'The Bachelorette' co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe calls out trolls claiming she has "privileged problems" after she cries about being lonely
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/20/2021
The Bachelorette co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe has responded to criticism she has "privileged problems" after breaking down in her Instagram Stories about being lonely and homesick.
While Kaitlyn is quarantining ahead of filming The Bachelorette's eighteenth season starring Michelle Young in California, she took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to let her followers know that she was feeling pretty down.
Kaitlyn posted a selfie of herself crying and captioned it, "My tear tattoo fits perfectly," according to Us Weekly.
Kaitlyn proceeded to post videos of herself crying and expressing how she's "been so emotional the last few days."
"It's so hard sometimes being away," the Season 11 The Bachelorette star, 36, explained.
"I haven't been back to Canada in two years. I was FaceTiming my dad today, and I'm feeling so lonely. And obviously, [my fiance Jason Tartick] left, and he is having family time, and I was supposed to be there, and I couldn't because of work stuff."
Kaitlyn continued, "I'm just missing them, and I miss the dogs, and I'm just having a moment."
Kaitlyn, who is co-hosting The Bachelorette with Tayshia Adams following Chris Harrison's permanent exit from the franchise, added, "I was also FaceTiming with my mom and my niece and nephew yesterday and it's... just been so long since I've seen them, and I know you guys know how close I am with all of them."
Kaitlyn acknowledged it's "been really hard" to spend so much time away from her loved ones.
"And I love Jason's family so much," she said, according to Us. "So I wish I was with them too, but it's hard because people give me sh-t sometimes even about, like, 'Why aren't you with Jason for this?' or 'Why do you leave the dogs?'"
But after a short break, Kaitlyn reportedly returned to her Instagram Stories to express frustration over the messages she had received.
"Okay, I'm gonna go sleep. I shouldn't have even asked for movie recommendations because that forces me to go into my DMs and then I see things like people saying, 'have some dignity' [or] 'pull it together' [and] 'stop crying.'"
Kaitlyn even said a person slammed her for having "privileged problems," to which Kaitlyn wrote "LOL" in reply.
"I'm like, 'Oh yeah, I forgot that's what I got in my DMs,'" Kaitlyn noted.
However, the Off the Vine podcast host and Season 29 Dancing with the Stars winner quickly bounced back!
Kaitlyn posted a photo of herself rocking sunglasses, a backwards hat, a crop top and a big smile Sunday on her Instagram account.
"In bed feeling depressed one day, up and feeling like a million bucks the next," Kaitlyn wrote alongside the image.
"Hell of a mind f-ck if you ask me. Just goes to show you never know what tomorrow will bring. Anyone else? Or just me... haha. Gemini Vibez."
One Twitter user wrote, "Can anyone tell me what's different about [Kaitlyn]'s look? I can't put my finger on it #TheBachelorette."
Kaitlyn replied at the time, "[Six] years since I was on the show, Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour. Oh and I put on some weight."
Another person commented, "Bah god [Kaitlyn]'s face is BUSTED. #TheBachelorette."
And Kaitlyn tweeted in reply, "So sick of women commenting on my face. Jesus."