Rachel had posted four different photos on TikTok showing the evolution of her face thanks to plastic surgery and cosmetic work.
"Breaking my silence!!!!!!" Rachel captioned her upload at the time.
In the video, Rachel shared, "The No. 1 question I always get is why do I not look like myself? So let's talk about how I got from here [in 2021] to here [in 2024] and everything I've ever done to my face."
Rachel kicked things off by describing the work she had done right before she competed on Clayton Echard's The Bachelor season.
"This me in 2021, I am 25-years-old. This was when I was on The Bachelor," Rachel said.
"I have fresh lip filler, like, I think I had just gotten it done. Baby botox in my forehead. I also have laminated brows and they're a bit darker. Obviously, hair extensions."
Rachel then pointed to another photo of herself that was taken while she was filming The Bachelorette's nineteenth season alongside co-star Gabby Windey.
"Who is this?!" she exclaimed, pointing out how the two photos looked strikingly different.
"I'm 26 years old, in 2022. This [picture was taken] on the day I got engaged [to Tino Franco]. It was supposed to be the happiest day of my life."
(Rachel and Tino split shortly after getting engaged, and Rachel revealed onThe Bachelorette: After the Final Rose that Tino had cheated on her).
While Rachel looked extremely different in both photos, she revealed that only six months had elapsed between them.
"I gained I think, like, ten pounds in between seasons. I was so stressed out. My face is obviously a lot fuller. You could tell I was so stressed out," Rachel reiterated.
"I got fresh botox right before this season. I got caps on my teeth, and I still have them now. But my lip filler was not retouched and I got longer extensions."