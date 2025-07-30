The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Rodney Mathews is officially a married man.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rodney and his fiancee Arielle "Ari" Sabrina recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Beverly Hills City Hall.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Both Rodney and Ari posted videos and photos on social media of their big day as they celebrated outside of the courthouse.

Rodney set a montage of sweet wedding snapshots to "Trillions" by Alicia Keys featuring Brent Faiyaz.

Ari looked beautiful in a midi-length white dress and matching heels, while Rodney rocked a blue suit.

The couple teased how they're going to have a second bigger wedding on August 16, 2025.

Rodney, who called City Hall "Pt. 1," labeled his upcoming August 16 wedding "Pt. 2" of his nuptials.

On Monday, July 28, Rodney posted a carousel of images via Instagram and teased again, "MEET THE MATHEWS. COMING 08.16.25."

Congratulatory messages poured in from Bachelor Nation.

Fellow The Bachelorette 18 alum Nayte Olukoya wrote via Instagram Stories, "Congratulations to my brother, my sister, my favorite couple! See yall soon."

The Bachelor franchise host Jesse Palmer commented, "So happy for you both!!!"

And The Bachelor 17 alum gushed, "I could feel the love with this one! Congrats lovebirds!"

Rodney and Ari announced their engagement in August 2024.

Rodney wrote on Instagram at the time, "In this life and the next, I will always choose you. WE'RE GETTING MARRIED!!!!"

Rodney had met Ari at The Venice Whaler in June 2023. A couple of months later, he shared how Ari is the "funniest" person he's ever met and she had become his "best friend."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Rodney went Instagram official with Ari in early September 2023.

"Quick life update: happiest I've ever been," Rodney captioned photos of the couple at the time.

For Ari's part, she had posted pictures with Rodney on her own Instagram account and wrote, "Made 4 me <3."

After Rodney failed to win Michelle's heart on The Bachelorette's eighteenth season in 2021, he looked for love on Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rodney immediately had interest in Teddi Wright, but she chose to abruptly leave the resort in Mexico, which shocked all of her castmates.

"[I had] just a really quick thought of, like, 'Maybe I should go run after her. Maybe I'm the one guy who should chase after her and change her entire mind,'" Rodney admitted during an October 2022 episode of the former "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" podcast.

"But then I was like, 'Hold up, I just met the girl and had a quick five-minute conversation with her.' It was an amazing conversation, but I didn't think it was appropriate for me to try to be that person, you know?"

Rodney said he "trusted Teddi" to make the decision that was best for her in that moment and so stepping in probably wouldn't have been "appropriate."

Since it was still very early in the process, Rodney decided to stay in Paradise and give it a real chance. He then became romantically involved with Lace Morris.

But during Bachelor in Paradise's first split twist, Rodney and Lace were separated for days as more men and women were welcomed into the picture.

Rodney then established a strong connection with Eliza Isichei, which resulted in the bachelor dumping Lace. Eliza, however, found herself torn between Rodney and Justin Glaze.

Although Eliza offered Rodney her rose at a Rose Ceremony, she ultimately decided that her heart belonged to Justin -- and so she left Mexico to chase him down.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)

But once Eliza and Justin reunited, Justin wasn't interested in sparking up a romance again. He wanted to be Eliza's first choice, and so all three of the cast members ended up single after Paradise.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 18
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 18 NEWS