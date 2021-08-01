The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron has admitted he's very much in love with his model girlfriend Camila Kendra and also revealed details about their first kiss, their first date and more!

ADVERTISEMENT
During a Tuesday appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Tyler, who competed on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season in 2019, opened up and gushed about his relationship with Camila like never before.

RELATED LINK: MICHELLE YOUNG'S 'THE BACHELORETTE' SEASON 18 BACHELORS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED BY ABC -- MEET THE MEN! (PHOTOS)

When asked by host Andy Cohen how many times he has been in love, Tyler, 28, revealed, "Twice."

"Are you currently in love?" Andy asked.

"Yes," Tyler responded, as the camera panned to 27-year-old Camila sitting in the audience next to his best friend and The Bachelor alum Matt James. "Very in love."

Andy asked Tyler who said "I love you" first, and Tyler giggled and blushed.

After glancing over at Camila, Tyler shared, "She said 'I love you' and then I came later."

"It's always better to come second, right?" Tyler joked, adding, "It was at a moment of just, pure, like -- it just came out! You know what I mean? It was not the way I expected it, but it was beautiful."

Tyler gave Camila credit for having "crushed" and "killed it" with her "I love you."

"I wanted to say it, but I was so scared," Tyler noted. "I knew I loved her."

Tyler also revealed how he and Camila met after he "slid into her DMs."

"She asked me if I was from L.A., I was like, 'No, I'm Florida,' and she's like, 'I'm in Florida.' She was an hour away, we met and that's how it happened," Tyler said.

Tyler recalled his first date with the model being "the best date I've ever had."

"We went to a restaurant and we sat there, we just talked for hours," Tyler explained.

"We couldn't even look at the menu, so I just told them, like, 'Bring whatever.' We just talked, hung out. We sat there for four hours, I had a great night."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Tyler, however, apparently didn't rush things with Camila.

Andy asked Tyler if he and Camila had spent the night together after their date, to which Tyler replied, "No, no! I didn't even kiss her until the fifth date."

Tyler blurted out, "She rejected me on the second kiss... She drives [in the driver's seat]."

In addition, Tyler said he wouldn't take a Hall Pass to hook up with a celebrity, even if one's offered to him, because Camila is "too good" for him to want to pursue somebody else.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tyler and Camila were first spotted together unloading a car in New York City in January. They were later photographed strolling the streets of New York together in May.

Tyler finished as the runner-up on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette and just wrote his first book, You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self, which hit shelves on July 27.

Hannah ultimately gave her final rose to Jed Wyatt and accepted his marriage proposal when the finale taped in Spring 2019, but she broke off her engagement to the country singer five weeks later because Jed had lied about having a girlfriend back home in Nashville during filming.

Despite being dumped on the show, Tyler fell hard for Hannah on The Bachelorette on a mental and emotional level and continued to rave about her and support her through his broken heart.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)   

On The Bachelorette's live reunion special in late July 2019, Hannah asked Tyler out on a date and the pair proceeded to spend a night together in Los Angeles, but nothing romantic ever came of their time together.

Tyler appeared to set his sights on supermodel Gigi Hadid, whom he dated for two months, and then moved to New York City to pursue modeling. He went on to have flings with Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou and swimsuit model Jilissa Ann Zoltko, followed by other models.

Tyler previously admitted he and Hannah "struggled" to figure out their relationship for quite some time, especially when they quarantined with each other in Florida for three weeks in March 2020.

Hannah returned home to her family in Alabama in April 2020 and expressed at the time how she and Tyler only had a platonic relationship.

In an early October YouTube video Hannah and Tyler created together, the pair said they never hooked up -- or even kissed -- while in quarantine.

However, Hannah confessed she and Tyler had been "feeling each other out" at the time and the lack of clarity she had about their relationship was bothersome.

"I didn't want to do something because I was in a bad place or vulnerable," Tyler said, adding that he had "mixed feelings" about pursuing a romance with Hannah again after getting dumped on The Bachelorette.

"I just wanted to work on it being a friendship. If we stepped away from each other and wanted more, we could always go and get more."

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: GREG GRIPPO IS ALLEGEDLY A "SCHEMER" AND FAME-SEEKER WHO TRIED TO GET ON 'THE BACHELORETTE' FOR "YEARS"

But Hannah apparently felt led on at times and the pair had major disagreements.

"I think it was really hard for me and him just being like, 'Let's just chill.' He'd always say, '[Let's] figure it out,'" Hannah said in the October video.

"And I'm like, 'What are we figuring out?' And I hated figuring it out... I'm pretty sure there were days when we barely talked to each other."

Although their relationship was "unhealthy" at the time, they continued to talk things out and so their friendship gradually improved to the "cool" dynamic they have as friends today.

"We're going to still hang out," Hannah shared, adding that the former couple no longer felt "pressure" to be together or define their relationship.

"I think everything we've been through and all the stuff we've done, we care about each other and we're there for each other. I'm super stoked about where we're at right now," Tyler added last year.

Although fans were shipping a Tyler and Hannah reconciliation pretty hard last year, Hannah has also moved on from her relationship with Tyler as she's currently dating model Adam Woolard.

"Good-looking guy," Tyler told Entertainment Tonight of Adam in February 2021.

"We want each other to be the best person we can be. If that's being happy with other people then that's what we want."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!

ADVERTISEMENT

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 15
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 15 NEWS