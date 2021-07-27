Tyler, who finished as Hannah's runner-up on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season, has given fans a glimpse into his difficult breakup with Hannah in Greece in 2019 via passages Us Weeklyobtained from his new book, You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self, which hit shelves on July 27.
When Hannah chose country singer Jed Wyatt at her final Rose Ceremony, Tyler admitted in his book that he felt "broken" when the former Alabama beauty queen didn't choose him.
Tyler recalled feeling "upset about Hannah" but not necessarily "upset with Hannah."
Tyler managed to maintain his composure after getting dumped on television because he didn't want ABC to "have footage of this sh-t," meaning tears streaming down his face, but he apparently let his guard down once he was alone in his hotel room in Greece.
The self-described "heartbroken" bachelor wrote of his emotions that day, "I grabbed a couple of beers, got in the bathtub, and listened to Juice Wrld's Goodbye & Good Riddance on my producer's laptop."
"I must've listened to the whole album three or four times, just screaming it out and letting it all go," Tyler shared, according to Us.
"Being alone, hearing those songs, singing those lyrics, I came out knowing I would be OK. I had four more days in Greece, but all I wanted was to just go home and hug everyone."
While Hannah gave her final rose to Jed and accepted his marriage proposal when the finale taped in Spring 2019, Hannah broke off their engagement five weeks later because Jed had lied about having a girlfriend back home in Nashville during filming.
OnThe Bachelorette's live reunion special in late July 2019, Hannah asked Tyler out on a date.
"We saw each other in [Los Angeles], where yes, I slept at Hannah's house, but we didn't sleep together," Tyler clarified. "We weren't in a relationship at that point, and we definitely weren't boyfriend and girlfriend."
But Hannah and Tyler's reunion never got off the ground because Tyler said he needed to figure out what was "right for him."
Tyler appeared to set his sights on supermodel Gigi Hadid, whom he dated for two months, and then moved to New York City to pursue modeling.
The former Florida general contractor expressed regret over how he had handled that whole situation, especially since it seemed like he had simply cast Hannah aside and moved on to a celebrity.
Hannah and Gigi were also spotted out together in public only days after Tyler and Hannah's Los Angeles reunion.
"I still put Hannah in a tough, tough position. But that's one thing I feel very, very sorry for," Tyler admitted.
"If I could go back and do it all again, I would handle it differently. My communication should have been better."
Tyler went on to have flings with Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou and swimsuit model Jilissa Ann Zoltko. He was subsequently spotted out with other models.
Although fans were shipping a Tyler and Hannah reconciliation pretty hard last year, they both moved on from their relationship on The Bachelorette.
Tyler is currently dating model Camila Kendra and Hannah is in a serious relationship with model Adam Woolard.
"Every time I'm seen with someone who isn't Hannah, I get a slew of comments about it. 'Hannah's all natural!' is a big one. And that's true! Hannah is a naturally pretty girl. She's awesome," Tyler wrote in his book.
"But every girl I date doesn't deserve to be stacked up against Hannah," Tyler explained, adding that he loves all different body types in women.
"I would never do that, and I hope that our culture learns to stop the judgment, too."
Tyler eventually came to realize that he can't please everyone and reach every fan's expectations.
"There's nothing for her to be worried or concerned about. I have no bad things to say about her, so it's all good," noted the model, who appears to split his time between New York and Florida.
"She taught me a lot. I haven't seen her in a while, but we're still friends. We're still cool. If what went down with Hannah and me inspired more people to talk about consent, then I'm grateful for that."
Hannah returned home to her family in Alabama on April 1, 2020 and expressed at the time how she and Tyler only had a platonic relationship.
In an early October YouTube video Hannah and Tyler created together, the pair confirmed they never hooked up -- or even kissed -- while in quarantine.
However, Hannah confessed she and Tyler had been "feeling each other out" at the time and the lack of clarity she had about their relationship was bothersome.
"I didn't want to do something because I was in a bad place or vulnerable," Tyler said, adding that he had "mixed feelings" about pursuing a romance with Hannah again after getting dumped on The Bachelorette.
"I just wanted to work on it being a friendship. If we stepped away from each other and wanted more, we could always go and get more."