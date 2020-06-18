The Bachelorette alum Shawn Booth has a new puppy in his life to fill a little hole in his heart that was left when his dog Tucker died two months ago.

After sharing a cute selfie and video clips of his new puppy on his Instagram Stories, Shawn, 33, posted a video on Tuesday officially introducing Walter to the world.

"Welp I couldn't help myself .. Everyone, meet @walterboothdog," Shawn captioned the video.

The video showed Shawn heading to the airport at 5:30AM from Nashville, TN, although he hadn't "traveled in months."

"This is one of the only reasons I would hop on a plane right now," Shawn said. "I'm going to meet somebody, and I want you guys to meet him too."

Shawn flew to Salt Lake City, UT, to pick up his pup, saying he was "definitely a little nervous and a little anxious." He was also feeling a tad "guilty," probably considering his dog Tucker had died not long beforehand on April 16.

"But most importantly, I'm excited," Shawn gushed, before meeting his new "fluffy" and energetic furbaby, who apparently slept on the plane after running through the airport.

Shawn also created an Instagram account for Walter, who was born in April at Sunnyside Goldens in Eden, UT.

When Booth announced Tucker's death in April, he admitted he had lost his "best friend."

"Tucker passed peacefully in my arms and in the comfort of our backyard. I poured every ounce of my heart into him and he gave me his entire heart right back," Shawn wrote on Instagram at the time.

"I've never loved anything more and he was the best boy I could ever ask for. I was the luckiest person in the world to have him by my side for 11+ years. I already miss him so much."

Shawn's ex-fiancee, Season 11 The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, even commented on the sad post with a broken-heart emoji and wrote, "I'm so sorry. This one hurts. You gave him a great life."

Shawn proposed marriage to Kaitlyn at the Final Rose Ceremony of her The Bachelorette season, which aired in 2015 and was just recapped in a three-hour episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! that aired Monday night on ABC.

One day earlier, Kaitlyn's runner-up bachelor Nick Viall posted a clip of his failed marriage proposal and wrote on Instagram, "It really was a season for the ages. You never know how you view things as time passes. Glad to be able to call KB a good friend!"

And Shawn commented on the post, "Well said, 'other guy,'" with a side-smirk emoticon.

Following more than three years of dating and taking care of Tucker together, Kaitlyn and Shawn announced their split in November 2018.

According to Us Weekly, Shawn had once called Tucker "the glue" that held their relationship together.

Two months after announcing her breakup with Shawn, Kaitlyn went out on her first date with current boyfriend, Jason Tartick.

Kaitlyn and Jason fell in love quickly and Jason -- originally from Buffalo, NY -- moved from Seattle, WA, to be with her in Nashville.

Kaitlyn and Jason have been talking about a possible engagement for months, with Kaitlyn even sharing Monday night on Instagram she and Jason have already picked out an engagement ring together.

While Shawn continues his career as a personal trainer, Kaitlyn will compete on this fall's edition of Dancing with the Stars.

