Garrett has also posted videos drinking with his friends and enjoying beach days recently on Instagram, but Becca is nowhere to be found -- not in the pictures or the comments, except for July 4 when she gushed about Garrett's adorable nephew.
"I just wanna eat those cheeks," Becca wrote on Garrett's July 4 post, although she clearly missed out on Garrett's family celebration and spending the holiday with him.
But Garrett did in fact leave a comment on Becca's most recent post on Sunday.
Becca shared a photo with her young niece in which they were wearing matching light blue jumpers, and Garrett commented, "Twinning," along with a smiley face.
Comments have poured in on both Becca and Garrett's accounts from fans questioning whether they've split since they've been noticeably spending time apart, however, there appears to be no confirmation or denial of a breakup from either of them.
Becca hasn't publicly discussed her relationship with Garrett in quite some time, but she is quick to defend herself on Instagram when followers criticize her for dating Garrett and seemingly standing by his conservative, controversial political and social viewpoints.
On the photo of Becca with her niece, one person wrote, "So disappointed in you."
Becca clapped back by writing, "I'm SO sorry that by me spending an afternoon with my niece makes you upset."
And when another troll commented, "Some girls just self destruct in relationships," Becca replied, "OMG please write an advice book for all of us girls who apparently can't handle ourselves in our own relationships. We definitely need a man to tell us how to act."
Garrett, who proposed marriage to Becca on The Bachelorette's fourteenth season in 2018, posted a thin blue line showing solidarity with police forces on his Instagram account on June 4, sparking criticism that he was not supportive of the nationwide protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd and the "Black Lives Matter" movement.
Becca made it known on the June 9 episode of her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast she co-hosts with The Bachelorette Season 13 star Rachel Lindsay that she does not "align" or "agree with" Garrett's social-media post -- and their differences have apparently had a negative impact on their relationship.
On the Tuesday, June 16 episode of Becca and Rachel's podcast, Becca said, "For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is I don't know."
"I can't give anything more than that. It's something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that's where the work will remain and that's really the best I can give you at this point."
But Becca apologized to Rachel, saying "things need to change within [The Bachelor] franchise and within myself as well," according to Us.
On June 2, Garrett seemed to join show support for the protests and "Black Lives Matter" movement when he posted a black square on Instagram, however he also posted hands of all different races.
Garrett, an apparent staunch conservative, then dropped his post about supporting law enforcement just two days later.
Garrett explained of his blue-line image on Instagram, "With so many friends and family in law enforcement I couldn't sit back and not support them and the hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races that represent this Thin Blue Line as well."
He added, "The Thin Blue Line represents each officer protecting protestors, properties, and businesses while being threatened, attacked, shot, shot at, hit with vehicles, and other forms of brutality... They continue to put in overtime away from their families, stay silent while being threatened, hated, and assaulted."
Garrett wrote that people "can't judge an entire group of people by the actions of a few" and police officers are "still humans" who "make mistakes."
Garrett finally asked his followers to be there for the people "protecting us, no matter what" and added the following hashtags to his post, "#thinblueline #antiracism #antibrutality."
Becca first discussed Garrett's stance on this movement during the June 9 podcast of Bachelor Happy Hour.
"Garrett is my fiance and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person," Becca reportedly said.
"I don't think he meant it in a malicious way...I do think it was tone deaf, and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment."
When Becca promoted this June 9 podcast episode on her Instagram account, Garrett voiced praise and support for his fiancee, who admitted she struggled to express herself during her "uncomfortable" and "hard" conversation with Rachel, who clearly disagreed with what Garrett chose to publicly post.
"Love you Becca, it's unrealistic to sit down and have individual conversations with millions. It's OK to not get everything out you want to, everything you are doing and saying is OK, because it's how you feel. Don't let people take away how you truly feel," Garrett commented on Becca's post.
"Continuing moving in a positive direction, growing, and being an awesome human. Those who know you, know you're wonderful. If we can't all accept each other and figure out a way to give love instead of hate, converge instead of divide, build instead of destruct, we will all be a much stronger unit!"
This incident wasn't the first time Garrett's social-media postings have negatively impacted his relationship with Becca.
Garrett came under fire in 2018 as Becca's The Bachelorette season was airing on ABC for his taste in sexist, homophobic and politically-extreme Instagram memes involving undocumented immigrants and Parkland shooting survivors.
In late May 2018, Garrett issued a public apology, saying he never knew "the power" behind "a mindless double tap on Instagram," referring to how he had liked offensive and insensitive content.
Becca -- who wasn't aware of Garrett's social-media behavior while her The Bachelorette season was filming -- also tried to defend Garrett when news his behavior surfaced while the season was airing.
"I did things in the past that I'm sure wasn't the best thing, but I just want people to stay open-minded to everyone," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time.
"I can't fault on anyone for what they believe and who's to say that anyone is truly what they believe in if they just double tap," Becca continued.
"I can't speak to that because that's just not me. I am a strong woman and I do believe in certain things, but again, that's what's so great about our country -- everyone is entitled to their own opinions."
Up until Garrett's latest scandal, his relationship with Becca seemed to be going quite well. In fact, Becca just denied split rumors in late May after Garrett spent a weekend away from her fishing.