Dotun proposed marriage during the finale, and now he and Charity are happily engaged and looking forward to their future together.
But are they hearing wedding bells already?
"Of course! Of course there are plans for a wedding! [If there weren't], that would defeat the whole point of us doing this thing!" Charity joked with BachelorNation.com in a joint interview with her new fiancee.
"So we don't have a set date, but we've talked about it."
Charity confirmed she and Dotun "don't want a super long engagement," and so she's seemingly envisioning a wedding in 2024 or early 2025.
"Whether that's a year or a year-and-a-half, we don't really know," Charity noted. "But sooner rather than later."
And the couple would like to have two weddings in two different countries!
"We are hopeful for a big Nigerian wedding," Charity revealed, which would honor Dotun's native country and his family's proud heritage.
"My mother-in-law says she wants to whisk us away! So we're hanging onto that," Charity said.
"And then [we'd have] probably a more intimate, smaller one. Either way, we're both excited for those next steps. But we're just enjoying this moment."
The first monoracial Black couple to come out of The Bachelor franchise -- which Dotun called "the cherry on top" of their beautiful love -- will both be living in California while Charity, who is originally from Georgia, competes on Dancing with the Stars this fall.
ABC also gifted Charity and the integrative medicine specialist a romantic trip for two to Greece that they have to take advantage of soon.
Dotun and The Bachelorette star's speeches at the Final Rose Ceremony have been compared to wedding vows. They expressed how much they valued, respected and admired each other, and they were both deeply in love.
"With Dotun, it boils down to a feeling you can't really place and you can't really pinpoint; you just have it and it's there, and when it comes together, you feel alive," Charity gushed on the finale of her season.
"I love Dotun, and I see, so clearly, a future with him -- a future that is going to bring me the most happiness."
The Bachelorette couple have said that they're just looking forward to being engaged, going on dates in public, and growing in love now that their engagement is finally public knowledge.
"Obviously you see me and Dotun's love story from start to finish, and there was never a doubt that I knew this man was also going to choose me... I felt so reassured in that sense," Charity recently said on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
Charity also revealed to Us Weeklywhen exactly she decided that Dotun was her winner and the man whom she wanted to end up with.
Before Joey stars on The Bachelor in early 2024, ABC is premieringBachelor in Paradise's ninth season as well as The Golden Bachelor starring Gerry Turner on Thursday, September 28 beginning at 8PM ET/PT.