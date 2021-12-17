The Bachelorette bachelor Nayte Olukoya has explained why he's never been in love before and how he realized he was in love with Michelle Young.

As shown on The Bachelorette's eighteenth season, Nayte was raised in a family where the word "love" wasn't exchanged very often and emotions and feelings were rarely discussed.

And Nayte admitted on the show he's never loved a woman before or brought a girlfriend home to meet his parents -- until Michelle came along.

"I have not been in love before," Nayte confirmed during Thursday's episode of the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast co-hosted by Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker and Tia Booth.

He explained, "I've been in relationships where my heart was feeling one way but my brain wasn't, or my brain was feeling one way but my heart wasn't."

The 27-year-old Canadian sales executive currently living in Austin, TX, also admitted he's "always just been weird with the word 'love.'"

"Because it just... holds a lot of power," Nayte shared. "And I don't play with that word. I don't play around with my emotions and my feelings and all that stuff."

But what Nayte felt for Michelle while filming The Bachelorette was apparently real and undeniable.

"Now, with Michelle, it was the first time that both my heart and my mind were aligned and they were all pointing at Michelle," Nayte revealed on the podcast.

"That was the first time in my life that, like, I felt in sync -- my heart was in sync with my mind, you know what I mean?"

He elaborated, "Maybe I'm not the most experienced in explaining my emotion... but it was the first time that my heart and my mind were completely in sync, and that's what I held onto."

Nayte also has a unique perspective on love.

The 6'8" bachelor believes love is felt and expressed in only three categories and sometimes it's difficult to fit one's wide range of emotions into a box.

"I think for me, when it comes to love -- and I'm not trying to be this, you know, 'philosophical brain guy' or anything like that -- but I've always kind of looked at love as, like, human being are just so complex," Nayte reasoned.

"And there's kind of only three categories that you can put love in -- you're either falling in love, you're in love or you love somebody."

"And I've always looked at it as it's kind of a shame that, as humans, you can only put such a huge emotion into three categories, right?" he added, noting how he never wanted to throw around that meaningful word with a partner.

Nayte explained how a man or woman is naturally going to love his or her mother, brother, aunt, dog, girlfriend, or boyfriend "differently."

When Nayte introduced Michelle to his parents, his beloved stepfather Charles seemed skeptical Nayte would be ready for an engagement by the end of the process since he's never been in love before.

Michelle therefore left the men's hometown dates with some doubts and fear in her heart about her future with Nayte, but he told the Bachelorette everything she had been waiting -- and needed -- to hear.

"Falling in love is one thing, being in love is another thing, and then an engagement is another thing. Which of those are you ready for?" Michelle asked Nayte before giving him a key to their Fantasy Suite during the latest episode.

"I mean, all three," Nayte replied. "Falling in love, being in love and loving you. There's something about you that I am certain about. I know I trust myself, I trust you, and I trust that I am literally falling in love with you."

Michelle said she could definitely see herself getting engaged at the end of The Bachelorette, and when asked if he could "get there" as well," Nayte confirmed, "Most definitely. With you, yeah."

Nayte assured Michelle that he wouldn't pull away from her and he wanted to continue being vulnerable and putting himself out there.

A huge weight had therefore been lifted off Michelle's heart, and any lingering concerns about Nayte or his intentions were "resolved" in that moment.

After spending the night together, Nayte and Michelle apparently felt closer than ever, and Michelle said she felt completely confident and secure in their romance.

"I am falling in love with you, I am IN love with you. This is what I want," Nayte told Michelle.

"So Nayte is in love?" Michelle asked.

"Nayte is in love," he replied.

Michelle therefore declared, "Well I am definitely in love with you too."

It appeared in this moment Nayte had won Michelle's heart and Brandon Jones was a close second.

The Bachelorette's Season 18 finale is set to air as a three-hour event on Tuesday, December 21 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

