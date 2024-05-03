Charity took to Instagram on May 1 with a sweet tribute to her fiance.
"Happy 1 year anniversary -- we did it babe," Charity captioned a sneak peek from the couple's engagement photo shoot in which they both wore matching ivory clothing.
"Even with the odds against us... You are the love that I didn't expect, but changed my life for the absolute better, the way you love me and who you are proves to be true, day after day, that sometimes 'a good thing is just a good thing.'"
The 28-year-old child and family therapist continued, "I love you so much and forever grateful for you!"
Dotun, meanwhile, posted photos of Charity and himself kissing on a beach.
"I remember April 30, 2023 like it was yesterday. Sitting in my hotel room in Fiji, uncertain of if you would accept me in the moments leading up to my proposal. To taking off my suit in our villa, staring at my new fiance wondering and hoping that the love we were feeling would continue outside of that fantasy," Dotun captioned his upload.
"One year later and the fantasy has become our reality. Your endless love is an experience, thank you for showing me what it's supposed to feel like. Proud of you, proud of us. Learning more everyday that a good thing can just be a good thing. Cheers baby."
Congratulatory messages poured in from Bachelor Nation.
The Bachelorette alum shared how she and Dotun will be tying the knot in California in Fall 2025, followed by a second wedding ceremony in Lagos, where Dotun's Nigerian family will be able to attend and carry on their traditions.
Charity, however, has not given away the exact dates of her weddings.
"People want me to disclose our wedding day so bad -- that is between me, my family and fiance," Charity noted.
Charity explained to her followers in an early February Q&A session via Instagram Stories that she and Dotun are waiting to wed due to the planning process. It's especially challenging for the pair because they want to have two ceremonies in two different countries.
"I personally do not want to plan a wedding in a rush of 5 months. I choose peace and not stress (which I will experience regardless cause it's wedding planning)," Charity explained.
Charity admitted she'd like to slow down for a little bit after appearing on three reality TV shows in a row.
"I went from one TV show to another and Dotun and I are just now settling into normalcy and getting our bearings, which we are loving every second of it," Charity shared.
"This is a normal time frame. I want to enjoy and live out our engagement and it'll be here before you know it, as we have already started planning."
Dotun previously shared he's Charity's biggest fan and that the way she loves him is "something special." Dotun also boasted about how Charity brings him "so much happiness."
Charity and Dotun also revealed in November that they're in therapy together and are doing everything it takes to stay strong and healthy as a couple.
"[Dotun] is well onboard [with our sessions]. I don't want to toot my own horn, but they, like, our therapist is personally, like, really proud of us because we don't really have, like, problems," Charity explained to Life & Style at the time.
"It's just, like, we're doing things to be proactive, to, like, stay ahead of, like, I guess something going wrong in the in the future."