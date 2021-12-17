The 6'8" bachelor believes love is felt and expressed in only three categories and sometimes it's difficult to fit one's wide range of emotions into a box.
"I think for me, when it comes to love -- and I'm not trying to be this, you know, 'philosophical brain guy' or anything like that -- but I've always kind of looked at love as, like, human being are just so complex," Nayte reasoned.
"And there's kind of only three categories that you can put love in -- you're either falling in love, you're in love or you love somebody."
"And I've always looked at it as it's kind of a shame that, as humans, you can only put such a huge emotion into three categories, right?" he added, noting how he never wanted to throw around that meaningful word with a partner.
Nayte explained how a man or woman is naturally going to love his or her mother, brother, aunt, dog, girlfriend, or boyfriend "differently."
When Nayte introduced Michelle to his parents, his beloved stepfather Charles seemed skeptical Nayte would be ready for an engagement by the end of the process since he's never been in love before.
Michelle therefore left the men's hometown dates with some doubts and fear in her heart about her future with Nayte, but he told the Bachelorette everything she had been waiting -- and needed -- to hear.
"Falling in love is one thing, being in love is another thing, and then an engagement is another thing. Which of those are you ready for?" Michelle asked Nayte before giving him a key to their Fantasy Suite during the latest episode.
"I mean, all three," Nayte replied. "Falling in love, being in love and loving you. There's something about you that I am certain about. I know I trust myself, I trust you, and I trust that I am literally falling in love with you."
Michelle said she could definitely see herself getting engaged at the end of The Bachelorette, and when asked if he could "get there" as well," Nayte confirmed, "Most definitely. With you, yeah."
Nayte assured Michelle that he wouldn't pull away from her and he wanted to continue being vulnerable and putting himself out there.
A huge weight had therefore been lifted off Michelle's heart, and any lingering concerns about Nayte or his intentions were "resolved" in that moment.
After spending the night together, Nayte and Michelle apparently felt closer than ever, and Michelle said she felt completely confident and secure in their romance.