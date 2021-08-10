Camila reportedly models for Fenty and Jeffrey Star Cosmetics and represents Next Models London and The Industry LA.
Camila travels the globe for her career, according to the magazine, and is currently in Europe following her split from Tyler. Camila will reportedly enjoy a family vacation in Rome before doing some photo shoots in London.
The source said Camila found her romantic relationship with the Season 15 The Bachelorette runner-up to be "daunting" and chose to put all of her energy into her professional life.
"Things were going well until they weren't," an insider told Us on Monday. "Friends were surprised things ended so quickly."
Tyler and Camila were first spotted together unloading a car in New York City in January.
Speculation the pair had split began swirling earlier this month when Tyler and Camila noticeably stopped following each other on Instagram. Camila also reportedly stopped keeping tabs on his brother's Instagram account as well.
Just two short weeks ago, Tyler, who competed on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season in 2019, opened up and gushed about his relationship with Camila like never before during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
When asked by host Andy Cohen how many times he has been in love, Tyler revealed, "Twice."
"Are you currently in love?" Andy asked.
"Yes," Tyler responded, as the camera panned to Camila sitting in the audience next to his best friend and The Bachelor alum Matt James. "Very in love."
Andy asked Tyler who said "I love you" first, and Tyler giggled and blushed.
After glancing over at Camila, Tyler shared, "She said 'I love you' and then I came later... It was at a moment of just, pure, like -- it just came out! You know what I mean? It was not the way I expected it, but it was beautiful."
Tyler gave Camila credit for having "crushed" and "killed it" with her "I love you."
"I wanted to say it, but I was so scared," Tyler noted. "I knew I loved her."
Tyler also revealed how he and Camila met after he "slid into her DMs."
ADVERTISEMENT
"She asked me if I was from L.A., I was like, 'No, I'm Florida,' and she's like, 'I'm in Florida.' She was an hour away, we met and that's how it happened," Tyler said.
Tyler recalled his first date with the model being "the best date I've ever had."
"We went to a restaurant and we sat there, we just talked for hours," Tyler explained.
"We couldn't even look at the menu, so I just told them, like, 'Bring whatever.' We just talked, hung out. We sat there for four hours, I had a great night."
Hannah ultimately gave her final rose to Jed Wyatt and accepted his marriage proposal when The Bachelorette 15 finale taped in Spring 2019, but she broke off her engagement to the country singer five weeks later because Jed had lied about having a girlfriend back home in Nashville during filming.
Despite being dumped on the show, Tyler subsequently raved about Hannah and continued to support and encourage her through his broken heart.
On The Bachelorette's live reunion special in late July 2019, Hannah asked Tyler out on a date and the pair proceeded to spend a night together in Los Angeles, but nothing romantic ever came of their time together.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tyler appeared to set his sights on supermodel Gigi Hadid, whom he dated for two months, and then moved to New York City to pursue modeling. He went on to have flings with Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou and swimsuit model Jilissa Ann Zoltko, followed by other models.
In an early October YouTube video Hannah and Tyler created together, the pair said they never hooked up -- or even kissed -- while in quarantine.
However, Hannah confessed she and Tyler had been "feeling each other out" at the time and the lack of clarity she had about their relationship was bothersome.
"I didn't want to do something because I was in a bad place or vulnerable," said Tyler, who had lost his mother Andrea around that time.
Tyler explained he had "mixed feelings" about pursuing a romance with Hannah again after getting dumped on The Bachelorette.
"I just wanted to work on it being a friendship. If we stepped away from each other and wanted more," he said, "we could always go and get more."
But Hannah apparently felt led on at times and the pair had major disagreements.
"I think it was really hard for me and him just being like, 'Let's just chill.' He'd always say, '[Let's] figure it out,'" Hannah said in the October video.
"And I'm like, 'What are we figuring out?' And I hated figuring it out... I'm pretty sure there were days when we barely talked to each other."
Although their relationship was "unhealthy" at the time, they continued to talk things out and so their friendship gradually improved to the "cool" dynamic they have as friends today.
ADVERTISEMENT
Although fans were shipping a Tyler and Hannah reconciliation pretty hard last year, Tyler fell head over heels for Camila and Hannah also moved on with model Adam Woolard, whom the Alabama native is currently dating.
"Good-looking guy," Tyler told Entertainment Tonight of Adam in February 2021.
"We want each other to be the best person we can be. If that's being happy with other people then that's what we want."