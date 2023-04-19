Summer House star and Hubb House PR founder Lindsay Hubbard has confirmed that Tayshia, 32, and Luke, 39, are dating after she posted a group photo of friends that featured Tayshia and Luke holding hands on Easter Sunday, April 9, only to delete it and then repost the same picture one day later with the cute new couple cropped out.
Lindsay captioned her second photo, "Easter crew at #RadHouse," but fans noticed Tayshia and Luke were missing -- and Lindsay even joked in the comments that the situation was "awkward."
"Why delete your Easter picture and then repost it with Luke and Tayshia from The Bachelorette cropped out? They were in the first pic and then they were cropped, so now you've caused a lot of suspicions and eyeballs," Andy Cohen asked Lindsay on the Monday, April 17 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, according toUs Weekly.
Lindsay replied to the host, "I did not know they were holding hands until everyone started commenting and was like, 'Oh, they're holding hands!' And I was like, 'Oh sh-t, they're holding hands!'"
Andy reportedly went on to ask Lindsay if her former co-star -- who did not return for Summer House's seventh season, which premiered on Bravo earlier this year -- asked her to delete the photo capturing his intimate moment with Tayshia.
Lindsay, however, said she didn't want to divulge the "details" about her conversation with Luke.
"But I understand what it's like to be in the public and the pressure that you feel from viewers and fans [and] everywhere," Lindsay shared.
Andy responded, "They're just trying to make it work," according to the magazine, to which Lindsay agreed, "Honestly."
Lindsay then compared Tayshia and Luke's attempt to keep their romance private to her former relationship with ex-fiance Carl Radke.
"When Carl and I started dating we were just trying to keep it as private as possible because you want to enjoy those moments, so I understand," Lindsay explained.
Meanwhile, Ashley -- who also starred on Winter House -- announced in January that she and Luke had called it quits.
"Luke and I are not romantically involved anymore," Ashley reportedly said on Watch What Happens Live at the time.
Ashley referred to her "situation," meaning her ongoing divorce from Michael Darby, as the reason why things between Luke and herself didn't work out.
"Really, my life is very complicated. As you guys can imagine, I'm going through a very difficult situation," Ashley continued. "Luke was a trooper, believe me; he went through some things."
Tayshia has apparently been single ever since her split from Zac, and she told Us in December that she was "enjoying" her alone time and focusing on herself, which she dubbed her "biggest priority."
"[I'm] just kind of finding my own [way] in New York City," she reiterated of her current city.
Over the last year or so, Tayshia said she's been working on her "philanthropy efforts," her love of the fashion industry, fitness, and her own mental health.
Back in June 2022, Tayshia admitted she was done appearing on reality dating shows and dating men in Bachelor Nation.
"I think I'm good, respectfully," Tayshia told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "Respectfully, I think I'm good. I think I'm good."
But Tayshia planned to keep an open mind about potentially dating another reality TV star, in general.
"Never say never," Tayshia told Us last year. "We'll see what happens! We'll just leave it there. Never say never."
But Tayshia acknowledged it's very difficult to navigate a relationship with someone in the public eye and she'd want "to protect" her next relationship.
"I kind of, maybe, [want to] keep it quiet and under wraps for a minute and then maybe let the people in on the news after a little while," Tayshia shared of how she'd handle having a new man in her life.
"People are private investigators. I don't even know how they figure out half the things they do now."
Tayshia said she understands her love life "is exciting" to fans, who have followed her ever since she appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor in 2019, but she'd like "to have a normal relationship, to some extent" in the future.
Although Tayshia has been busy in her professional life, she wrote on Instagram back in May 2022 how she'd still like to get married and start a family "more than anything."
"[I'm] waiting to be in a healthy supportive relationship while simultaneously being a successful woman; a cohesive unit, not one or the other," Tayshia wrote in an Instagram comment, slamming a troll.
"I want to build an empire, I want to go after my dreams and I want my partner to be supportive of that as they follow their own dreams as well. I want a relationship where we cheer each other on. None of that has changed."
In late March 2022, Tayshia informed Us that she had no desire to date and would maybe be interested in trying again a year from that point. She said she didn't like dating apps or men reaching out to her via Instagram DMs.
But Tayshia said she would eventually like to settle down with a man who is "strong, supportive, kind, ambitious, and empathetic."
Tayshia and Zac haven't revealed any details about their split, but Us reported in late 2021 that the former couple "couldn't fully commit to each other" due to their busy schedules and they "eventually realized it wasn't going to work and their relationship ran its course."