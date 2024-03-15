The Bachelorette couple Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko have revealed behind-the-scenes overnight Fantasy Suite details.

Charity picked Dotun as her winner at the end of The Bachelorette's twentieth season over runner-up Joey Graziadei, and she had an off-camera Fantasy Suite date with both men.

Joey left The Bachelorette brokenhearted, but he went on to star on The Bachelor's 28th season, and the show just featured Joey enjoying Fantasy Suites with Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson and Rachel Nance on its March 11 episode.

Footage was captured on the morning after each overnight date, and so many fans are wondering when the cameras were allowed back in.

"During Fantasy Suites, do they give you a warning before coming in the morning to film?" one fan asked Charity during a Q&A session she conducted via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 12.

Charity's fiance was available to answer that question for her.

"Hell no," Dotun replied with a big smile. "They just pull up on your ass!"

After Dotun laughed, he continued to share, "You'll be in your [underwear] and all discombobulated. They do not [warn you]."

And Charity agreed, "They don't. Imagine!"

The former The Bachelorette star laughed and noted, "Luckily, it's in the morning, so they're not walking in on a show."

Charity and Dotun, who are happily engaged and planning to wed in Fall 2025, have apparently been watching Joey's The Bachelor season together.

Joey recently said that he understands Charity's decisions better now that he's been a lead of the franchise.

And when asked for her thoughts on Joey in the Q&A session, Charity called him "a phenomenal lead."

Charity shared, "[He's] arguably one of the best bachelors. It's been interesting watching this back now knowing what it's like being a lead but also knowing Joey."

Charity went on to gush about the job Joey is doing as The Bachelor's Season 28 star.

"I feel like I can read moods and body language but also knowing where he's at in the process of all this and feeling the exhaustion," Charity wrote.

"IT'S a LOT," she insisted.

Charity also weighed in on the competition, revealing what she thinks each remaining bachelorette brings to the table.

"[Joey's] Final 3 are all amazing, beautiful girls and bring something unique to the relationship," Charity explained.

"I personally love how free and bubbly Kelsey is, and she is absolutely stunning. Rachel has this easygoing calmness about her that is really special and I think compliments him so well. She's also the sweetest."

And Charity said Daisy "is literally the definition of her name," adding, "She brings warmth and happiness and has a fascinating ability to turn almost anything into a fun, positive moment."

When asked for her prediction on how Joey's season will end, Charity wrote, "I don't know what the ending will be -- rooting for everyone's happiness and love stories!"

The Bachelor airs its The Women Tell All special on Monday, March 18 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

