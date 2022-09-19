Alec, who was eliminated from The Bachelorette during Week 3, uploaded a video on his Instagram Stories of the men drinking and having a good time at the Hampton Social club in Nashville.
As the group danced and sang along with music, they were apparently gifted a big lit-up sign that read "F-ck Tino," referring to Tino Franco, the only remaining bachelor from Rachel's group of men onThe Bachelorette's nineteenth season.
Alec's post has since expired, and none of the other men have addressed or joked about the sign.
"Thanks for the fun times, Nashville," Alec captioned a photo at the airport on Sunday via Instagram Stories, before sharing a video of his back muscles.
"Good Sunday Detox," he wrote.
While the majority of men at the party were eliminated before Gabby and Rachel's hometown dates, Aven finished as Rachel's runner-up bachelor.
This isn't the first time a group of Bachelor-Nation contestants has partied with a profane LED sign dissing a fellow show alum.
While Tino wasn't a villain on Rachel and Gabby's season of The Bachelorette, a preview of the upcoming finale on Tuesday, September 20 shows Rachel and the contractor fighting on more than one occasion.
"There is no way this works out," Tino shouts to production. "She's throwing me under the bus saying that all of this is lies!"
Rachel yells at Tino for blindsiding and betraying her, saying, "You're lying straight to my face! Look at me in the eyes and lie to me again."
Rachel tells Tino that his behavior was "shattering everything" he had "promised" her, and she adds, "You've changed your story so many times. I'm done!"
It's possible Rachel and Tino broke up before the Final Rose Ceremony.
But if the pair left The Bachelorette still dating or engaged, their relationship may have crashed and burned after filming.
For Gabby's part, she only has Erich Schwer left in the picture, and he has voiced how he'd prefer to continue dating after The Bachelorette and postpone getting engaged.