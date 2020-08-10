'The Bachelorette' bachelor Dale Moss spotted home in South Dakota while Clare Crawley reportedly being "kept" at filming resort
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/10/2020
The Bachelorette bachelor Dale Moss has been spotted back in his hometown of South Dakota while Clare Crawley is reportedly being kept at the filming location of Season 16 in Palm Springs, CA.
Photos showing Dale out and about his hometown of Brandon, SD, have been circulating on the Internet, including one picture featuring Dale sitting on a white Mercedes-Benz car and playing with a dog that was reposted by the Instagram account @Bachdetective.
"Looks like Dale is back in South Dakota.. without Clare?" the account wrote below the photo, which was reportedly reposted from Dale's sister's Instagram Stories.
"Well, looks like Dale isn't in La Quinta anymore... He's in his hometown of South Dakota, so looks like the person who spotted him at TJ Maxx was right. Thoughts?" Bachdetective wrote in the caption.
Meanwhile, Clare is still stuck on the set of The Bachelorette at La Quinta Resort and Club, where The Bachelor alum Tayshia Adams has now replaced Clare and is taking over the role of Season 16's leading lady, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.
Carbone conducted an Instagram Live session with The Bachelor alum Ashley Spivey on Sunday in which he discussed Dale and Clare's current whereabouts.
"We know there are pictures of Dale that have surfaced in South Dakota this [past] week... Why is he in South Dakota right now? Good question," Carbone pondered.
"I have a picture of him in South Dakota from Tuesday night and there was a picture that surfaced of him yesterday, seemingly on his sister's Instagram Story, of him just hanging out with the dog in the front yard of [a] house in South Dakota. He lives in New York, so I don't know who's house that was."
Carbone admitted Dale being in South Dakota confuses him and he doesn't know why The Bachelorette bachelor is there.
Carbone added, "She's not leaving [the] set. She's not leaving Southern California, that bubble, until all the filming is over."
But Carbone has asked fans not to read into the distance between Clare and "her man" right now given the couple is reportedly together and engaged.
"Dale being in South Dakota has not changed anything in terms of everything people have been reading," Carbone insisted.
"Clare is with Dale, I can tell you that. Are they engaged? That I don't know. My guess is 'yes,' but I don't know for sure. But they are definitely together... and they brought Tayshia in to be the Bachelorette and now Tayshia is giving out roses and they are filming Tayshia's season of The Bachelorette."
Speculation Dale is back home in South Dakota while Clare is forced to stay at The Bachelorette's filming location contradicts an OK! Weeklyreport that surfaced last week and claimed Dale and Clare would be living together until The Bachelorette premieres this fall.
"Dale and Clare have been whisked away to a private home where they will stay until the show debuts," a source told the magazine. "So far, everything is being kept a mystery. Which is why we haven't seen or heard from Clare for weeks."
News of Tayshia's participation first shocked the world on July 31 when a spoiler about her replacing Clare was posted on Reddit and then Carbone tweeted there was "some serious validity" to the posting.
Entertainment Tonight then confirmed on August 3 that Tayshia is the new star of The Bachelorette but Clare's short journey to find love will also be featured on the show when it airs this fall on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on ABC. (An official premiere date has yet to be announced).
Clare allegedly left The Bachelorette set on good terms with producers, but the production team had to scramble and pick up the pieces two weeks into filming.
"Tayshia was game and ready to go," a People source previously said. "What remains to be seen is if more men will be brought in now to give Tayshia a full roster of suitors."
Us Weekly previously reported the production team began tracking down some of the 42 potential suitors -- who were announced in July as a revised list of candidates -- to come back and film for Tayshia, who allegedly had her phone taken away and began quarantining over a week ago.
"Because of quarantine, it's not as simple as just starting over," the People source recently explained.
"Everyone is being tested and contained within this bubble so anyone coming from the 'outside' is potentially a problem. So that still needs to be fully resolved at this point in terms of Tayshia's suitors."
Reports swirled last week Clare and Dale's love affair began way before cameras even started rolling at the La Quinta Resort and Club in Palm Springs, CA.
"Clare Crawley never spoke to Dale before filming. That is 1,000 percent factual information," Michelle, who is Clare's good friend, recently said in her Instagram Stories reposted by Access. "Never happened. Fake news."
"She was impressed by his social media account," conceded Michele, who competed for Brad Womack's heart on The Bachelor's fifteenth season and also appeared on Season 2 of Bachelor Pad.
"But never DM'd, never texted, never talked. 1,000 percent fake news... [And] if the rumors are true, that she fell in love with Dale and stopped filming, can I just get a 'hell yeah' on how much self-respect and respect for the other men it takes to stop production."
Clare and/or Tayshia's official and final set of bachelors who will star on The Bachelorette's sixteenth season will be confirmed at a later date.