The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron was spotted kissing a mystery woman following his New Year's Eve date with former Very Cavallari star Kristin Cavallari.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tyler, 29, made out with a brunette at his friend's wedding in Orlando, FL, this past weekend, according to a video obtained by TMZ.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

In the footage, seemingly taken by another wedding guest, Tyler and his apparent date danced intimately -- with the woman's arms wrapped around the Season 15 The Bachelorette alum's neck -- to "Poison" by Bell Biv DeVoe and "Hollaback Girl" by Gwen Stefani.

TMZ also reported that this woman was Tyler's plus one. The pair allegedly went to the wedding together and then left the event together later that evening.

Tyler and his date appeared to coordinate their outfits, as Tyler was sporting green Air Force sneakers with his suit that match the woman's dress.

According to sources who also attended the wedding, Tyler and his date were intoxicated and had a great time.

The woman was definitely not Kristin, who confirmed in a recent promotional video for her "Back to the Beach" podcast that she and Tyler had a date to ring in the New Year.

Tyler and The Hills alum were caught embracing on the dance floor at a New Year's Eve party in Nashville, TN.

While Tyler and Kristin previously insisted they just have a professional and platonic relationship, Kristin suggested to her podcast co-host Stephen Colletti that her outing with Tyler was most certainly a date.

Kristin and Tyler spent New Year's Eve with The Bachelorette alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick as well as Kristin's hairstylist Justin Anderson and his fiance Austin Rhodes.

Kristin made the disclosure shortly after telling Stephen that she doesn't want to date another athlete considering she's still in the process of finalizing her divorce from football player Jay Cutler, with whom she shares three children ages 10 and younger.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

New Year's Eve wasn't the first time Tyler and Kristin sparked romance rumors.

Back in April 2022, Tyler and the Laguna Beach alum were spotted making out while posing for a western-themed photo shoot promoting Kristin's clothing and jewelry line, Uncommon James.

But Kristin admitted the photo shoot was a publicity stunt on "The Bellas Podcast." Kristin actually acknowledged it was her plan all along to get fans gossiping about the reality TV stars' relationship status.

"I mean, that's why I hired the guy, to get press," Kristin confessed to co-hosts Brie Bella and Nikki Bella on the April 27 episode of the podcast.

"It worked," she added. "I was like, 'Check that box.'"

Tyler -- who found fame when he competed for Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette -- said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show later that month that he was "very single right now" and just "great friends" with Kristin, who also previously insisted she and Tyler had "fun" posing together in the steamy photo shoot but were definitely "not dating."

"He's honestly the nicest human being on the planet," Kristin gushed. "I mean, he is like such a love. I have nothing but good things to say about him."

But Kristin, who also admitted Tyler is "a very good kisser," said she and the former general contractor from Florida had strictly a friendly-work relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT
Prior to making headlines with Kristin, Tyler -- who finished as the runner-up on Fox's The Real Dirty Dancing -- was allegedly dumped by model Camila Kendra in August 2021 after eight months of dating.

Camila appeared to break up with Tyler shortly after he publicly announced that he was "very in love" with her.

"Things were going well until they weren't," an insider told Us Weekly in August 2021. "Friends were surprised things ended so quickly."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Tyler previously said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he's looking for "someone whose smile is contagious" and "can light up a room."

Tyler also shared that it's important how his significant other treats "the people around them."

The model wants his future girlfriend to "respect the server, their parents, their friends," adding, "That's big for me... [And] she's got to be beautiful too."

In February 2022, Tyler told E!'s Daily Pop during a joint appearance with Kristin that he's also searching for a woman who is "hungry and ambitious" as well as "family oriented" and "ready for an adventure."

Tyler finished Hannah's season of The Bachelorette in second place behind winner and aspiring country singer Jed Wyatt.

Hannah broke up with Jed shortly after they got engaged and attempted to reconnect with Tyler during her After the Final Rose special, which aired in July 2019.

Hannah recalled receiving mixed signals and navigating a confusing relationship with Tyler from 2019-2020 in her first memoir, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments, which was released in November 2021.

Not only did Hannah write that she felt like Tyler's "backup player who never got to play in the game," but she also said their relationship "wasn't some game" to her and he "broke" her heart when he began dating supermodel Gigi Hadid shortly after The Bachelorette 15 wrapped on TV.

Hannah and Tyler never dated again after the show, and they claim they never even kissed while quarantining with each other for several weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT
And Hannah claimed Tyler's last text to her was, "Well... if you rock with me, you rock with me. If you don't, you don't."

But Tyler noted on "The Bellas Podcast" once Hannah's book was released, "I've got receipts, too!"

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 15
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 15 NEWS