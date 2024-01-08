Charity interviewed Bachelor Nation alums on the "Gold Carpet" at Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's live televised The Golden Wedding on January 4, and at one point, the Season 20 The Bachelorette star asked Dotun to join her on-camera.
Charity and Dotun ironically made their big wedding announcement right in front of Charity's The Bachelor ex, Zach Shallcross, and his fiancee Kaity Biggar, who have yet to set a wedding date of their own after getting engaged on The Bachelor's Season 27 finale.
Zach -- who eliminated Charity after her hometown date on his season -- and Kaity got engaged in late 2022, although their engagement didn't air until March 2023.
Charity and Dotun went public with their engagement months later in August 2023, but they're clearly beating Zach and Kaity to the altar.
The Bachelor franchise host Jesse Palmer commented on Charity and Dotun's The Golden Wedding announcement, "So exciting to hear we've got another Bachelor wedding in the works. I was wondering when we were going to hear that news from Charity and Dotun!"
After getting engaged on The Bachelorette's twentieth season, Dotun supported Charity on Dancing with the Stars' 32nd season and they've been living together in Los Angeles, CA.
When asked in December what's around the corner for them, Charity told her followers in a Q&A session via Instagram Stories, "Although DWTS is over, I am still doing the tour for two weeks in February. In the meantime, we will be moving and spending time with family over the holidays!"
Charity also teased that the pair planned to take advantage of their trip to Greece, which The Bachelor franchise had gifted them at the end of her season last summer.
ADVERTISEMENT
"And Dotun and I are going to Greece finally! We listened to Papa Jesse to save it for post-show and this could not be more perfect timing!" Charity said, referring to Jesse Palmer.
One person asked Charity when she hoped to walk down the aisle, and Charity responded, "2025!"
Dotun conducted his own Q&A session via Instagram Stories in December and revealed his favorite thing about being with his fiancee.
"The way this woman loves is something special," he gushed. "She accepts me for me and loves the parts of me that even I don't like myself. And that's priceless in this life."
Dotun also boasted about how Charity brings him "so much happiness" but they make sure they don't lose sight of themselves in the relationship.
"It's tempting to attach my happiness to this relationship, but I try to always remember we are individuals first. And we both respect each other's autonomy, which helps us grow as individuals then subsequently as partners," Dotun shared.
Charity and Dotun also revealed in November that they're in therapy together and are doing everything it takes to stay strong and healthy as a couple.
"[Dotun] is well onboard [with our sessions]. I don't want to toot my own horn, but they, like, our therapist is personally, like, really proud of us because we don't really have, like, problems," Charity explained to Life & Style at the time.
"It's just, like, we're doing things to be proactive, to, like, stay ahead of, like, I guess something going wrong in the in the future."
Charity also told BachelorNation.com late last year that she and Dotun were considering a move to the East Coast.
"I'll probably get a glimpse and taste to see... if I fall in love with L.A.," Charity shared in September.
She pointed out, "But I think right now, we kind of both are looking at New York. We'll see if that could also change, too."
ADVERTISEMENT
And Dotun gushed of their relationship, "Our love has never been deeper, and I continue to fall more and more in love every day... If anything ever happens, this relationship is a priority and I think we have the communication skills to talk about it and take a step back any time it's needed."
Charity went on to insist that "nothing" could ever come between Dotun and herself, and she told Us Weekly in a separate interview that Dotun was her "biggest fan" and cheerleader.
"So as busy as we get and as time-consuming as life is, I think we've both done such a fantastic job of just making sure that we're the focus of each other," Charity told the magazine.
And Dotun agreed that Charity had prioritized him during Dancing with the Stars and would probably continue doing so.
"She continues to give me that reassurance, and I think I'm more excited than she is," Dotun said. "I'm like, 'Whatever, let's do this!' But I have no doubt in our ability to continue fostering our relationship, and we'll be together! It will be great."