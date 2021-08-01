When asked by host Andy Cohen how many times he has been in love, Tyler, 28, revealed, "Twice."
"Are you currently in love?" Andy asked.
"Yes," Tyler responded, as the camera panned to 27-year-old Camila sitting in the audience next to his best friend and The Bachelor alum Matt James. "Very in love."
Andy asked Tyler who said "I love you" first, and Tyler giggled and blushed.
After glancing over at Camila, Tyler shared, "She said 'I love you' and then I came later."
"It's always better to come second, right?" Tyler joked, adding, "It was at a moment of just, pure, like -- it just came out! You know what I mean? It was not the way I expected it, but it was beautiful."
Tyler gave Camila credit for having "crushed" and "killed it" with her "I love you."
"I wanted to say it, but I was so scared," Tyler noted. "I knew I loved her."
Tyler also revealed how he and Camila met after he "slid into her DMs."
"She asked me if I was from L.A., I was like, 'No, I'm Florida,' and she's like, 'I'm in Florida.' She was an hour away, we met and that's how it happened," Tyler said.
Tyler, however, apparently didn't rush things with Camila.
Andy asked Tyler if he and Camila had spent the night together after their date, to which Tyler replied, "No, no! I didn't even kiss her until the fifth date."
Tyler blurted out, "She rejected me on the second kiss... She drives [in the driver's seat]."
In addition, Tyler said he wouldn't take a Hall Pass to hook up with a celebrity, even if one's offered to him, because Camila is "too good" for him to want to pursue somebody else.
Tyler and Camila were first spotted together unloading a car in New York City in January. They were later photographed strolling the streets of New York together in May.
Tyler finished as the runner-up on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette and just wrote his first book, You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self, which hit shelves on July 27.
Hannah ultimately gave her final rose to Jed Wyatt and accepted his marriage proposal when the finale taped in Spring 2019, but she broke off her engagement to the country singer five weeks later because Jed had lied about having a girlfriend back home in Nashville during filming.
On The Bachelorette's live reunion special in late July 2019, Hannah asked Tyler out on a date and the pair proceeded to spend a night together in Los Angeles, but nothing romantic ever came of their time together.
Tyler appeared to set his sights on supermodel Gigi Hadid, whom he dated for two months, and then moved to New York City to pursue modeling. He went on to have flings with Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou and swimsuit model Jilissa Ann Zoltko, followed by other models.
Hannah returned home to her family in Alabama in April 2020 and expressed at the time how she and Tyler only had a platonic relationship.
In an early October YouTube video Hannah and Tyler created together, the pair said they never hooked up -- or even kissed -- while in quarantine.
However, Hannah confessed she and Tyler had been "feeling each other out" at the time and the lack of clarity she had about their relationship was bothersome.
"I didn't want to do something because I was in a bad place or vulnerable," Tyler said, adding that he had "mixed feelings" about pursuing a romance with Hannah again after getting dumped onThe Bachelorette.
"I just wanted to work on it being a friendship. If we stepped away from each other and wanted more, we could always go and get more."