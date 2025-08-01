The Bachelorette alum Rachel Recchia has shared some insight into her recent weight loss.

Rachel took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 29 and conducted a Q&A session with fans during which a person asked her to describe her "weight loss routine," according to Us Weekly.

The Bachelor alum, 29, replied, "I want to address this because the comments I've received are a reminder of how little we often know about what someone is really going through."

"Everyone has seen a very small part of my life through a lens," she continued.

"I am constantly compared to a version of myself from a short time when, truthfully, I was really struggling."

Rachel revealed that towards the end of 2024, she "faced health issues."

The flight instructor elaborated, "[My health issues] impacted my body in ways I couldn't control. Today I'm in a healthier place, both physically and emotionally."

She added, "This is the last time I'll speak on it, love you all."

Rachel has been subjected to criticism on social media for her noticeably slimmer physique for months now.

"Worried about her health," one person commented on a May photo of Rachel in a sundress.

"Didn't even recognize her," another chimed in.

"Very very skinny... don't do it," complained a troll.

But among the negative comments were also some positive ones.

One fan who wrote, "Rachel, You look happy and stunning! You keep doing you, young lady."

In February, Rachel spilled the details about all the plastic surgery she's had done in the last four years.

Rachel had posted four different photos on TikTok showing the evolution of her face thanks to plastic surgery and cosmetic work.

"Breaking my silence!!!!!!" Rachel captioned her upload at the time.

In the video, Rachel shared, "The No. 1 question I always get is why do I not look like myself? So let's talk about how I got from here [in 2021] to here [in 2024] and everything I've ever done to my face."

Rachel kicked things off by describing the work she had done right before she competed on Clayton Echard's The Bachelor season.

"This me in 2021, I am 25-years-old. This was when I was on The Bachelor," Rachel said.

"I have fresh lip filler, like, I think I had just gotten it done. Baby botox in my forehead. I also have laminated brows and they're a bit darker. Obviously, hair extensions."

Rachel then pointed to another photo of herself that was taken while she was filming The Bachelorette's nineteenth season alongside co-star Gabby Windey.

"Who is this?!" she exclaimed, pointing out how the two photos looked strikingly different.

"I'm 26 years old, in 2022. This [picture was taken] on the day I got engaged [to Tino Franco]. It was supposed to be the happiest day of my life."

(Rachel and Tino split shortly after getting engaged, and Rachel revealed on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose that Tino had cheated on her).

While Rachel looked extremely different in both photos, she revealed that only six months had elapsed between them.

"I gained I think, like, ten pounds in between seasons. I was so stressed out. My face is obviously a lot fuller. You could tell I was so stressed out," Rachel reiterated.

"I got fresh botox right before this season. I got caps on my teeth, and I still have them now. But my lip filler was not retouched and I got longer extensions."

Rachel quipped, "I don't know what the problem was here!"

Rachel then moved on to her cast photo from Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season in which she was wearing a sex red sundress.

Rachel recalled, "I was 27, in 2023. The girls are done for the first time here."

Rachel was referring to how she's had two breast reduction procedures. The Bachelor alum had been wanting to reduce the size of her chest since she was 17-years-old.

"I have extensions, I have botox in the forehead, and I think I have botox going all the way down to [my crow's feet]," Rachel explained.

"I had fresh lip filler, and I also got cheek filler for the first time here. I started to get masseter botox, and my eyebrows are getting a little bit lighter."

Rachel clarified, however, that she never had her nose done.

Finally, Rachel described a photo of herself from 2024 when she was 28-years-old.

"I dissolved all my lip filler and redid it," Rachel said of her look from last year.

"I stopped getting masseter botox but I did get botox in my neck muscles at one point. That's supposed to slim the jaw... I've never gotten filler in my chin; I just have a bigger chin."

She added, "I still get cheek filler, which I love. I get botox [on my forehead] all the way down [to my cheekbones]."

Rachel also revealed that, although she had bleached her eyebrows last year, she has "no idea" why she looks so different now.

Rachel is still looking for The One after appearing on several The Bachelor spinoffs.

When she appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season, she had romances with Sean McLaughlin, Brayden Bowers, Jordan Vandergriff and Tanner Courtad that all fell apart.

Rachel can currently be seen alongside Clayton again on Season 3 of Perfect Match, which debuted August 1 on Netflix.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




