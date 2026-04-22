The bride walked down the grass aisle to an instrumental version of Rascal Flatts' "Bless the Broken Road," and she explained of that song choice: "This song spoke to both of us when we first met. We both had both gone through our fair share of heartbreaks, loss, and every single one of them felt worth it once we found each other."
Alyssa donned a lace wedding dress with buttons down the back, a high slit, and a twisted knot to create a sweetheart neckline.
"[It's] the kind of stunning, classic look I'll still adore when we're 80 and looking back at our photos," she noted.
Tyler, who sported a classic tuxedo for the event, and Alyssa served guests hors d'oeuvres at cocktail hour -- including peaches and cream -- and a family-style dinner at the reception. Entrees included shrimp scampi farfalle.
The couple also cut into a three-tiered wedding cake with strawberry and vanilla flavors as well as a variety of other treats.
"I admire the love she gives," he said, "not just to our relationship but to every person she encounters, she always puts others first. I admire her kindness, she has a smile that lights up every room and is contagious to others."
Tyler called Alyssa his "other half" and said she "brings out the best" in him.
"[She] makes me full in this world. I'm no longer just me, I've found the love of my life, and now feel complete. I can't wait to do the rest of my life with her," Tyler told the magazine.
For her part, Alyssa shared how Tyler is her "best friend" and "person" now and always.
"He makes me feel beautiful every day and always makes me laugh, even in the smallest, most ordinary moments," Alyssa boasted of her new husband.
"From the very beginning, we've been so aligned in our faith, values, and goals. I feel like my checklist of what I thought I wanted in someone went out the window when I met him -- he's perfectly himself, and I just adore him."
As the pair embark on this next chapter of their lives, they are looking forward to their honeymoon in Italy in May.
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"We wanted a little time to decompress after the wedding, and May is gorgeous weather there!" Alyssa noted.
"We are going to fly into Rome spend a few days there and then end on the Amalfi Coast. We love experiencing different cultures and we are so excited for all the food and wine!"
Tyler and Alyssa also hope to welcome children in the near future -- "maybe even a honeymoon baby," according to Alyssa.
"We're most excited to see each other as parents," Alyssa shared.
"It might sound crazy to some, but we know we love each other endlessly and show up for each other every day. Starting a family and watching each other step into those roles is something we can't wait for. It's going to be such an exciting, joyful chapter in our lives."
Alyssa added how it would be a dream come true if she and Tyler get to become "baseball moms and dads."
"[We want to be] coaching our kids, cheering from the sidelines, and embracing every challenge that comes our way," Alyssa concluded.
"Life feels so beautiful when you water your own grass, and we're so grateful to officially begin forever as husband and wife."
Tyler hard launched his relationship with Alyssa via Instagram Stories in December 2023 shortly after Bachelor in Paradise's ninth-season finale aired.
"Every room needs a Christmas tree," Tyler captioned a video in which he was kissing Alyssa on the cheek in front of a tall mirror and behind a Christmas tree.
After meeting each other's family and friends, Brittany said on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that she felt the need to pump the brakes a little bit.
Brittany said the turning point in her relationship -- when it went from great to questionable -- was when she had asked Tyler about his "values, goals and dreams."
Tyler was distraught and upset at the Bachelor in Paradise reunion in November 2022 about his breakup with Brittany. He claimed that she was busy traveling and spending time with her friends instead of building a relationship with him.
Tyler then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season, on which he and Mercedes Northup seemed smitten with each other.
But shortly before Fantasy Suites, Mercedes explained to Tyler how their relationship had plateaued and there was really no depth to their conversations.
Mercedes said she didn't feel pursued, wanted or desired, and Tyler admitted that he was afraid to date long distance.
"Are you here just to have a little fling?" Mercedes asked, adding how she had joined Bachelor in Paradise for a real relationship and it didn't seem like Tyler was trying.
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"For me to leave here with somebody, I knew that I wanted a spark, you know? I wanted something where there wasn't a doubt... like, 'That's it,'" Tyler said.
Tyler confirmed he didn't feel a spark with Mercedes but had been trying to establish that with her, and Mercedes was totally shocked and bewildered.
Mercedes, who felt "used" and "played," told Tyler, "I feel like you're here just having fun, and that really pisses me off. Now I feel like my time has been wasted. I could've left here with someone and had an amazing relationship... You weren't honest with me."