The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron is reportedly dating model Paige Lorenze about one year after his split from model Camila Kendra.

"They're dating. It's still new," a source told Us Weekly of Tyler, 29, and Paige, 24.

"They are keeping it on the down-low," the insider added.

Tyler and Paige, who reportedly split from country singer and songwriter Morgan Wallen in February, began dating some time after late April, because Tyler called himself "very single" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time.

Tyler told the show's guest host Mario Lopez that he was looking for "someone whose smile is contagious" and "can light up a room," according to E! News.

Tyler also shared that it's important how his significant other treats "the people around them."

The model and former Florida general contractor said he wanted his future girlfriend to "respect the server, the parents, their friends," and also be beautiful.

Tyler explained back in February how he learned to "slow down" in his love life after appearing on Season 15 of The Bachelorette starring Hannah Brown in 2019.

"[On] The Bachelorette, you grow so fast in that relationship, like, you have to. And I think it kind of pushed me and my other relationships to kind of want to grow so fast and it's okay to slow down and take a breath," The Real Dirty Dancing alum told Us.

"[That's] something I have to work on and get better at. But yeah, slow down for sure."

Tyler said at the time he had "no love life update" other than having a "good time" with his dog.

"If [a relationship] comes, it comes. That's kind of how it hit me last time," Tyler shared.

"That's how I like it to happen... I'm in no rush right now. I'm so busy, so focused and excited for this [year] -- it's gonna be a big year. I feel it, it's gonna be good."

Tyler was allegedly dumped by Camila in August 2021 after eight months of dating.

Camila appeared to break up with Tyler shortly after he publicly announced that he was "very in love" with her.

"Things were going well until they weren't," an insider told the magazine last summer. "Friends were surprised things ended so quickly."

Tyler told E!'s Daily Pop earlier this year that he was looking for a woman who is "hungry and ambitious" as well as "family oriented" and "ready for an adventure."

Tyler finished Hannah's season of The Bachelorette in second place behind winner and aspiring country singer Jed Wyatt.

Hannah broke up with Jed shortly after they got engaged and attempted to reconnect with Tyler during her The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special, which aired in July 2019.

Hannah recalled receiving mixed signals and navigating a confusing relationship with Tyler from 2019-2020 in her first memoir, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments, which was released in November 2021.

Not only did Hannah write that she felt like Tyler's "backup player who never got to play in the game," but she also said their relationship "wasn't some game" to her and he "broke" her heart when he began dating supermodel Gigi Hadid shortly after The Bachelorette 15 wrapped on TV.

Hannah and Tyler never dated again after the show, and they claim they never even kissed while quarantining with each other for several weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Hannah claimed Tyler's last text to her was, "Well... if you rock with me, you rock with me. If you don't, you don't."

But Tyler noted on "The Bellas Podcast" once Hannah's book was released, "I've got receipts, too!"

