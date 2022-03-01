The Bachelorette alum Mikey Tenerelli has married his fiancee, Katelyn Wood, in a romantic ceremony in Mexico.

Mikey, who previously appeared on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, and Katelyn tied the knot on February 25 at Flora Farms in San Jose del Cabo, E! News reported.

Mikey and Katelyn said "I do" in front of family and close friends, and their wedding colors were ivory, cream, blush and beige with a splash of rust red in the floral centerpieces.

"The entire night we kept saying that we can't even believe this was our own wedding," Mikey told the website.

"From the florals to the decor, the officiant, the amazing service and atmosphere, it still feels like a dream."

Mikey reportedly wore a Hugo Boss tuxedo while Katelyn donned a beautiful off-the-shoulder, form-fitted Pronovias gown that boasted a cape and long train.

"I was stunned," Mikey said of his bride's beauty on their wedding day.

"Obviously I know I have a beautiful wife, but I was blown away. I didn't know if I was going to get choked up, but when I turned around at our first look, it was breathtaking."

Former The Bachelor host Chris Harrison reportedly sent the couple a nice video message, and The Bachelorette alum Dan Cox also wished the pair well.

"We knew it was meant to be when not only we had an amazing bond, but our families met and we all became one," Mikey shared.

"Our families are very important to us and once everyone came together, there was no way either of us were ever going to look back."

The CrossFit enthusiast and Katelyn got engaged in December 2020 while vacationing at Nubs Nob Ski Resort in Michigan.

"The future Mr. and Mrs. Tenerelli!!! Best day of my life!" Mikey wrote alongside a picture of the couple on the slopes that he posted on December 27, 2020.

Mikey found fame when he competed for Desiree Hartsock's heart on Season 9 of The Bachelorette. At the time, Mikey was 30 years old and worked as a plumbing contractor.

Desiree eliminated Mikey during the fifth episode of her 2013 season, and she ended up getting engaged to Chris Siegfried.

Mikey told Reality TV World after his ouster, "I always talked about my family and my friends, and I think [Desiree] started, as the weeks went on, to pick up on the fact that I wasn't just willing to take off [from Chicago] and lose that."

"The answer I gave her in Germany was that if we love each other, we'll make it work, we'll figure it out. I didn't give a definite answer," he explained, "and I think that was really what got me eliminated in Germany."

Mikey went on to look for love on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. However, he failed to find his match on the ABC reality dating spinoff.

It appears Mikey went Instagram official with Katelyn on February 15, 2017, when he posted a selfie of the pair and wrote, "It's been a while since I've had a valentine...... but man she was worth the wait. #valentines #hotdamn."

About a week later, Mikey gushed of Katelyn on social media, "I'll just admit it... I lucked out. #happyman #hotdamn #mygirl."

