During a group date in Los Angeles, The Bachelorette star had selected Joey, a 27-year-old tennis pro from Koloa, HI, as her kissing partner, and the pair attempted to break the record for "the longest kiss in Bachelor Nation history."
Joey called his public kiss with Charity -- which was in front of former The Bachelorette stars Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia, the five other bachelors, and a crowd of strangers -- "crazy" in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"I had no idea what to expect coming into [the date] and I'm just buzzing right now," Joey toldET, which was on location when the group date filmed.
"That was unbelievable," he added.
Prior to their epic kiss -- which lasted four minutes and 25 seconds, and also broke The Bachelor alum Sean Lowe and Lesley Murphy's prior record -- the men were asked questions about intimacy and tasked with telling memorable kiss stories.
At one point, The Bachelorette bachelors had to pretend they were kissing Charity by making out with their hand.
"The makeout with the hand, I'm interested to look back on that one," Joey said.
"I was like, 'This is Charity's face,' but it wasn't, it was my hand. I cringed. Like, how do you prep for that? I mean, they ask, 'Have you ever done this before?' I was like, 'No, why would I ever do that before?'"
Joey expressed how he was so happy to be on the receiving end of Charity's record-breaking kiss.
"I had a connection with her on the first night. I thought I had an opportunity to kiss her and I kind of pulled back, because it's not usually something I would do, so maybe this was a sign by her to be like, 'Dude, do it,'" Joey shared.
"I don't know how any first kiss can get better than this one. I'm now happy that I didn't make that move on the first night, because now we get to have this crazy story."
The Bachelorette bachelor also took to Instagram after the episode aired to gush about time with Charity on the show.
After Joey and Charity's kiss, Joey got to have a one-on-one date with Charity that evening.
"I've never been someone that enjoys PDA, but this was truly a day that I will never forget," Joey captioned a photo of Charity and himself holding hands onstage.
"Thank you for all of the love and support I have received for sharing my dad's story. His love and courage is something that deserves to be shared! If you missed last nights episode, you can stream now on Hulu #TheBachelorrette."
During the night portion of their date, Joey opened up about his personal family history, revealing, "I think [family] defined me. I think it's a big part of who I am... I grew up in a household where my parents were divorced. I think a lot of times, that can be viewed as being in a broken home, but I felt love from both of them."
He continued, "I think it's also important to share, like, why they ended up breaking up. So my parents broke up actually because my dad came out. So my dad, when I was about in Kindergarten, came out as gay."
Joey shared how his parents maintained a strong connection after their split and they still have love for each other to this day.
ADVERTISEMENT
"They were such great parents to us, and all that was based on was love," The Bachelorette bachelor noted.
"It taught me how important love is, and my dad is now someone that I talk to about everything. He's my favorite person to speak to when I'm in a tough time, and it's made me, now, a more loving and accepting person."
Charity ultimately decided to give Joey a rose for being vulnerable with her and making her feel at ease and comfortable. Charity was convinced that Joey was there for her, and only her.