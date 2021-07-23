Tyler, who finished as the runner-up on Hannah'sThe Bachelorette season in 2019, has a new book hitting shelves on July 27, You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self, and an excerpt obtained byUs Weekly gives fans a glimpse into what happened during the former couple's romantic overnight date off-camera.
"As anyone who's watched the show will know, everything about the fantasy suite (including the name!) holds a connotation of sex. But for a cast member, it's so much more than that," Tyler began in the excerpt.
"It's one of the most important times on the show. The night in the fantasy suite is the only uninterrupted period of time when you're completely alone and not on camera."
While Tyler said a bachelor may get "quick breaks here and there" from the cameras, he recalled, "but the fantasy suite is the biggest stretch of time when you can see whether everything really works."
"Needless to say," he added, "if you fall asleep in the fantasy suite, you're not meant to be together."
Tyler revealed of his Fantasy Suite with Hannah, "During that night together, we hooked up and it kept getting steamy, but I kept pumping the brakes. 'I just want to talk more,' I said."
Based on Tyler's recollection of events, it sounds like Hannah may have been tempted to sleep with the bachelor, even though she had been reluctant to beforehand because she feared he was a player.
"I told her I had already made a promise to her that we wouldn't. 'No means no,' I said," Tyler shared. "I wanted to honor that, and I didn't want her to do something she might regret later."
But Tyler suggested sex wasn't necessary to have a good time with the former Alabama beauty queen, who first searched for love on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor.
"The fact that we could easily talk all night was what made me think, Holy sâ€”t, this could be it for me. I was genuinely upset when I saw the sun coming up, because I knew our time together was almost at an end."
Tyler went on to confirm, "Hannah and I had a meaningful night, without having sex."
"It was great and, I thought, a perfectly normal thing to do," he continued. "But again, the response from viewers was so big."
Tyler didn't leave the show with a girlfriend or fiancee, but he claims to have gotten a lot out of the reality dating process.
"A lot of things came out of my experience on the show, a big one being an inadvertent and unexpected passion for trying to help correct our dating culture," Tyler wrote.
"What is consent, and why isn't it universally understood? What does being a 'good guy' really entail? Are things so bad in our culture that what I did on the show was worthy of so much praise?"
"There's nothing for her to be worried or concerned about. I have no bad things to say about her, so it's all good," noted the model and general contractor, who appears to split his time between New York and Florida.
"She taught me a lot. I haven't seen her in a while, but we're still friends. We're still cool. If what went down with Hannah and me inspired more people to talk about consent, then I'm grateful for that."
Although fans were shipping a Tyler and Hannah reconciliation pretty hard last year, they both moved on from their relationship on The Bachelorette.
Tyler is currently dating model Camila Kendra and Hannah is in a serious relationship with model Adam Woolard.
Hannah ended up selecting country singer Jed Wyatt at the end of her search for love, but Hannah broke off her engagement to Jed five weeks after his marriage proposal because he had lied about having a girlfriend back home in Nashville during filming.
Despite being dumped on the show, Tyler fell hard for Hannah on The Bachelorette and continued to rave about her and support her through his broken heart.
On The Bachelorette's live reunion special in late July 2019, Hannah asked Tyler out on a date, which resulted in the pair spending one night together in Los Angeles. However, nothing but a friendship ever came of it.
After The Bachelorette aired in 2019, Tyler set his sights on supermodel Gigi Hadid, whom he dated for two months, and moved to New York City to pursue modeling. He later had flings with Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou and swimsuit model Jilissa Ann Zoltko. He was subsequently spotted out with other models.
Hannah returned home to her family in Alabama on April 1, 2020 and expressed at the time how she and Tyler only had a platonic relationship.
In an early October YouTube video Hannah and Tyler created together, the pair confirmed they never hooked up -- or even kissed -- while in quarantine.
However, Hannah confessed she and Tyler had been "feeling each other out" at the time and the lack of clarity she had about their relationship was bothersome.
"I didn't want to do something because I was in a bad place or vulnerable," Tyler said, adding that he had "mixed feelings" about pursuing a romance with Hannah again after getting dumped on The Bachelorette.
"I just wanted to work on it being a friendship. If we stepped away from each other and wanted more, we could always go and get more."
But Hannah apparently felt led on at times and the pair had major disagreements.
"I think it was really hard for me and him just being like, 'Let's just chill.' He'd always say, '[Let's] figure it out,'" Hannah said in the October video.
"And I'm like, 'What are we figuring out?' And I hated figuring it out... I'm pretty sure there were days when we barely talked to each other."