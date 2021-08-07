The Bachelorette co-host Tayshia Adams has revealed that Greg Grippo's questionable acting-school past and his alleged desire to become an actor will be addressed on the show's finale.

Tayshia appeared on American Idol host Ryan Seacrest's On Air with Ryan Seacrest radio show on Thursday and was asked about rumors Greg had taken acting classes prior to his The Bachelorette stint on Katie Thurston's season.

"I'll just tell you this," Tayshia replied, according to Us Weekly. "That will be addressed. So just wait."

Greg's supposed acting aspirations that Bachelor Nation has been buzzing about will therefore be brought to light and discussed on The Bachelorette's three-hour finale airing Monday, August 9 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

Following the two-hour finale of The Bachelorette's seventeenth season, ABC will air a one-hour After the Final Rose special hosted by Tayshia and fellow The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The After the Final Rose special apparently taped in July with a studio audience, and Katie recently hinted on Twitter she had lashed out at Greg when they finally reunited post-split.

ABC teased of the reunion special, "Kaitlyn and Tayshia are joined onstage by Katie and her final three as they try to make sense of what happened in New Mexico, including a tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure."

Back in June, Greg was accused of trying to "pull a fast one" on Katie and The Bachelorette viewers.

A source told The Sun that Greg has been "lying" about his career as a marketing sales representative and is actually an "actor" who is "seeking fame."

Greg allegedly has "a big ego" and scrubbed previous on-camera work he's done from his social-media accounts and LinkedIn profile to give the impression he's not trying to further his career in the entertainment industry.

The source told The Sun that acting is Greg's true "passion" and he wasn't being truthful about his career and intentions on the show.

"He's always wanted to pursue an on-camera career," claimed the insider.

Greg also apparently graduated from William Esper Studio, an NYC acting school, in 2019, and the show made no mention of it. There is also no indication that Greg even attended this school on his public accounts.

Greg's LinkedIn page says Greg only began working for Mondo marketing in November 2020, meaning he became an employee at the company only a few months before leaving to film for The Bachelorette earlier this year.

The Bachelorette viewers may have just watched Greg dump Katie and break her heart on the show's August 2 episode, but Katie has led fans to believe she's been angry with Greg for months now.

Katie was caught "liking" and later "unliking" a meme in June that read, "When the guy next to you is getting interrogated about wanting to be [The Bachelor star] and you've gotta pretend to be disgusted while hiding your acting career aspirations," according to Us.

The meme featured Greg putting his hand over his face in distress and was posted by The Bachelor Season 22 alum Bekah Martinez's podcast "Chatty Broads" on June 22.

The meme poked fun at the fact The Bachelorette villain Thomas Jacobs had admitted to appearing on the show to hopefully become the next The Bachelor star in 2022.

But while the house ganged up on Thomas and Katie brutally dumped him for having the wrong intentions, Greg was reportedly no better.

Katie also took to her Instagram Stories earlier this summer and posted a video of herself listening to Olivia Rodrigo's breakup anthem "Traitor," which many fans believed was The Bachelorette star slamming Greg once again.

Greg's sister Samantha Collova reportedly then dished it right back to Katie.

The Bachelor fan Instagram account @Bachelorteaspill posted a screenshot of Samantha's since-deleted comment that read, "@thekatiethurston likes this post but was such a supporter of removing the toxicity and mean girls when she was on [Matt James]'s season, you'd think if those intentions [were] genuine she'd had just as much of an issue with this post as well."

Samantha allegedly added in the comment, "Really disappointed in this."

In addition, Katie appeared to accuse Greg of gaslighting her during their breakup conversation.

Katie took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 2 while The Bachelorette's penultimate episode for Season 17 was airing and posted an image on Instagram Stories that read, "So you want to talk about gaslighting."

Katie's Instagram Stories post linked to a "Gaslighting" slideshow post on another Instagram account that includes a definition for gaslighting.

The Instagram slideshow defines "gaslighting" as "a form of emotional abuse or psychological manipulation involving distorting the truth in order to confuse or instill doubt in another person to the point they question their own sanity or reality."

It also lists the following as signs of gaslighting: "lying, discrediting, deflecting blame, minimizing, shifting blame and denying wrongdoing."

While Katie didn't name Greg directly or even mention her The Bachelorette breakup, fans were led to assume she was referring to Greg as the gaslighter since social media was buzzing about their brutal breakup at the time and many Twitter users had even called Greg out for emotionally manipulating Katie.

Bachelor Nation has been conflicted over whether Greg was truly gaslighting Katie or whether he had every right to react the way he did considering Katie had essentially dismissed his feelings once he poured his heart out to her.

The Bachelorette bachelor John Hersey, for example, wrote on Instagram that Greg's actions were "extremely unhealthy," and Kaitlyn Bristowe said on Click Bait with Bachelor Nation that Greg's "ego" got in the way and how he treated Katie was "bullsh-t."

The Bachelor alum Caila Quinn, however, seemed to support Greg when she tweeted, "It wasn't about what place he was in, it wasn't about The Bachelor, it wasn't about the rose. It was about his heart."

Greg's friend Connor Brennan, who also competed for Katie's heart this season, insisted in a since-deleted tweet there was "no gaslighting" during Katie and Greg's final breakup conversation.

And Big Brother alum Kaitlyn Herman insisted Greg's feelings for Katie were genuine and he was absolutely "broken" once he returned home. Kaitlyn recalled Greg crying every day for awhile over his breakup from Katie.

