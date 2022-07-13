Tyler and Paige, who reportedly split from country singer and songwriter Morgan Wallen in February, began dating some time after late April, because Tyler called himself "very single" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time.
Tyler told the show's guest host Mario Lopez that he was looking for "someone whose smile is contagious" and "can light up a room," according to E! News.
Tyler also shared that it's important how his significant other treats "the people around them."
The model and former Florida general contractor said he wanted his future girlfriend to "respect the server, the parents, their friends," and also be beautiful.
Tyler explained back in February how he learned to "slow down" in his love life after appearing on Season 15 of The Bachelorette starring Hannah Brown in 2019.
"[On] The Bachelorette, you grow so fast in that relationship, like, you have to. And I think it kind of pushed me and my other relationships to kind of want to grow so fast and it's okay to slow down and take a breath," The Real Dirty Dancing alum told Us.
"[That's] something I have to work on and get better at. But yeah, slow down for sure."
Tyler said at the time he had "no love life update" other than having a "good time" with his dog.
"If [a relationship] comes, it comes. That's kind of how it hit me last time," Tyler shared.
Hannah broke up with Jed shortly after they got engaged and attempted to reconnect with Tyler during her The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special, which aired in July 2019.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hannah recalled receiving mixed signals and navigating a confusing relationship with Tyler from 2019-2020 in her first memoir, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments, which was released in November 2021.