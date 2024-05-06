According to new court documents, Bryan claimed he and The Bachelorette's Season 13 star are currently living together in their North Hollywood house and their dynamic is "awkward and strained" amid their ongoing divorce, Us Weeklyreported.
Bryan, 44, wrote that he and Rachel, 39, don't communicate and try to "avoid" one another.
Bryan -- who filed for divorce from Rachel in January after four years of marriage and requested spousal support at the time -- therefore filed a new motion requesting emergency spousal support from his estranged wife.
According to the chiropractor, Bryan wants to vacate the property but he can't afford to put a deposit down on a new residence.
Bryan also alleged that Rachel put up security cameras to track his "comings and goings" without sharing viewing credentials.
"I want to move out of our Family Residence as soon as possible, but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time," Bryan wrote in the new motion, according to Us.
Bryan said he and Rachel "had an upper-class marital standard of living" in which he had over $12,000 in expenses each month, including a $6,500 mortgage.
Bryan said he and his estranged wife dined at swanky restaurants, flew First Class frequently, "stayed at the finest hotels," and had hired a landscaper, a pool cleaner, and a housekeeper to maintain their property.
Bryan also claimed that Rachel isn't giving him access to their joint accounts.
"I am informed and believe that Rachel has been using our community property monies to pay for her divorce lawyer and forensic accountant, while refusing to give me access to any of our community property funds to pay my divorce lawyer, my forensic accountant, or any of my personal expenses," Bryan alleged in his filing.
Bryan said one of the "main contested issues" in the pair's divorce is their shared home.
"Rachel is claiming that our Family Residence is her sole and separate property, even though I believe that the majority, if not all, of the $466,000 down payment on our Family Residence came from community property earned during our marriage," Bryan wrote in the court documents.
"I require attorney's fees and forensic accountant's fees to compete with Rachel's litigation team and secure my entitlement to one-half of our community property."
In addition to his request for spousal support, Bryan is also petitioning the judge to order Rachel to pay the $75,000 he has accumulated in divorce fees.
"I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel's career. These moves were detrimental to my chiropractic business, while Rachel's income and success as a media personality skyrocketed," the filing continues.
After Bryan and Rachel's August 2019 wedding, Rachel briefly moved to Miami, FL, where Bryan worked as a chiropractor. Rachel then relocated to California for a job at Extra, resulting in the pair trying to make a long-distance marriage work.
Bryan, apparently believing he and Rachel were a team, subsequently moved from Florida to Los Angeles, CA, for the sake of Rachel's entertainment career, which now includes multiple podcasts and two books. (Rachel no longer works for Extra).
Rachel has not responded to any of Bryan's recent claims, and a hearing is scheduled for the pair on July 10.
After thanking family and friends for their support, she said she was "obviously" going through "a difficult time."
The Season 13 The Bachelorette star continued, "And you're probably wondering why I would even work. But to be honest with you, I need to distract myself from myself, and the best way to do that is to do something that I love -- and I love 'Higher Learning' -- and so I am going to try my best to get through this podcast."
The former attorney, however, told her listeners of her divorce, "But I'm not going to talk about it."
"I will eventually," Rachel clarified, "but now is not the time. I'm just trying to take it day by day."
When Bryan announced his divorce filing, he wrote on Instagram, "If you've been following me for a while, you know I don't like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family."
"Many of you know me as a chiropractor," he elaborated, "and also as a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew."
The chiropractor continued, "My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go."
Bryan wrote how he wanted fans to "hear it from the source" before reading about his breakup with Rachel in "the blogs," allowing people to make up "their own reality."
Bryan concluded of his 38-year-old estranged wife, "Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan."
In the divorce documents obtained by Us, Bryan had listed Sunday, December 31 -- New Year's Eve -- as the former couple's date of separation.