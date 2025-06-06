Tyler and Tate often post videos on social media of them fixing up houses together or starting new projects, but according to Tyler, he's no longer paying his girlfriend to work for him.
"I fired her," The Bachelorette 15 alum announced during a recent episode of the "Networth and Chill with Your Rich BFF" podcast.
"I said, 'Tate, you are done.' No, [just kidding]. We ended up hiring her sister. We brought her sister on to fill Tate's role as kind of 'executive assistant.'
Tyler went on to share why exactly he let Tate go from his contracting company.
"I was like, 'Tate, you're a star. You're so good at design. You're so good at DIY. You have great style. You're hilarious, like, people love you on social media,'" Tyler boasted of his girlfriend.
"[So I said], 'I want you to focus on that. I'll take care of everything we got going on right now. And you just focus on growing that -- building a brand, building who Tate is, all this stuff, because that's so important now.'"
Tyler gushed about how Tate took his advice and has been excelling at building her brand.
For example, Tate -- who appeared on Going Home with Tyler Cameron on Amazon Prime Video -- almost has 100,000 followers on Instagram now.
"She's been doing that and she's been running with it, and she's starting to crush it now," Tyler proudly shared.
"And I'm so happy for her and so thrilled for her. I want that money that she's making, I want her to put it away, save it and invest it."
In terms of the couple's current expenses, Tyler revealed, "The way we do it is basically, right now, I'm kind of covering everything. She's got me!"
Tyler elaborated, "Basically, because of how we met, we started working together. And it's terrible to say, but I was her employer, and so I was writing her checks. And then it got to the point where... we were working together, and I love working together."
Tyler said while he and Tate love being together and rarely argue when on the job, he thought it was time for Tate to reach her full potential and become more self-sufficient.
"I'll say this about her -- and she'll probably yell at me -- but she's never crushed it at making money. She was a retailer at Macy's. She was always just making enough to survive," Tyler revealed.
"But what I love about her is she's so resourceful and she works so hard because of that."
Tyler shared how Tate is one of six kids and had to find her own way.
"And she's been doing that the whole time. She has lived many lives. She's lived in L.A. and she lived in Texas, like being a horse therapist. She's always just hustled and found her way," he said.
"I just see so much ability and talent and skill in her, and I'm like, 'Now, you just need to focus on yourself.' And so she's been doing that, and she's been great at it. I just can't wait for more of her to come out, and I think she'll be so successful."
Tyler pointed out how Tate is "finally reaping the rewards" of all of her hard work -- all the while staying humble and grounded.
"I just want to continue fueling her fire," Tyler noted.
After teasing he was in a secret relationship for months, Tyler went Instagram official with Tate in September 2024 by posting a video of the pair dancing together.
Now that Tyler and Tate have been dating for about nine months, he can apparently picture the blonde beauty being his partner forever.
"I hope so. That's our plan. That's our goal," Tyler told Us Weekly of having a future with Tate.
"I think she is everything that I've ever wanted in somebody, and she is also my best friend on top of that. I think that's all a good recipe right there."
Tyler confirmed his relationship with Tate two years after they met filming Going Home with Tyler Cameron.
Tyler admitted he waited a while to go public with his romance with Tate because they had to figure some things out first.
According to The Bachelorette alum, the pair "sometimes" lacked communication during the early days of their relationship.
"She didn't always understand what was going on when it was going on," Tyler explained, alluding to how fame can complicate dating.
"That was a big step for us. Now, being in the public eye, you basically add a third party to your relationship. They're always going to scrutinize or say something. It's learning how to navigate through that, and I think she's done a great job at it -- and so far, it's been good."
Tyler told Page Six in April 2024 that he was "dating someone," and then he noted how he had an official girlfriend -- but without sharing her identity -- in July 2024.
While walking the red carpet solo at the 2024 ESPY Awards, Tyler confirmed to E! News in an interview that he was off the market.
"Things are smooth," Tyler teased of his romance at the time. "It's new. So we're learning and one day the world will know, but right now we're just kind of chilling out."
Tyler said he and the woman in his life were enjoying their privacy as well as quality time together.
"It's just better that way," Tyler said.
"Once you make it for the world, everyone gets to comment and throw their two cents in. And right now, we're trying to make sure we're good."
Tyler and Tate have been linked for years given they're in the same friend group.
In 2022, Tate posted funny TikTok videos of Tyler in which she claimed they were "not dating" at the time but he was giving her mixed signals.
"I actually work with Tyler but he is madly in love with me and he asks me every day to be his girlfriend every day and I tell him he needs to calm down and it's inappropriate," Tate quipped in one clip, before Tyler told her that she was out of her mind.
Tyler then moved back to Jupiter because he said he was "trying to slow down" and "trying to date." He apparently wanted to connect with good people and "do the right thing" in his life.
And "doing the right thing" apparently meant ignoring his DMs from women on Instagram.
In Summer 2024, Tyler appeared on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast and shared with Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile how being back in Jupiter really "changed" the way he looked at dating and what he wanted to do with his life.
"Not going to lie, I think I've grown up the most from 30 to 31 than I have in the past five years... The way I was dating before was chasing what glittered and was fun and what was never really good for me," Tyler confessed.
"Now, I am home and I am dating in Jupiter and trying to meet people that I relate to and are working and want to raise a family. Being home has really made dating better for me. It has made me zone in on what's more important than what just glitters."
Tyler added that dating in Jupiter was "probably the best thing" for him.
Tyler fell in love with Hannah on The Bachelorette, but he finished in second place behind her winner, aspiring country singer Jed Wyatt, during the May 2019 finale on ABC.
Tyler recalled crying and being crushed about his breakup with Hannah after the show, but Hannah abruptly called off her engagement to Jed -- about a month after he had popped the question in Greece -- because Jed's intentions were questionable and he allegedly had a girlfriend back home while he filmed The Bachelorette.
Although Hannah regretted her final pick and broke up with Jed, she and Tyler never hooked up or dated again.
Tyler moved on and dated several high profile celebrities -- including supermodel Gigi Hadid and model Camila Kendra.
Tyler admitted he was in love with Camila, but they only dated for eight months and she allegedly dumped him in August 2021.
Tyler later confirmed his relationship with Paige Lorenze, a social-media influencer, in July 2022, but they split just three weeks later.
"We actually had to take a step back. It wasn't the right time. It wasn't good for us," Tyler said on E!'s "Daily Pop" at the time. "But we both have tons of respect and love for each other."
In addition, Tyler -- who finished as the runner-up on Fox's The Real Dirty Dancing and also competed on Season 2 of the network's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test reality competition -- was also rumored to be romantically involved with Stassie Karanikolaou, Juliette Porter, and Jilissa Ann Zoltko at one time or another.