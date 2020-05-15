Once Hannah returned to her family in Alabama, she told her fans in an Instagram Live session earlier this month she's ready to "test the waters a little bit."
"I definitely want to be in a relationship," Hannah said on Instagram.
"I think I'm finally getting to the point where I can say that I could do that at this point in my life... But I'm going to be single until it's right. I don't just date around, really... I date, like, seriously."
When asked for his feelings on Hannah's disclosure, Tyler told ET, "I want nothing but happiness for her. She is an amazing person and I wish her happiness in whatever form that is."
In the meantime, Tyler admitted he is "not worried about dating one bit."
"I think when it comes time for a relationship, it'll come, it'll hit me in the face," Tyler shared.
"But right now, there's just too much going on in my world to really give someone all of me, and that's what's important in a relationship."
Tyler added, "I need to work [on] myself and making sure everyone is straight around me and getting my career and my life in balance. And then hopefully someone else can help me balance my stuff a little bit."
Tyler said while he's currently enjoying fame from his time on The Bachelorette -- which resulted in him hosting a dog house renovator show, Barkitecture, on Quibi -- he doesn't expect to have a long-term career in the entertainment industry.
"This whole world of having followers and all this stuff if great and all, but I want something that's long-lasting and I can have forever and that's what I hope to see in a construction company," Tyler said.
"So my goal is to get that going and hopefully [it's] something I can have for my kids one day."
Tyler, in fact, noted he'd love to have many children, his wife permitting.
While Tyler has set his sights on returning to contracting, he opened up about whether he'd be interesting in starring on a future season of The Bachelor.
"I don't know if the timing right now is good for it. A lot of things have happened in my life lately," Tyler said, likely referencing the sudden death of his mother Andrea Cameron from a brain aneurysm at age 55 in early March.
"And I think there's a lot of things I want to get going in my life as well, some businesses I want to start. I want to get my construction company running and all that. That's important to me."
Hannah selected Jed Wyatt as the winner of her heart over runner-up Tyler on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season last year at the Final Rose Ceremony, but she broke up with Jed five weeks after they got engaged because he had lied about having a girlfriend back home in Nashville during filming.
On The Bachelorette's live reunion special in late July 2019, Hannah asked Tyler out on a date, which resulted in the pair spending one night together in Los Angeles, CA, in early August.
However, nothing ever came of it other than a friendship and Tyler briefly dated supermodel Gigi Hadid -- who is now pregnant with on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik's baby -- and then had a fling with Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.
Tyler had moved to New York City followingThe Bachelorette but has remained in Jupiter ever since his mother's passing.
Hannah flew to Jupiter to be by Tyler's side during his time of need and mourning, and after only one week apart, the Dancing with the Stars Season 28 winner returned to Tyler's hometown to wait out the coronavirus.