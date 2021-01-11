The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron and model Camila Kendra have fueled dating rumors with a recent hangout session in both New York City.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tyler, 27, and his rumored girlfriend, Camila, a 24-year-old influencer, were just spotted in New York City together after an apparent road trip from Florida.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' SEASON 25 BACHELORETTES: MEET ALL OF MATT JAMES' LADIES! (PHOTOS)

E! News obtained photos on Tuesday, January 5, of Tyler and Camila unloading a car filled with clothes, duffle bags and other household items in New York City.

The pair were both dressed casually while wearing face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with Tyler in a black hoodie and joggers and Camila bundled up in a black jacket and matching scarf and beanie.

"Tyler Cameron is in New York City visiting [his best friend and The Bachelor star] Matt James and staying at their NYC place they have together," a source told E! News. "He invited Camila Kendra to come stay."

Tyler and Camila reportedly didn't stay at Matt's place for long but an eyewitness noticed they were "very giddy, laughing and holding hands during that time."

The couple are reportedly dating but have yet to make their relationship official.

"Tyler and Camila both live in Florida so they have kept in touch and made plans to see each other these last couple of months," an insider told E! News. "They are both into each other but it's a stretch to say she's his girlfriend."

Before touching down in New York, Tyler and Camila reportedly spent some time in Florida together after the holidays.

"Tyler likes Camila's personality and thinks she's a really fun girl to hangout with," another insider shared with E! News.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

In early December 2020, Tyler admitted to Whitney Port on her With Whit podcast that he sends flirty direct messages to women through Instagram and that's how he's met some beautiful women who have come and gone from his life in the last year.

"I shoot my shot," Tyler shared, Us Weekly reported.

"A lot of shots don't get made, but my dad always told me, 'You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take,' so I'm gonna shoot. Some of them don't hit, some do, and it is what it is."

Tyler found fame when he competed for Hannah Brown's heart on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season in 2019.

Hannah selected Jed Wyatt as the winner of her heart over Tyler on The Bachelorette 15 finale, but the former Alabama beauty pageant queen broke up with Jed five weeks after they got engaged because he had lied about having a girlfriend back home in Nashville during filming.

On The Bachelorette's live reunion special in late July 2019, Hannah asked Tyler out on a date, which resulted in the pair spending one night together in Los Angeles.

However, nothing ever came of it because Tyler appeared to set his sights on supermodel Gigi Hadid, whom he dated for two months, and moved to New York City to pursue modeling.

Hannah and Tyler then reunited in Florida and quarantined with each other for three weeks in March 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, along with Matt James and more of Tyler's friends and family.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

ADVERTISEMENT
Hannah later said in a YouTube video that she and Tyler were "feeling each other out" at the time but never hooked up, and Tyler explained he was in "a bad place" and didn't want to do something because he was "vulnerable" after his mother Andrea Cameron tragically passed away earlier that year.

"I just wanted to work on it being a friendship. If we stepped away from each other and wanted more, we could always go and get more," Tyler said, adding that they had "mixed feelings" and "mixed emotions" about the past.

Hannah said she felt out of place and was tired of trying to figure things out when Tyler wasn't ready to communicate about the future of their relationship. In fact, there were days when the pair barely talked to each other.

Hannah returned home to her family in Alabama on April 1, 2020 and expressed at the time how she and Tyler were just friends. However, they continued talking and gradually worked through some hard feelings they had towards each other.

In late September, Hannah and Tyler were spotted having lunch together in Los Angeles.

"That's where we're at. I guess it's just trying to be cool being friends... We're going to still hang out," Hannah said.

"I think everything we've been through and all the stuff we've done, we care about each other and we're there for each other. I'm super stoked about where we're at right now," Tyler said.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Hannah confirmed "there's no pressure" and they're doing things on their own terms.

Tyler admitted to Us in early October, "We've struggled, you know, with our relationship and trying to figure out what it is."

"But we're in a great place right now with each other and it's great to be able to hang out, you know -- grab dinner, hang out -- and it's fun. Hannah's an amazing person and it's good to be in a better place than we've been."

After dating Gigi, Tyler apparently had flings with Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou and swimsuit model Jilissa Ann Zoltko.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!

ADVERTISEMENT


FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 15
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 15 NEWS