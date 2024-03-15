And when asked for her thoughts on Joey in the Q&A session, Charity called him "a phenomenal lead."
Charity shared, "[He's] arguably one of the best bachelors. It's been interesting watching this back now knowing what it's like being a lead but also knowing Joey."
Charity went on to gush about the job Joey is doing as The Bachelor's Season 28 star.
"I feel like I can read moods and body language but also knowing where he's at in the process of all this and feeling the exhaustion," Charity wrote.
"IT'S a LOT," she insisted.
Charity also weighed in on the competition, revealing what she thinks each remaining bachelorette brings to the table.
"[Joey's] Final 3 are all amazing, beautiful girls and bring something unique to the relationship," Charity explained.
"I personally love how free and bubbly Kelsey is, and she is absolutely stunning. Rachel has this easygoing calmness about her that is really special and I think compliments him so well. She's also the sweetest."
And Charity said Daisy "is literally the definition of her name," adding, "She brings warmth and happiness and has a fascinating ability to turn almost anything into a fun, positive moment."