The CrossFit enthusiast and Katelyn got engaged in December 2020 while vacationing at Nubs Nob Ski Resort in Michigan.
"The future Mr. and Mrs. Tenerelli!!! Best day of my life!" Mikey wrote alongside a picture of the couple on the slopes that he posted on December 27, 2020.
Mikey found fame when he competed for Desiree Hartsock's heart on Season 9 of The Bachelorette. At the time, Mikey was 30 years old and worked as a plumbing contractor.
Desiree eliminated Mikey during the fifth episode of her 2013 season, and she ended up getting engaged to Chris Siegfried.
Mikey told Reality TV World after his ouster, "I always talked about my family and my friends, and I think [Desiree] started, as the weeks went on, to pick up on the fact that I wasn't just willing to take off [from Chicago] and lose that."
"The answer I gave her in Germany was that if we love each other, we'll make it work, we'll figure it out. I didn't give a definite answer," he explained, "and I think that was really what got me eliminated in Germany."
Mikey went on to look for love on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. However, he failed to find his match on the ABC reality dating spinoff.
It appears Mikey went Instagram official with Katelyn on February 15, 2017, when he posted a selfie of the pair and wrote, "It's been a while since I've had a valentine...... but man she was worth the wait. #valentines #hotdamn."
About a week later, Mikey gushed of Katelyn on social media, "I'll just admit it... I lucked out. #happyman #hotdamn #mygirl."