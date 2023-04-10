The Season 16 The Bachelorette star and Luke were spotted walking together, with Luke's right arm around her waist. The pair posed with some friends and held hands, while Tayshia reportedly put her other hand in the pocket of her denim skirt.
Lindsay reportedly cropped Tayshia and Luke out of the photo and then reposted the snap Monday on Instagram.
"Easter crew at #RadHouse," Lindsay captioned the photo, which also featured her fiance, Carl Radke, and their Summer House co-stars Chris Leoni and Andrea Denver.
Many eagle-eyed fans, however, noticed the new post was missing Tayshia and Luke.
"Well this is awkward," Lindsay joked in the comments section.
Tayshia -- who teased a new man in her life in January -- and Luke were also reportedly tagged together in an Instagram Stories posting last month.
For his part, Luke was last linked to The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby, who also previously starred on Winter House. The pair met at BravoCon in October 2022, according to Us.
"We're texting and we're just chatting it up," Ashley told the magazine at the time, revealing that she and Luke had exchanged phone numbers. "But you know, we'll see. He's a really nice guy and he's very cute. That helps a lot."
But then Ashley announced in January that she and Luke had called it quits.
"Luke and I are not romantically involved anymore," Ashley reportedly said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
Ashley referred to her "situation," meaning her ongoing divorce from Michael Darby, as the reason why things between Luke and herself didn't work out.
"Really, my life is very complicated. As you guys can imagine, I'm going through a very difficult situation," Ashley continued. "Luke was a trooper, believe me; he went through some things."
Tayshia has apparently been single ever since her split from Zac, and she told Us Weekly in December that she was "enjoying" her alone time and focusing on herself, which she dubbed her "biggest priority."
"[I'm] just kind of finding my own [way] in New York City," she reiterated of her current city.
Over the last year or so, Tayshia said she's been working on her "philanthropy efforts," her love of the fashion industry, fitness, and her own mental health.
ADVERTISEMENT
Back in June 2022, Tayshia admitted she was done appearing on reality dating shows and dating men in Bachelor Nation.
"I think I'm good, respectfully," Tayshia told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "Respectfully, I think I'm good. I think I'm good."
But Tayshia planned to keep an open mind about potentially dating another reality TV star, in general.
"Never say never," Tayshia told Us last year. "We'll see what happens! We'll just leave it there. Never say never."
But Tayshia acknowledged it's very difficult to navigate a relationship with someone in the public eye and she'd want "to protect" her next relationship.
"I kind of, maybe, [want to] keep it quiet and under wraps for a minute and then maybe let the people in on the news after a little while," Tayshia shared of how she'd handle having a new man in her life.
"People are private investigators. I don't even know how they figure out half the things they do now."
Tayshia said she understands her love life "is exciting" to fans, who have followed her ever since she appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor in 2019, but she'd like "to have a normal relationship, to some extent" in the future.
Although Tayshia has been busy in her professional life, she wrote on Instagram back in May 2022 how she'd still like to get married and start a family "more than anything."
"[I'm] waiting to be in a healthy supportive relationship while simultaneously being a successful woman; a cohesive unit, not one or the other," Tayshia wrote in an Instagram comment, slamming a troll.
"I want to build an empire, I want to go after my dreams and I want my partner to be supportive of that as they follow their own dreams as well. I want a relationship where we cheer each other on. None of that has changed."
ADVERTISEMENT
In late March 2022, Tayshia informed Us that she had no desire to date and would maybe be interested in trying again a year from that point. She said she didn't like dating apps or men reaching out to her via Instagram DMs.
But Tayshia said she would eventually like to settle down with a man who is "strong, supportive, kind, ambitious, and empathetic."
Tayshia and Zac haven't revealed any details about their split, but Us reported in late 2021 that the former couple "couldn't fully commit to each other" due to their busy schedules and they "eventually realized it wasn't going to work and their relationship ran its course."