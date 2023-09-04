Rachel, 27, and Tino, a 29-year-old general contractor from California, got engaged on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season, but Rachel revealed on After the Final Rose in September 2022 that she had to call off their engagement and split because Tino had been unfaithful to her and kissed another woman.
Rachel didn't think Tino had offered a sincere apology or good explanation for his betrayal at the time, but Tino insisted on "The Viall Files" podcast in October 2022 it was "the biggest mistake" of his life and he "absolutely" regretted it.
However, Tino just dropped a bombshell during the August 23 episode of The Bachelor alum Courtney Robertson's "After Reality" podcast.
When asked if his engagement would've lasted had he not cheated, Tino replied, "No, there is no way me and her would've had a future together."
Tino said he doesn't regret breaking up with Rachel. In fact, he thinks he's not compatible with the former flight instructor, nor were they on the same page about what they want out of life.
"We weren't right for each other... But I don't know if there was anybody on that show who was The One for her," Tino explained.
"I know deep in my heart that there is no future there, and I don't think we'll ever speak to each other again."
Tino said he and Rachel's last conversation took place in 2022 and the pair allegedly had nothing to talk about.
"I'm not a big rehasher or 'I need more closure' person," Tino claimed, adding that he essentially walked away from Rachel and never looked back.
Looking back on the demise of his short-lived relationship with Rachel, Tino acknowledged that he wasn't asking himself the right questions during The Bachelorette process.
While Tino said he thought Rachel was "funny and cute," those qualities were obviously surface level. Had they engaged in more serious conversation, Tino apparently believes Rachel would've realized he wasn't The One for her sooner.
"I don't think I was consciously trying to win, but I think subconsciously, I was really in love with that idea -- and losing was the worst thing that could happen," Tino recalled of fighting for Rachel's heart on the show.
"Time with my therapist has confirmed why that's the case and why that makes logical sense."
Tino told Courtney that, in hindsight, he probably showcased "pick me" energy givenThe Bachelorette is such a competitive atmosphere with other men.
"I was in love with the idea, more than the person... She's perfect for somebody else out there, and I think asking [serious] questions would've revealed a lot," Tino noted.
When Tino spoke to Nick Viall back in October 2022, he admitted the distance and secrecy of his romance with Rachel was "challenging" and then tension heightened once The Bachelorette began airing Season 19 promos.
"I can't describe to anyone how actually hard it is, watching [the show] back... It's not the Tino and Rachel show. That took way bigger of a toll on me than I thought it would. And you couple that with we were feeling a little distant," Tino explained to the Season 21 The Bachelor star.
He added, "She had a full plate and I was asking for more. I think I could've been a way more supportive partner for her, seeing her through the storm. And that's where I feel I really let her down."
Rachel allegedly asked for space because Tino's insecurities were "spiking so hard" and he was being "needy" and "pushy" and then he cheated on Rachel when his mind was in a dark place.
"When I acted out, I felt like maybe we were starting to check out... I was getting attention and... I'm not proud of it and I'm shameful but I just kind of gave in. I just leaned in, and we kissed," Tino acknowledged of the girl he had met at a bar and cheated with.
"I did it and I realized really quickly [at the time], like, 'I don't know what the future holds for me or Rachel, but I know this is not who I am, and this is not what I should be doing.' So I got out of there. And it was pretty haunting."
He elaborated how his "biggest regret" -- outside of the actual kiss itself -- was "not telling" Rachel right away.
Tino insisted the kiss was "a one-time thing" and he sought therapy after hurting Rachel.
"It's something I'm ashamed of, and certainly, I wish I could have done it differently, like, a million times over," he concluded.
Tino is still single and struggling when it comes to dating, and he had an opinion on Rachel looking for love on TV again via Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season this fall.