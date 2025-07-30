Rodney went Instagram official with Ari in early September 2023.
"Quick life update: happiest I've ever been," Rodney captioned photos of the couple at the time.
For Ari's part, she had posted pictures with Rodney on her own Instagram account and wrote, "Made 4 me <3."
After Rodney failed to win Michelle's heart on The Bachelorette's eighteenth season in 2021, he looked for love on Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season in 2022.
Rodney immediately had interest in Teddi Wright, but she chose to abruptly leave the resort in Mexico, which shocked all of her castmates.
"[I had] just a really quick thought of, like, 'Maybe I should go run after her. Maybe I'm the one guy who should chase after her and change her entire mind,'" Rodney admitted during an October 2022 episode of the former "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" podcast.
"But then I was like, 'Hold up, I just met the girl and had a quick five-minute conversation with her.' It was an amazing conversation, but I didn't think it was appropriate for me to try to be that person, you know?"
Rodney said he "trusted Teddi" to make the decision that was best for her in that moment and so stepping in probably wouldn't have been "appropriate."
Since it was still very early in the process, Rodney decided to stay in Paradise and give it a real chance. He then became romantically involved with Lace Morris.
But during Bachelor in Paradise's first split twist, Rodney and Lace were separated for days as more men and women were welcomed into the picture.
Rodney then established a strong connection with Eliza Isichei, which resulted in the bachelor dumping Lace. Eliza, however, found herself torn between Rodney and Justin Glaze.
Although Eliza offered Rodney her rose at a Rose Ceremony, she ultimately decided that her heart belonged to Justin -- and so she left Mexico to chase him down.