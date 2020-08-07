And according to a source, Becca, 30, and Garrett, 31, are no longer engaged and have decided to part ways, E! News reported.
Garrett's thin blue-line post June 4 on Instagram, which showed solidarity with police forces amid nationwide protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd and the "Black Lives Matter" movement, seemed to spearhead the couple's demise.
Becca made it known on the June 9 episode of her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast she co-hosts with fellow The Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay that she does not "align" or "agree with" Garrett's social-media post -- and their differences apparently had a negative impact on their relationship.
"Becca is still very upset with Garrett's comments and the controversy surrounding it," the source told E! News.
But opposing views on social and political issues reportedly wasn't the only reason Becca and Garrett's romance fell apart.
"Their lifestyles don't mesh anymore," the source explained. "Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren't compatible anymore."
"Garrett is doing a backpacking trip in the wilderness with his buddies and is taking time for himself," the source added.
"They are trying to keep it low-key because they are still working things out, but the relationship is definitely done."
Becca posted photos on her Instagram Stories on August 4 leading her followers to believe she is at La Quinta Resort and Club in Palm Springs, CA, where The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss was also spotted and photographed holding a suitcase earlier this week, UsWeekly reported.
There appears to be even more evidence that Becca and Garrett, who got engaged in August 2018 during The Bachelorette's Season 14 finale and celebrated two years together in May, are no longer together.
Garrett deleted his "Becca Spills" highlight reel on his Instagram page that featured sweet photos of the couple from over the years following rumors of their split -- although he did not delete all photos with his alleged former fiancee from his account, according toUs.
And Becca reportedly recently posted without her engagement ring on; however, but she still has a "G Cam" highlight reel on her Instagram account and Garrett can be seen in her "Quarantine" reel.
In addition, Becca hinted there was trouble in paradise and she was struggling during the July 7 episode of Bachelor Happy Hour.
"It was easy sailing and now I look back just to a couple of months ago and I feel like I was at a totally different place in my life, like, a completely different mindset. With everything happening, I feel like I'm being tested," Becca shared, according to Us.
"I'm learning a lot more about myself and my friends and my family and just having new conversations that I've never had before in my life. And so yeah, good days, bad days, thank god for [my dog] Minno because she keeps me sane. She is like my therapy pet."
"You want to try to put on a brave face, but I think I'm learning that that's not the case. This is not the year to do that and to pretend everything's perfect," the Season 14 The Bachelorette star continued.
"So just going through the motions. Thank god I have a great support group and friends and family but I'm learning a lot. 2020, it's been a lot. But I look at it as, I would never want to not do 2020 for as many crazy things that have happened. So that's kind of where I am."
When Garrett first expressed support for the police in early June during the "Black Lives Matter" movement, Becca actually defended her fiance, initially.
"Garrett is my fiance and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person," Becca reportedly said on the June 9 episode of her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.
"I don't think he meant it in a malicious way...I do think it was tone deaf, and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment."
When Becca promoted the podcast episode on her Instagram account, Garrett voiced praise and support for his fiancee, who admitted she struggled to express herself during her "uncomfortable" and "hard" conversation with Rachel, who clearly disagreed with what Garrett chose to publicly post.
"Love you Becca, it's unrealistic to sit down and have individual conversations with millions. It's OK to not get everything out you want to, everything you are doing and saying is OK, because it's how you feel. Don't let people take away how you truly feel," Garrett commented on Becca's post.
"Continuing moving in a positive direction, growing, and being an awesome human. Those who know you, know you're wonderful. If we can't all accept each other and figure out a way to give love instead of hate, converge instead of divide, build instead of destruct, we will all be a much stronger unit!"
But Becca told Rachel on their podcast later that month she was trying to work things out with Garrett despite their obvious differences, but she acknowledged the future of their relationship was uncertain.
"For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is I don't know," Becca said on the June 16 episode of Bachelor Happy Hour.
"I can't give anything more than that. It's something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that's where the work will remain and that's really the best I can give you at this point."
But Becca apologized to Rachel at the time, saying "things need to change within [The Bachelor] franchise and within myself as well," Us reported.
"Becca and I have a friendship, so I will refrain from talking about her relationship out of respect for her, but I think he's a piece of sh-t," Rachel bluntly admitted on a late July episode of Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino.
"And I've said to her, 'I will not f-ck with him.' He has doubled down on his beliefs. This isn't the first time he's had problematic behavior."
Rachel continued, "When he was on [The Bachelorette] season, he had a history of liking things that were racist, sexist, homophobic -- calling the Parkland students 'child actors.' It was a lot."
Garrett came under fire in 2018 as Becca's The Bachelorette season was airing on ABC for his taste in offensive, controversial and politically-extreme Instagram memes involving undocumented immigrants, Parkland shooting survivors and more.
In late May 2018, Garrett issued a public apology, saying he never knew "the power" behind "a mindless double tap on Instagram," referring to how he had liked insensitive content.
During Garrett's first scandal in 2018, Becca -- who wasn't aware of Garrett's social-media behavior while her The Bachelorette season was filming -- also tried to defend Garrett when news his behavior surfaced while the season was airing.
"I did things in the past that I'm sure wasn't the best thing, but I just want people to stay open-minded to everyone," Becca told Entertainment Tonight at the time.
"I can't fault on anyone for what they believe and who's to say that anyone is truly what they believe in if they just double tap," Becca continued.
"I can't speak to that because that's just not me. I am a strong woman and I do believe in certain things, but again, that's what's so great about our country -- everyone is entitled to their own opinions."