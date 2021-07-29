Andrew, for instance, called women "fat hoes" and referred to one person as a "nasty ass african" many years ago. He also tweeted "all blondes have little lips."
Katie Thurston's fifth-place The Bachelorette finisher addressed his inappropriate remarks during an interview withEntertainment Tonight at The Men Tell All taping earlier this month.
"That's just really immature of myself. I own it and I don't downplay anything about it," Andrew, 26, told ET.
"I'm really sorry that people had to see that side of me. Obviously you don't want to hide that. That's a part of my life and I own it, but that's nowhere near the person I am today. I obviously show that every single day in how I speak."
Andrew continued, "If my mom would've saw those tweets, she would've whooped my ass for sure, so that is 100 percent not who I am and not who my family raised me to be."
"[I'm] definitely disappointed and embarrassed about that," the football player concluded, "but that is 1,000 percent not who I am today."
Katie denied Andrew a rose at the Rose Ceremony preceding hometown dates, but athlete -- who splits his time between Vienna, Austria and Chicago, IL -- returned the next morning to talk to Katie and hopefully end their relationship on a good note.
Katie already didn't feel confident in her decision to let Andrew go, and then, on his way out of her hotel room, he left her a sweet card that read, "If you change your mind... I'll be waiting."
Katie did in fact change her mind and proceeded to chase down Andrew and ask him through tears if he'd like to stay on the show longer, but Andrew rejected Katie's invitation and chose to leave so he wouldn't have to go through another breakup.
While viewers had mixed reactions to Andrew's exit considering it was ultimately voluntary, many fans have been rooting for him to become the next The Bachelor star.
Andrew isn't the only bachelor from Katie's The Bachelorette season to issue an apology about insensitive tweets from about a decade ago.
Justin Glaze, one of Katie's Final 3 bachelors, expressed immense regret over his "ignorant" and "really hurtful" tweets from 2009 to 2011 -- when Justin, now 27, was between 14 and 16 years old -- that resurfaced on Reddit in early July.
Justin had apparently tweeted the terms "f-g" and "g-y ass" and made a joke about a "rude Black b-tch" about a decade ago. He also wrote as a teenager that he "can't date a girl... if she dark as [rapper] FlavorFlav."
During a recent episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast hosted by Season 14 The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin, Justin held himself accountable for his "unfortunate" words which had promoted colorism, insulted Black women and slammed the LGBT community.
"I have no issue with... apologizing from the bottom of my heart for the really hurtful words that I used back in 2009 or 2011. The last thing that I want to do is run from it. That's not who I am," Justin said.
"I just want to kind of speak from the heart, and hopefully, people will get an understanding of where I was then versus where I am now."
Justin went on to explain that 14-year-old Justin was "immature" and impressionable and attempted to keep up with his peers and crack jokes to fit in.
"No matter how long it was, those words shouldn't have come out of my mouth, and so I'm obviously in a much different place now," he insisted.
He added, "I can look back and be embarrassed and ashamed of the words that I used... I know as I've matured and evolved and grown as a person, I'm a totally different version of Justin now than I was then... I understand how much allyship and support those groups that I offended need."
Justin explained how his "underdeveloped brain" over a decade ago wasn't thinking, "How can these words hurt people later on in life if they were to ever resurface?" However, he said he wasn't about to make any excuses for his past behavior.
In addition to Justin, Katie also still has Greg Grippo and Blake Moynes in the running for her heart on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season, which currently airs on Monday nights at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.