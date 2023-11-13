Tyler shared how he was "very upset" when Hannah dumped him for her The Bachelorette winner, Jed Wyatt, during a recent appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast.
"I definitely cried a little bit," Tyler, 30, told the podcast's host Amanda Hirsch, recalling his mindset following the Final Rose Ceremony of The Bachelorette's fifteenth season, which had filmed in Greece.
"I went and got a 12 pack of beer, sat in the bathtub for two hours, put on some Juice WRLD -- the album called 'Goodbye & Good Riddance' -- and cried and got over it."
But Tyler said that after the show wrapped filming, he remained "cool with everybody" -- including Jed and Hannah.
"I was just supporting Hannah. I had no ill will for her. I love that girl, and I had so much respect in the way she carried herself and handled it. I wanted to be her friend still!" Tyler noted.
"And at that point in time, I thought Jed was great, too."
Hannah, however, dumped Jed about a month after they got engaged because he had lied to her about his dating history while they were getting to know each other.
According to Jed's ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens, he had left Nashville to film The Bachelorette -- allegedly in pursuit of fame and to promote his music -- in March 2019 still dating her and planning to resume their relationship once he returned home.
"When sh-t started to unravel, I was just like, 'Jed, be a man. Go talk to her.' And he wouldn't do it," Tyler claimed.
Tyler claimed his breakup with Hannah was so emotional that one of The Bachelorette producers -- who had become his good friends -- was crying.
"We were walking down this beautiful hotel resort in Greece in the mountains on the water. I was like, 'This is the most amazing thing and it's over.' I was like, 'I'm always coming this close to things in my life -- so close to everything and I just keep missing it,'" Tyler lamented.
Tyler and Hannah eventually reunited live onstage for The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special in July 2019. During that episode, Hannah asked Tyler out on a date, and then they were spotted together at Hannah's Los Angeles home the following month.
Hannah came back into Tyler's life when his beloved mother Andrea died of a brain aneurysm at age 55 and Hannah chose to attend the funeral in Florida.
Their reunion prompted Tyler to invite Hannah to quarantine with him -- and a handful of his friends, including future The Bachelor star Matt James -- at his childhood Florida home amid the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.
The group lived together for about two months before Hannah returned home to Alabama, unsure of where her relationship with Tyler really stood. Hannah later claimed that while she liked Tyler, they never even kissed during their time together at his house.
Hannah recalled receiving mixed signals and navigating a confusing relationship with Tyler from 2019-2020 in her first memoir, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments, which was released in November 2021.
Not only did Hannah write that she felt like Tyler's "backup player who never got to play in the game," but she also said their relationship "wasn't some game" to her and he "broke" her heart when he began dating Gigi shortly after The Bachelorette 15 wrapped on TV.
And Hannah claimed Tyler's last text to her after their quarantine session was, "Well... if you rock with me, you rock with me. If you don't, you don't."
But Tyler noted on "The Bellas Podcast" once Hannah's book was released in late 2021, "I've got receipts, too!"
Tyler has since been romantically linked to beautiful women such as Stassie Karanikolaou, Juliette Porter, Jilissa Ann Zoltko, Camila Kendra, and Paige Lorenze.
Tyler -- who finished as the runner-up on Fox's The Real Dirty Dancing last year and is also currently competing on Season 2 of the network's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test reality competition -- said he fell in love with Camila, but she allegedly dumped him in August 2021 after eight months of dating.