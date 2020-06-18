"Welp I couldn't help myself .. Everyone, meet @walterboothdog," Shawn captioned the video.
The video showed Shawn heading to the airport at 5:30AM from Nashville, TN, although he hadn't "traveled in months."
"This is one of the only reasons I would hop on a plane right now," Shawn said. "I'm going to meet somebody, and I want you guys to meet him too."
Shawn flew to Salt Lake City, UT, to pick up his pup, saying he was "definitely a little nervous and a little anxious." He was also feeling a tad "guilty," probably considering his dog Tucker had died not long beforehand on April 16.
"But most importantly, I'm excited," Shawn gushed, before meeting his new "fluffy" and energetic furbaby, who apparently slept on the plane after running through the airport.
Shawn also created an Instagram account for Walter, who was born in April at Sunnyside Goldens in Eden, UT.
When Booth announced Tucker's death in April, he admitted he had lost his "best friend."
"Tucker passed peacefully in my arms and in the comfort of our backyard. I poured every ounce of my heart into him and he gave me his entire heart right back," Shawn wrote on Instagram at the time.
Shawn's ex-fiancee, Season 11 The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, even commented on the sad post with a broken-heart emoji and wrote, "I'm so sorry. This one hurts. You gave him a great life."
Shawn proposed marriage to Kaitlyn at the Final Rose Ceremony of her The Bachelorette season, which aired in 2015 and was just recapped in a three-hour episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! that aired Monday night on ABC.
One day earlier, Kaitlyn's runner-up bachelor Nick Viall posted a clip of his failed marriage proposal and wrote on Instagram, "It really was a season for the ages. You never know how you view things as time passes. Glad to be able to call KB a good friend!"
And Shawn commented on the post, "Well said, 'other guy,'" with a side-smirk emoticon.
Following more than three years of dating and taking care of Tucker together, Kaitlyn and Shawn announced their split in November 2018.
According to Us Weekly, Shawn had once called Tucker "the glue" that held their relationship together.