Tyler and Camila, 26, were first spotted together unloading a car in New York City in January.
Speculation the pair had split began swirling earlier this month when Tyler and Camila noticeably stopped following each other on Instagram. Camila also reportedly stopped keeping tabs on his brother's Instagram account as well.
Just two short weeks ago, Tyler, who competed onThe Bachelorette's fifteenth season in 2019, opened up and gushed about his relationship with Camila like never before during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
When asked by host Andy Cohen how many times he has been in love, Tyler revealed, "Twice."
"Are you currently in love?" Andy asked.
"Yes," Tyler responded, as the camera panned to Camila sitting in the audience next to his best friend and The Bachelor alum Matt James. "Very in love."
Andy asked Tyler who said "I love you" first, and Tyler giggled and blushed.
After glancing over at Camila, Tyler shared, "She said 'I love you' and then I came later... It was at a moment of just, pure, like -- it just came out! You know what I mean? It was not the way I expected it, but it was beautiful."
Tyler gave Camila credit for having "crushed" and "killed it" with her "I love you."
Hannah ultimately gave her final rose to Jed Wyatt and accepted his marriage proposal when the finale taped in Spring 2019, but she broke off her engagement to the country singer five weeks later because Jed had lied about having a girlfriend back home in Nashville during filming.
Despite being dumped on the show, Tyler subsequently raved about Hannah and continued to support and encourage her through his broken heart.
On The Bachelorette's live reunion special in late July 2019, Hannah asked Tyler out on a date and the pair proceeded to spend a night together in Los Angeles, but nothing romantic ever came of their time together.
Tyler appeared to set his sights on supermodel Gigi Hadid, whom he dated for two months, and then moved to New York City to pursue modeling. He went on to have flings with Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou and swimsuit model Jilissa Ann Zoltko, followed by other models.
"I just wanted to work on it being a friendship. If we stepped away from each other and wanted more, we could always go and get more."
But Hannah apparently felt led on at times and the pair had major disagreements.
"I think it was really hard for me and him just being like, 'Let's just chill.' He'd always say, '[Let's] figure it out,'" Hannah said in the October video.
"And I'm like, 'What are we figuring out?' And I hated figuring it out... I'm pretty sure there were days when we barely talked to each other."
Although their relationship was "unhealthy" at the time, they continued to talk things out and so their friendship gradually improved to the "cool" dynamic they have as friends today.
Although fans were shipping a Tyler and Hannah reconciliation pretty hard last year, Tyler fell head over heels for Camila and Hannah also moved on with model Adam Woolard, whom the Alabama native is currently dating.
"Good-looking guy," Tyler told Entertainment Tonight of Adam in February 2021.
"We want each other to be the best person we can be. If that's being happy with other people then that's what we want."