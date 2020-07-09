The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron is apparently still grieving and having a difficult time following his mother Andrea Cameron's unexpected and tragic death.

Andrea, who worked as a real estate agent in Jupiter, FL, passed away from a brain aneurysm on February 29 at the age of 55, and Tyler, who was very close to his mother, has been mourning ever since but trying to stay positive.

"Life's been dark, life's been tough, life has seemed like a continuous beat down at times lately," Tyler, 27, captioned a photo of himself swimming and smiling in the ocean Wednesday on Instagram.

Tyler, who competed for Hannah Brown's heart on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season last year, continued, "One thing after another. But one thing I do know, life is still beautiful and the fight back is what makes it beautiful."

Tyler then seemed to attribute his recent pain to losing his beloved mom.

"My life has been dark ever since I've felt the coldness of death," Tyler wrote.

"I ain't been right. Simple as that. There's only one way out into the light and that is to fight, heal, fight, heal, and fight some more."

"But when I fight, I'm going to lead with love as I always have," the contractor and aspiring model continued.

"I will always keep putting a smile on my face no matter how dark of times it is. Because that smile is love and love is light."

Tyler concluded in his post, "I smile so those around me can smile. I smile because I want you to smile. I love those who support me and those who don't because I'll always lead with love."

Tyler appears to post about his mother every few weeks on Instagram.

"Happy birthday momma. We miss you," Tyler captioned a photo on May 26 of his mother and her three sons, Tyler, and his younger brothers Ryan Cameron and Austin Cameron.

And on May 10, Tyler shared a photo from when he was younger and playing football.

"Always had my back. Still do," Tyler captioned the sweet image with his mom.

Tyler currently lives in New York but has been staying in his hometown of Jupiter ever since the sudden death of Andrea in order to be there for his younger brothers.

But Tyler is definitely having fun. He and his "Quarantine Crew," which includes new The Bachelor star Matt James, have been surfing the flooded sidewalks and creating giant Slip N Slides to pass the time amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Tyler was also recently spotted on a lunch date in late June with swimsuit model Jilissa Ann Zoltko, a 22-year-old University of Miami law student. Tyler showed interest in Jilissa on Instagram, according to E! News, and she took him up on his offer to visit her in Jupiter.

A source described Tyler and Jilissa's relationship as "casual" but noted they are "definitely into each other," E! News reported.

"They have been hanging out at his house with his friend Matt and have been doing normal things like going on the boat, going out to eat and hanging out at the house," the source shared.

Earlier this year, Hannah B. self-isolated with Tyler's "Quarantine Crew" for three weeks after helping her The Bachelorette runner-up celebrate Andrea's life in Florida after her passing.

Hannah B. and Tyler's time together gave The Bachelorette fans hope they might have reconciled and were dating, but both individuals have recently confirmed they're just friends and still single.

"We have a great friendship," Tyler told Us Weekly after Hannah left Florida and returned home to her family in Alabama on April 1.

"We both care about each other a lot and want each other to be happy. It was nice to kind of put our past behind us and be able to have that friendship again. It's a very, very nice thing to have."

Once Hannah got back home, she told her fans in an Instagram Live session in May that she's ready to "test the waters a little bit."

"I definitely want to be in a relationship," Hannah said on Instagram.

"I think I'm finally getting to the point where I can say that I could do that at this point in my life... But I'm going to be single until it's right. I don't just date around, really... I date, like, seriously."

Meanwhile, Tyler told Entertainment Tonight at the time he was "not worried about dating one bit."

"I think when it comes time for a relationship, it'll come, it'll hit me in the face," Tyler said.

"But right now, there's just too much going on in my world to really give someone all of me, and that's what's important in a relationship. I need to work on myself... and getting my career and my life in balance."

Hannah selected Jed Wyatt as the winner of her heart over runner-up Tyler on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season at the Final Rose Ceremony, but she broke up with Jed five weeks after they got engaged because he had lied about having a girlfriend back home in Nashville during filming.

On The Bachelorette's live reunion special in late July 2019, Hannah asked Tyler out on a date, which resulted in the pair spending one night together in Los Angeles, CA, in early August.

However, nothing ever came of it other than a friendship and Tyler briefly dated supermodel Gigi Hadid -- who is now pregnant with on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik's baby.

Tyler also later had a fling with Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.

