The Instagram account Bachelor Tea Daily posted several photos of Tyler and Jilissa together on Sunday which showed the pair leaving a lunch spot and getting into Tyler's truck.
"Update: Tyler Cameron out for lunch with mysterious blonde he definitely has a type not surprised lol, Ps. don't tag Hannah in any of these photos she could careless sis is happy living her best life," Bachelor Tea Daily captioned the post.
In the photos, Tyler was wearing a yellow Lakers T-shirt with light blue shirts and a hat while Jilissa sported a tight sundress with sneakers and her blonde hair tied up high into a bun.
Tyler and Jilissa also follow each other on Instagram, but neither person has publicly commented on dating rumors yet.
Jilissa reportedly lives in Miami, FL, which isn't far from Tyler's family home in Jupiter, FL, where he has been quarantining for months now.
Tyler currently lives in New York but has been staying in Jupiter ever since the sudden death of his mother, Andrea Cameron, from a brain aneurysm in early March.
Jilissa isn't the first blonde Tyler has been seen with in recent months.
Shortly after Hannah left Tyler -- with whom she quarantined for three weeks in Florida to wait out the coronavirus -- on April 1 to return home to Alabama, Tyler was reportedly photographed exercising with a female outside of his home.
Tyler, however, shut down romance speculation and insisted he was single on Twitter once news of this mystery blonde circulated.
"Some neighbors were running sprints, one goes to school and plays sports with Ryan," Tyler tweeted at the time, referring to his brother Ryan Cameron, who is a student at Florida Atlantic University.
"I challenged them to some sprints... After our workout and we talked for a bit... from a distance. But you guys seem to like to jump to conclusions about everything without any real context so I thought I'd give y'all the context."
"I definitely want to be in a relationship," Hannah said on Instagram.
"I think I'm finally getting to the point where I can say that I could do that at this point in my life... But I'm going to be single until it's right. I don't just date around, really... I date, like, seriously."
Meanwhile, Tyler told Entertainment Tonight at the time he was "not worried about dating one bit."
"I think when it comes time for a relationship, it'll come, it'll hit me in the face," Tyler said.
"But right now, there's just too much going on in my world to really give someone all of me, and that's what's important in a relationship. I need to work on myself... and getting my career and my life in balance."
Hannah selected Jed Wyatt as the winner of her heart over runner-up Tyler on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season at the Final Rose Ceremony, but she broke up with Jed five weeks after they got engaged because he had lied about having a girlfriend back home in Nashville during filming.
On The Bachelorette's live reunion special in late July 2019, Hannah asked Tyler out on a date, which resulted in the pair spending one night together in Los Angeles, CA, in early August.
However, nothing ever came of it other than a friendship and Tyler briefly dated supermodel Gigi Hadid -- who is now pregnant with on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik's baby -- and then had a fling with Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.