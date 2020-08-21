'The Bachelorette' alum Tyler Cameron on Clare Crawley quitting Season 16 early: I think a lead needs to see the process through
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/21/2020
The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron is apparently surprised Clare Crawley reportedly quit filming Season 16 less than two weeks into the process because she was smitten with one guy and doesn't really agree with her hasty decision.
A source previously told Life & Style that Clare even "refused to come out of her room" at one point to film, and an insider told Us Weekly that The Bachelorette producers were left "scrambling" and "frantic" over how to proceed with the show.
"So, here's my thing, if Clare found love in 12 days, [I] love that. I'm stoked and that's great," Tyler, 27, toldUs in a videochat.
But the general contractor and aspiring model from Florida admitted he thinks Clare might've shorted herself or robbed herself of truly getting to know some of the other guys on her The Bachelorette season.
Tyler even recalled asking Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season to exhaust all her options and leave no stone unturned when dating other men so she could feel 100 percent confident in her final pick. (Tyler finished as the runner-up on Hannah's season).
"One thing I told Hannah when we were in the Fantasy Suites, I was like, 'Look, you do whatever you need to do with everybody, I don't care. You need to figure this out for yourself, because at the end of this, if you pick me, there's no regrets of wanting the other person or this or that. That's your decision,'" Tyler shared.
"So if you can really make that decision off of, like, 12 days, whatever it is, like, and feel completely comfortable with it then, great."
"But I think you need the whole experience to really kind of see it all through," he added. "You know, ask the tough questions and whatnot."
Tyler said he would give the same advice to his best friend, Matt James, who will be starring on The Bachelor's 25th season in 2021.
"I would encourage [him] to go all the way through with it," Tyler noted. "But if you know, you know. And my dad always said with my mom that the night he met my mom, he said, 'I want to marry her and we're going to have freaky athletic kids.'"
Tyler therefore apparently isn't ruling out the possibility of love at first sight or an instant soul-mate type of connection. After all, Tyler revealed his feelings for Hannah hit him on the second group date of Season 15, when he realized he belonged on The Bachelorette.
"So if you know, you know, and maybe [Clare] knows! And that's awesome. That's even a better story rather than going through all the B-S, so hopefully that's what it is," Tyler told Us.
Matt was initially picked to compete for Clare's heart on The Bachelorette's upcoming sixteenth season.
While Matt was announced as one of Clare's potential 32 bachelors back in March, ABC plucked him from the group and made him the next The Bachelor star before Clare's season began filming in July.
(The Bachelorette's new season was supposed to begin production in March and premiere on May 18, but global health restrictions in light of the coronavirus pandemic had shut down nearly all Hollywood productions.)
Tyler, however, hinted Matt and Clare probably wouldn't have been a great match, especially since Clare had called out some of her early-announced bachelors in April on Twitter for "doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts" prior to the show. Matt, in fact, had created a Cameo account.
Although Clare didn't identify Matt by name in her tweet, she claimed those men were "in it for the wrong reason."
"She came at my boy a little bit, you know, with that tweet," Tyler told Us. "And the funny thing is, is like Matt had a Cameo, but the guy she picked too had a Cameo. So, you know, it's interesting."
After Clare sent that tweet out, Matt reportedly clarified on his Instagram Stories that his earnings from the app would go to the Robin Hood Foundation to fight poverty in New York City.
But Tyler doesn't seem to have any hard feelings toward Clare, even though she had thrown Matt under the bus a little bit.
"I wish [her] happiness because what comes with this show is tons of pressure after you start dating somebody," Tyler explained.
"So, I hope that Clare and whoever she picks are able to kind of work through that and get past that and really focus on each other. Because that's what's most important... I wish them success. I wish them happiness."
News of Tayshia's participation first shocked the world on July 31 when a spoiler about her replacing Clare was posted on Reddit and then Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone tweeted there was "some serious validity" to the posting.
Entertainment Tonight subsequently confirmed on August 3 that Tayshia is the new star of The Bachelorette but Clare's short journey to find love will also be featured on the show when it airs this fall on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on ABC. (An official premiere date has yet to be announced).
"Tayshia, I'm very excited to see [her]," Tyler said.
"I saw bits and pieces of her on [Bachelor in Paradise] with JPJ [John Paul Jones] and she's beautiful. Amazing. So I can't wait to see her story and how it all unfolds and the craziness that comes behind it."
What remains to be seen is whether more men will be brought to the resort to date Tayshia, giving her a full roster of The Bachelorette suitors, or if she will only have Clare's remaining men to choose from.
Us previously reported the production team began tracking down some of the 42 potential suitors -- who were announced in July as a revised list of candidates -- to come back and film for Tayshia.
"Because of quarantine, it's not as simple as just starting over," a source recently told People.
"Everyone is being tested and contained within this bubble so anyone coming from the 'outside' is potentially a problem. So that still needs to be fully resolved at this point in terms of Tayshia's suitors."
While it appears Clare and Dale fell in love in only 12 days of filming, multiple sources claim their love affair began way before cameras even started rolling at the La Quinta Resort and Club in July.
"Clare Crawley never spoke to Dale before filming. That is 1,000 percent factual information," Michelle, who is Clare's good friend, said in her Instagram Stories reposted by Access earlier this month. "Never happened. Fake news."
"She was impressed by his social media account," conceded Michele, who competed for Brad Womack's heart on The Bachelor's fifteenth season and also appeared on Season 2 of Bachelor Pad.
"But never DM'd, never texted, never talked. 1,000 percent fake news... [And] if the rumors are true, that she fell in love with Dale and stopped filming, can I just get a 'hell yeah' on how much self-respect and respect for the other men it takes to stop production."