In the footage, seemingly taken by another wedding guest, Tyler and his apparent date danced intimately -- with the woman's arms wrapped around the Season 15 The Bachelorette alum's neck -- to "Poison" by Bell Biv DeVoe and "Hollaback Girl" by Gwen Stefani.
TMZ also reported that this woman was Tyler's plus one. The pair allegedly went to the wedding together and then left the event together later that evening.
Tyler and his date appeared to coordinate their outfits, as Tyler was sporting green Air Force sneakers with his suit that match the woman's dress.
According to sources who also attended the wedding, Tyler and his date were intoxicated and had a great time.
The woman was definitely not Kristin, who confirmed in a recent promotional video for her "Back to the Beach" podcast that she and Tyler had a date to ring in the New Year.
Tyler and The Hills alum were caught embracing on the dance floor at a New Year's Eve party in Nashville, TN.
While Tyler and Kristin previously insisted they just have a professional and platonic relationship, Kristin suggested to her podcast co-host Stephen Colletti that her outing with Tyler was most certainly a date.
Kristin made the disclosure shortly after telling Stephen that she doesn't want to date another athlete considering she's still in the process of finalizing her divorce from football player Jay Cutler, with whom she shares three children ages 10 and younger.
New Year's Eve wasn't the first time Tyler and Kristin sparked romance rumors.
Back in April 2022, Tyler and the Laguna Beach alum were spotted making out while posing for a western-themed photo shoot promoting Kristin's clothing and jewelry line, Uncommon James.
But Kristin admitted the photo shoot was a publicity stunt on "The Bellas Podcast." Kristin actually acknowledged it was her plan all along to get fans gossiping about the reality TV stars' relationship status.
"I mean, that's why I hired the guy, to get press," Kristin confessed to co-hosts Brie Bella and Nikki Bella on the April 27 episode of the podcast.
"It worked," she added. "I was like, 'Check that box.'"
"He's honestly the nicest human being on the planet," Kristin gushed. "I mean, he is like such a love. I have nothing but good things to say about him."
But Kristin, who also admitted Tyler is "a very good kisser," said she and the former general contractor from Florida had strictly a friendly-work relationship.
Prior to making headlines with Kristin, Tyler -- who finished as the runner-up on Fox's The Real Dirty Dancing -- was allegedly dumped by model Camila Kendra in August 2021 after eight months of dating.
Camila appeared to break up with Tyler shortly after he publicly announced that he was "very in love" with her.
Tyler previously said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he's looking for "someone whose smile is contagious" and "can light up a room."
Tyler also shared that it's important how his significant other treats "the people around them."
The model wants his future girlfriend to "respect the server, their parents, their friends," adding, "That's big for me... [And] she's got to be beautiful too."
In February 2022, Tyler told E!'s Daily Pop during a joint appearance with Kristin that he's also searching for a woman who is "hungry and ambitious" as well as "family oriented" and "ready for an adventure."
Hannah broke up with Jed shortly after they got engaged and attempted to reconnect with Tyler during her After the Final Rose special, which aired in July 2019.
Hannah recalled receiving mixed signals and navigating a confusing relationship with Tyler from 2019-2020 in her first memoir, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments, which was released in November 2021.
Not only did Hannah write that she felt like Tyler's "backup player who never got to play in the game," but she also said their relationship "wasn't some game" to her and he "broke" her heart when he began dating supermodel Gigi Hadid shortly after The Bachelorette 15 wrapped on TV.
Hannah and Tyler never dated again after the show, and they claim they never even kissed while quarantining with each other for several weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
And Hannah claimed Tyler's last text to her was, "Well... if you rock with me, you rock with me. If you don't, you don't."
But Tyler noted on "The Bellas Podcast" once Hannah's book was released, "I've got receipts, too!"