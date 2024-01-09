On December 29, Romeo posted photos of Caroline's diamond ring as well as the pair sharing a "love is in the air" umbrella in the rain.
After popping the question, Romeo whisked his fiancee off to Mexico, where Romeo said the pair rang in the New Year together.
In September, Romeo hard launched his relationship with Caroline by uploading a romantic video of the pair kissing on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City to the song "Innerbloom" by Rufus Du Sol via Instagram.
Romeo, a New York-based mathematician, captioned the post, "I'm yours."
The Bachelor in Paradise alum tagged Caroline, a musician who also works in tech, in his post.
Caroline, in turn, reposted the video and also uploaded photos with Romeo to her Instagram Stories. She added heart emojis to her Stories.
Romeo found fame when he competed on The Bachelorette's eighteenth season starring Michelle Young, and then he looked for love on Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season in Summer 2022.
Romeo was last linked to his Bachelor in Paradise co-star Kira Mengistu.
The Bachelorette alum and Kira were part of a love triangle with Jill Chin at the beginning of Bachelor in Paradise, which wrapped on ABC in November 2022.
When Romeo stepped foot onto the beach, he said, "It's been so long since I've seen her, but I still think there is something there between me and Jill. But I am afraid Kira will be here. As long as she doesn't get in the way of me and Jill, [it should be fine]."
Once Kira arrived in Paradise, she assumed that Romeo was going to be her man, which erupted an argument between the two women.
Jill claimed on the show that Kira "always goes after guys" that she likes, and she called the physician an annoying "b-tch."
Jill previously said on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast that she had met Romeo for the first time while she and Kira -- who were friends running in the same New York City social scene -- were hanging out in New York together.
But Kira had already met Romeo years earlier during their college days at Harvard University in Boston, MA.
Kira claimed on the "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" podcast in October 2022, "Jill and him were texting a lot and talking a lot, and she denied that she liked him. I explicitly asked her if she was into Romeo, and she said, 'No, definitely not.'"
Kira therefore went on a date with Romeo around Halloween in 2021, according to Jill, and the couple met with Jill that same night at a club. Romeo allegedly hit it off with Jill and actually told Kira that he was more romantically interested in Jill.
Jill said the women had talked it out and determined that they weren't going to let a guy come between them.
However, Kira said she and Romeo made out that night, thinking Jill had no interest in him. But Kira allegedly didn't tell Jill about the kiss -- Romeo did, a while after -- and so Jill felt lied to and betrayed by her close friend.
Jill told Us Weekly that Kira later apologized for her secret kiss with Romeo and the women squashed their beef before appearing on Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season.
But then Romeo's appearance in Paradise apparently brought old feelings back for both ladies. An argument even broke out on the beach.
Jill told Us in October 2022 that she and Kira ultimately agreed to keep their distance from each other on the show because they weren't in a "healthy" place.
Romeo ultimately messed up his chances with both Jill and Kira on Bachelor in Paradise because he bounced around wanting to date different women, including Brittany Galvin for a brief period of time.
Romeo offered Jill his rose at the first Rose Ceremony of the season, but Jill -- angry over Romeo's flirtation with both Kira and Brittany -- only accepted the rose so she could stay in Paradise and date other men.
Kira also didn't want to pursue Romeo once he clearly showed he preferred Jill.
But after Kira got eliminated from the show, she ended up coming back to the beach and asking Romeo to rekindle the spark they had once felt for each other. Romeo agreed to leave Paradise with Kira, and then they continued to date after the show.
Meanwhile, Jill pursued a relationship with Jacob Rapini, both on the beach and after Paradise wrapped filming, but they broke up shortly after Bachelor in Paradise's reunion show aired.
Jill -- who hard launched her relationship with Ellis Kalaidjian in February 2023 but appears to be single now -- told Us that she and Kira stopped speaking once they left Paradise.
When Bachelor in Paradise's Season 8 reunion filmed in November 2022, Kira and Romeo were still together and going strong. But the couple broke up less than one month after the reunion aired on ABC.
Kira took to her Instagram Stories in December 2022 and wrote, "Romeo and I have gone our separate ways."
"Sometimes you shouldn't give people a second chance to disappoint you," she added.