The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Rodney Mathews is going to be a dad!

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Rodney took to Instagram recently to announce that his wife, Arielle "Ari" Sabrina, is pregnant.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Rodney posted a sweet video that showed the couple dancing and kissing outside of their home. Rodney also embraced his wife and put his hands on her baby bump.

Rodney captioned his upload, "Look at what our love made. Baby boy coming December '26."

Rodney set his post to "Find Someone Like You" by Snoh Aalegra, and Ari posted the same video via Instagram Stories.

"Our best chapter yet -- MOM & DAD," she wrote.

Members of Bachelor Nation rushed to the comments to congratulate Rodney and Ari on their big news.

Justin Glaze wrote, "Congrats y'all!!! So happy for you both."

Ashley Iaconetti commented, "Awww congratulations!!!"

Nayte Olukoya chimed in, "Cool uncle era startiiiinnnnngggg now!"

Michael Allio wrote, "Wow! This kid just hit the jackpot. So happy for you two! Congrats."

And Serene Russell gushed, "AHHH IM SCREAMING. So so happy for you two."

Rodney and Ari got married in an intimate ceremony at Beverly Hills City Hall in July 2025. The couple later had a second bigger wedding in August of that year.

Rodney posted a carousel of images via Instagram in July 2025 and teased, "MEET THE MATHEWS. COMING 08.16.25."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Rodney and Ari shared with the world that they got engaged in August 2024.

Rodney wrote on Instagram at the time, "In this life and the next, I will always choose you. WE'RE GETTING MARRIED!!!!"

Rodney met Ari at The Venice Whaler in June 2023. A couple of months later, he shared how Ari is the "funniest" person he's ever met and how she had become his "best friend."

Rodney went Instagram official with Ari in early September 2023.

"Quick life update: happiest I've ever been," Rodney captioned photos of the couple at the time.

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For Ari's part, she posted pictures with Rodney on her own Instagram account and wrote, "Made 4 me <3."

After Rodney failed to win Michelle's heart on The Bachelorette's eighteenth season in 2021, he looked for love on Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season in 2022.

Rodney immediately had interest in Teddi Wright, but she chose to abruptly leave the resort in Mexico, which shocked all of her castmates.

"[I had] just a really quick thought of, like, 'Maybe I should go run after her. Maybe I'm the one guy who should chase after her and change her entire mind,'" Rodney admitted during an October 2022 episode of the former "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" podcast.

"But then I was like, 'Hold up, I just met the girl and had a quick five-minute conversation with her.' It was an amazing conversation, but I didn't think it was appropriate for me to try to be that person, you know?"

Rodney said he "trusted Teddi" to make the decision that was best for her in that moment and so stepping in probably wouldn't have been "appropriate."

Since it was still very early in the process, Rodney decided to stay in Paradise and give it a real chance. He then became romantically involved with Lace Morris.

But during Bachelor in Paradise's first split twist, Rodney and Lace were separated for days as more men and women were welcomed into the picture.

Rodney then established a strong connection with Eliza Isichei, which resulted in the bachelor dumping Lace. Eliza, however, found herself torn between Rodney and Justin Glaze.

Although Eliza offered Rodney her rose at a Rose Ceremony, she ultimately decided that her heart belonged to Justin -- and so she left Mexico to chase him down.

But once Eliza and Justin reunited, Justin wasn't interested in sparking up a romance again. He wanted to be Eliza's first choice, and so all three of the cast members ended up single after Paradise.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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