them, I know we all do. My pops would always say you gotta hurt before you heal. I've been f-cking hurting. A lot."
Clare was convinced she had met her future husband when Dale stepped out of a limo on Night 1 of The Bachelorette's sixteenth season and took her breath away.
It took less than two weeks for Clare to determine Dale was the guy she wanted to be with forever, and so she dumped all of her other The Bachelorette bachelors to pursue that one relationship.
When Chris asked what was next for the couple, Clare immediately shouted, "Babies!"
But Dale noted he'd like to get married before welcoming children.
"I've never been afraid of commitment," Dale told People in a joint interview with Clare last year.
"And when I met Clare, I knew I was all in. She lights a fire in me that I was missing for so long."
Dale recently claimed he had turned down the opportunity to compete on The Bachelorette multiple times after being nominated for the show but changed his mind once Clare was announced as the show's sixteenth-season star in March 2020.
Prior to getting involved with Dale, Clare had been engaged to The Bachelor Winter Games bachelor Benoit Beausejour-Savard.
Clare and Benoit announced their decision to split in April 2018 after being engaged for only a month and a half.