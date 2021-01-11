E! News obtained photos on Tuesday, January 5, of Tyler and Camila unloading a car filled with clothes, duffle bags and other household items in New York City.
The pair were both dressed casually while wearing face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with Tyler in a black hoodie and joggers and Camila bundled up in a black jacket and matching scarf and beanie.
"Tyler Cameron is in New York City visiting [his best friend and The Bachelor star] Matt James and staying at their NYC place they have together," a source told E! News. "He invited Camila Kendra to come stay."
Tyler and Camila reportedly didn't stay at Matt's place for long but an eyewitness noticed they were "very giddy, laughing and holding hands during that time."
The couple are reportedly dating but have yet to make their relationship official.
"Tyler and Camila both live in Florida so they have kept in touch and made plans to see each other these last couple of months," an insider told E! News. "They are both into each other but it's a stretch to say she's his girlfriend."
Before touching down in New York, Tyler and Camila reportedly spent some time in Florida together after the holidays.
"Tyler likes Camila's personality and thinks she's a really fun girl to hangout with," another insider shared with E! News.
In early December 2020, Tyler admitted to Whitney Port on her With Whit podcast that he sends flirty direct messages to women through Instagram and that's how he's met some beautiful women who have come and gone from his life in the last year.
Hannah selected Jed Wyatt as the winner of her heart over Tyler on The Bachelorette 15 finale, but the former Alabama beauty pageant queen broke up with Jed five weeks after they got engaged because he had lied about having a girlfriend back home in Nashville during filming.
On The Bachelorette's live reunion special in late July 2019, Hannah asked Tyler out on a date, which resulted in the pair spending one night together in Los Angeles.
However, nothing ever came of it because Tyler appeared to set his sights on supermodel Gigi Hadid, whom he dated for two months, and moved to New York City to pursue modeling.
Hannah later said in a YouTube video that she and Tyler were "feeling each other out" at the time but never hooked up, and Tyler explained he was in "a bad place" and didn't want to do something because he was "vulnerable" after his mother Andrea Cameron tragically passed away earlier that year.
"I just wanted to work on it being a friendship. If we stepped away from each other and wanted more, we could always go and get more," Tyler said, adding that they had "mixed feelings" and "mixed emotions" about the past.
Hannah said she felt out of place and was tired of trying to figure things out when Tyler wasn't ready to communicate about the future of their relationship. In fact, there were days when the pair barely talked to each other.
Hannah returned home to her family in Alabama on April 1, 2020 and expressed at the time how she and Tyler were just friends. However, they continued talking and gradually worked through some hard feelings they had towards each other.
Hannah confirmed "there's no pressure" and they're doing things on their own terms.
Tyler admitted toUs in early October, "We've struggled, you know, with our relationship and trying to figure out what it is."
"But we're in a great place right now with each other and it's great to be able to hang out, you know -- grab dinner, hang out -- and it's fun. Hannah's an amazing person and it's good to be in a better place than we've been."
After dating Gigi, Tyler apparently had flings with Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou and swimsuit model Jilissa Ann Zoltko.