The Bachelorette alum Tanner Courtad has introduced his new girlfriend, Hailey Miller, to the world.

Tanner recently went Instagram official with Hailey by posting a carousel of photos of the happy couple spending time together.

"Thanksgiving looked a little different this year and I wouldn't have it any other way," Tanner captioned his post late last week.

The pictures included Tanner and his beautiful girlfriend hiking, kissing, and sipping on cocktails.

In the last image, Tanner posted the following quote from The Office: "Yeah, whatever, no big deal. Just the hottest girl in the world loves me."

Hailey, for her part, shared her own post of photos with the Bachelor in Paradise alum.

"Guess good things really are worth waiting for? Who would've known!" Hailey gushed.

Congratulatory comments poured in from Bachelor Nation including Charity Lawson, Joey Graziadei, Justin Glaze and more.

Tanner previously sparked dating rumors with fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Olivia Lewis.

Tanner and Olivia, who both appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season in 2023, posted a sweet photo with each other in December 2023 that got fans talking and speculating about the nature of their relationship.

In a joint Instagram posting, Olivia and Tanner wrote at the time, "They say a picture's worth a thousand words..we just gave you 8000 you're welcome."

In the photos, Tanner had his arms wrapped around Olivia, and they looked cozy posing for several pictures together in Cleveland, OH. The pair also apparently dined at a restaurant together.

Olivia and Tanner's apparent friendship-turned-PDA confused many social media users.

Social media blogger Zachary Reality commented, "Babeee we need confirmation yes or no."

Another person pleaded, "Liv babe, I can't tell if this is a soft launch or not."

But one fan pointed out, "All of these pics from last few weeks appear to be from the same day... Def think just friends but trying to mess with everyone and get some attention."

But Olivia was giving friendship vibes when she commented on Tanner's New Year's Instagram posting in January 2024.

Tanner posted photos of himself lounging on a couch and wrote, "2023, you were too good to me. I'm so grateful that life took me down this path to new friendships, opportunities, and places that I'll never forget. Ready for an even better 2024. Let's get it."

Olivia commented, "2024 is gonna be your year!! Can't wait to watch you crush it!!"

Bachelor in Paradise's ninth-season finale aired in December 2023. Neither Olivia or Tanner left the show in a relationship or with a promising connection.

Tanner, who originally competed on Charity's The Bachelorette season, dated Kat Izzo, Davia Bunch, and Rachel Recchia in Paradise. He also made a move on Jess Girod, although their attraction to each other never became something serious.

Olivia appeared on Zach Shallcross' The Bachelor season and dated Will Urena, John Henry Spurlock, and Michael Barbour in Paradise.

Olivia memorably lost John Henry to Kat and the women had a heated altercation during filming. John Henry ultimately proposed marriage to Kat, but the couple later split up.

Kat fell in love with Dale Moss on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season earlier this year, but they've reportedly broken up.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

