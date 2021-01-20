Just hours after news surfaced Clare and Dale were taking some time apart to figure out their relationship and whether they should stay together amid frequent fighting, Dale confirmed Tuesday night on Instagram their relationship is over.
"I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," Dale wrote in a since-deleted post.
"We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself -- something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."
According to a source, Dale officially "broke it off" with Clare and she is "completely devastated," E! News reported.
Clare -- who has yet to release a statement of her own regarding the split -- is reportedly "trying to focus on herself right now" and mend her broken heart.
Dale reportedly wasn't ready for the level of commitment Clare was expecting, which appeared to be marriage and children in the very near future.
"Clare and Dale were taking time apart and we're working it out, but it led to a definite split," the source explained.
"Dale felt that he is not ready for marriage and was not ready to move to Sacramento for Clare. They were making a lot of plans that Dale could not commit to."
Clare and Dale portrayed a picture-perfect life after getting engaged on The Bachelorette's sixteenth season last year, but the insider insisted, "Clare and Dale have been fighting a lot recently."
"They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences," the insider elaborated to the website.
"Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom. It's been very tense recently between them."
In fact, the couple's recent Instagram activity had suggested Dale was spending time alone in New York City while Clare was close to home in Northern California.
Late last week, Clare revealed she had a "hard day" and was thankful to have her mother -- who battles Alzheimer's disease and dementia -- to help her through it.
"I'm so thankful to be able to see my mom in person now," Clare said, referencing how coronavirus had physically kept them apart for quite some time.
She added at the time, "She has good days and bad, Just like we all do. Well today I couldn't hide my hard day. A mother always knows. Without saying a word, she reached in her pocket and pulled out this tissue and just squeezed my hand."
Clare and Dale last posted photos of each other on Instagram on January 9, when the couple's relationship seemed to be in good standing.
Clare posted a photo with her man by the beach in La Jolla, CA, at the time and captioned it, "Let's never leave."
And Dale also posted a photo of himself in the water in La Jolla on the same day.
The couple also appeared to have a wonderful time ringing in the New Year together with Clare's two beloved dogs.
Clare was convinced she had met her future husband when Dale stepped out of a limo on Night 1 of The Bachelorette's sixteenth season and took her breath away.
It took less than two weeks for Clare to determine Dale was the guy she wanted to be with forever, and so she dumped all of her other The Bachelorette bachelors to pursue that one relationship.
Clare's journey on the show therefore ended prematurely with a steamy overnight date with Dale that led to Dale getting down on one knee and proposing marriage seemingly the next day.
"It's just been a dream come true," Clare gushed of her relationship.
"Every time I wake up, my mind almost reverts to old patterns of like, 'What did I do to deserve this, this man?' And I look over and he's like, 'I love you.' I then change my thought to, 'I've waited my lifetime for this.'"
Dale added, "It was hands down love at first sight... At the base of everything with her, in its truest form, we love each other. We had that, and it was undeniable."
When Chris asked what was next for the couple, Clare immediately shouted, "Babies!"
But Dale noted he'd like to get married before welcoming children.
While many The Bachelorette fans had been critical of Clare and Dale's quick-moving romance and whether it would last, the lovebirds initially felt no shame or embarrassment about getting engaged in less than a month of knowing each other.
"For me personally, there is no explanation needed. I've never been afraid of commitment. And when I met Clare, I knew I was all in. She lights a fire in me that I was missing for so long," Dale told People in a joint interview with Clare late last year.
"It may be fast for some people," Clare added, "and that's okay. But for us, it's working."
Dale recently claimed he had turned down the opportunity to compete onThe Bachelorette multiple times after being nominated for the show but changed his mind once Clare was announced as the show's sixteenth-season star in March 2020.