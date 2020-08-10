The Bachelorette bachelor Dale Moss has been spotted back in his hometown of South Dakota while Clare Crawley is reportedly being kept at the filming location of Season 16 in Palm Springs, CA.

ADVERTISEMENT
Photos showing Dale out and about his hometown of Brandon, SD, have been circulating on the Internet, including one picture featuring Dale sitting on a white Mercedes-Benz car and playing with a dog that was reposted by the Instagram account @Bachdetective.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

"Looks like Dale is back in South Dakota.. without Clare?" the account wrote below the photo, which was reportedly reposted from Dale's sister's Instagram Stories.

"Well, looks like Dale isn't in La Quinta anymore... He's in his hometown of South Dakota, so looks like the person who spotted him at TJ Maxx was right. Thoughts?" Bachdetective wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Clare is still stuck on the set of The Bachelorette at La Quinta Resort and Club, where The Bachelor alum Tayshia Adams has now replaced Clare and is taking over the role of Season 16's leading lady, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.

Carbone conducted an Instagram Live session with The Bachelor alum Ashley Spivey on Sunday in which he discussed Dale and Clare's current whereabouts.

"We know there are pictures of Dale that have surfaced in South Dakota this [past] week... Why is he in South Dakota right now? Good question," Carbone pondered.

"I have a picture of him in South Dakota from Tuesday night and there was a picture that surfaced of him yesterday, seemingly on his sister's Instagram Story, of him just hanging out with the dog in the front yard of [a] house in South Dakota. He lives in New York, so I don't know who's house that was."

Carbone admitted Dale being in South Dakota confuses him and he doesn't know why The Bachelorette bachelor is there.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)

Carbone later explained of Clare, "I can tell you this: Clare Crawley isn't leaving Southern California until this filming is over. She's there. She's not in South Dakota. She's not in Sacramento."

"She is being kept there until this is all over... captive at La Quinta until this is all over... Unless there is a major change that happens, she is set to be at the resort."

Carbone added, "She's not leaving [the] set. She's not leaving Southern California, that bubble, until all the filming is over."

But Carbone has asked fans not to read into the distance between Clare and "her man" right now given the couple is reportedly together and engaged.

"Dale being in South Dakota has not changed anything in terms of everything people have been reading," Carbone insisted.

"Clare is with Dale, I can tell you that. Are they engaged? That I don't know. My guess is 'yes,' but I don't know for sure. But they are definitely together... and they brought Tayshia in to be the Bachelorette and now Tayshia is giving out roses and they are filming Tayshia's season of The Bachelorette."

Speculation Dale is back home in South Dakota while Clare is forced to stay at The Bachelorette's filming location contradicts an OK! Weekly report that surfaced last week and claimed Dale and Clare would be living together until The Bachelorette premieres this fall.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

"Dale and Clare have been whisked away to a private home where they will stay until the show debuts," a source told the magazine. "So far, everything is being kept a mystery. Which is why we haven't seen or heard from Clare for weeks."

Earlier this month, news broke that Clare wanted to quit The Bachelorette process prematurely because she had "already fallen in love" with one of her bachelors, Dale, just 12 days into filming, which began on July 18.

ADVERTISEMENT
A source told Life & Style that Clare even "refused to come out of her room" at one point to film.

Tayshia, who competed on Colton Underwood's The Bachelor edition, was therefore brought in as a back-up The Bachelorette star.

News of Tayshia's participation first shocked the world on July 31 when a spoiler about her replacing Clare was posted on Reddit and then Carbone tweeted there was "some serious validity" to the posting.

Entertainment Tonight then confirmed on August 3 that Tayshia is the new star of The Bachelorette but Clare's short journey to find love will also be featured on the show when it airs this fall on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on ABC. (An official premiere date has yet to be announced).

Clare allegedly left The Bachelorette set on good terms with producers, but the production team had to scramble and pick up the pieces two weeks into filming.

RELATED LINK: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

"Tayshia was game and ready to go," a People source  previously said. "What remains to be seen is if more men will be brought in now to give Tayshia a full roster of suitors."

Us Weekly previously reported the production team began tracking down some of the 42 potential suitors -- who were announced in July as a revised list of candidates -- to come back and film for Tayshia, who allegedly had her phone taken away and began quarantining over a week ago.

"Because of quarantine, it's not as simple as just starting over," the People source recently explained.

"Everyone is being tested and contained within this bubble so anyone coming from the 'outside' is potentially a problem. So that still needs to be fully resolved at this point in terms of Tayshia's suitors."

Reports swirled last week Clare and Dale's love affair began way before cameras even started rolling at the La Quinta Resort and Club in Palm Springs, CA.

After The Bachelorette announced an initial cast of 32 potential bachelors and then filming of Season 16 was postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Clare admitted she googled some of the original cast, which included Dale.

And according to Us, Dale made a move on Clare during the four-month hiatus leading up to the start of The Bachelorette production last month.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)

Dale "contacted her before the show and they really hit it off," a source told Us. "They would DM a bunch and then started FaceTiming and things moved quickly.

People reported similar findings last week, revealing that one of Clare's potential bachelors "found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking" earlier this year.

"By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance," a source explained to People.

"It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn't in it and she just wasn't feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."

The Bachelor alum Michelle Money, however, denied reports Clare communicated with Dale prior to the start of filming Season 16 in July, dismissing them as "fake news."

"Clare Crawley never spoke to Dale before filming. That is 1,000 percent factual information," Michelle, who is Clare's good friend, recently said in her Instagram Stories reposted by Access. "Never happened. Fake news."

"She was impressed by his social media account," conceded Michele, who competed for Brad Womack's heart on The Bachelor's fifteenth season and also appeared on Season 2 of Bachelor Pad.

"But never DM'd, never texted, never talked. 1,000 percent fake news... [And] if the rumors are true, that she fell in love with Dale and stopped filming, can I just get a 'hell yeah' on how much self-respect and respect for the other men it takes to stop production."

Clare and/or Tayshia's official and final set of bachelors who will star on The Bachelorette's sixteenth season will be confirmed at a later date.

The Bachelorette's new season was originally supposed to have premiered on May 18, but global health restrictions in light of coronavirus had shut down nearly all Hollywood productions.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

ADVERTISEMENT
Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 16
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 16 NEWS