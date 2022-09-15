In fact, many The Bachelorette fans were crushed when Gabby's relationship with the 33-year-old single father and electrical engineer from Chicago, IL, didn't work out. (Gabby said on the show that she didn't feel ready to become a stepmom to Nate's young daughter).
During a recent episode of the "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" podcast, The Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson playfully asked Nate if he's "trying to get back" with Gabby following the couple's emotional and difficult split.
"Right now, I don't think that I'm trying to get back with Gabby," Nate replied.
Mike, who competed on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season starring Hannah Brown, joked about how Nate said "as of right now" in his answer, which suggests Nate may change his mind in the future and potentially pursue Gabby again.
"It's one of those things where you don't want to close a door for no reason," Nate conceded.
"I don't know what the future holds, but for right now, I'm assuming she's with the person that she wants to be with. And I'm not going to wreck a happy home for my own good."
Gabby and Erich have already said, "I love you," to each other and discussed how they'd like to leave the show dating, but a preview of the upcoming two-night finale shows Erich getting cold feet about proposing marriage at the Final Rose Ceremony and Gabby breaking down over the surprising revelation.
Gabby cries in the teaser about feeling "unlovable," and she questions how to proceed with Erich.
While Nate got eliminated on The Bachelorette before hometown dates, it was clear Gabby had very strong feelings for him and vice versa. Gabby even said she had been falling in love with Nate, but she couldn't say for sure whether she ever wants to be a mother.
"Whenever I got broken up with and I came back, I couldn't do anything," Nate admitted to Mike and his co-host Bryan Abasolo on the podcast.
"So it was kind of like bottling up these emotions that you have and you can't say anything because you're still actively in it."
Nate was referring to how he couldn't reveal his relationship status until his breakup with Gabby actually aired on ABC, although he had been sent home months earlier during the show's filming.
"So whenever I get dumped, it's like, 'Okay, I can finally express what I felt like in that time,'" Nate said of his prior TikTok videos that hinted he's still interested in Gabby.
"And a lot of that is something I can kind of get out there so I can move on from that. It's not a sense of trying to win her back; this is how I actually felt at that time. I was hurting. Oh man, I hurt."
Nate apparently had a hard time getting over Gabby, but he insisted that he feels "good" right now.
"I feel good, not from the standpoint of trying to open up old wounds but from the standpoint of just taking that whole experience for what it was and just being okay with it," Nate concluded.
The Bachelorette's nineteenth season is going to conclude with a two-night finale on Tuesday, September 13 and Tuesday, September 20 on ABC.
The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer recently teased that a "controversy" is going to unfold on the show, and he said the finale promises to be the most emotional and unpredictable one ever, with a "totally insane" ending.
ABC executive Robert Mills has reportedly said the next The Bachelor star for Season 27 will be announced on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose next week, but Nate has already confirmed he won't be the franchise's next leading man.