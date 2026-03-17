Michelle -- who starred on The Bachelorette's 18th season -- married Jack Leius in June 2025, but they had to cut their Italian honeymoon short when Michelle started having health problems, BachelorNation.com reported.
Michelle recently revealed that severe exposure to mold and mycotoxin illness caused her health crisis.
Ever since then, Michelle has been undergoing treatment and going through a body detox.
"I know there's been a lot of people who have asked for a health update recently, and I've wanted to give one but I have had a hard time showing up to social media lately," Michelle reportedly shared via Instagram Stories.
"Because I feel like I should only post positive things, I don't know where that comes from, but dealing with a chronic illness a lot of the days I haven't felt very positive."
Michelle admitted it's "been really frustrating" to be sick for almost a year now.
"Right now I'm currently struggling with grieving the life that I used to have or the energy that I used to have. It's just so frustrating and disheartening at times," The Bachelor alum continued in her post.
"Definitely not how I wanted to spend my first year of marriage but we really said 'in sickness and in health' and I said, 'Prove it!' Which he's passing with flying colors."
Michelle then thanked her fans and followers for "constantly checking in" on her and leaving "thoughtful messages."
"They are genuinely what get me through a lot of days," Michelle noted.
She went on to share, "Will fill y'all in soon since there's been a lot of updates but my brain and energy aren't working well, so today is not the day."
Michelle then reminded people to check on their friends and loved ones who are "dealing with a chronic illness."
The Bachelorette alum concluded, "There's a lot of silent battles that can feel incredibly lonely (even when there is a support system) and a simple text goes a long way."
Michelle and Jack exchanged vows in June 2025 in Minnesota after he had proposed marriage in October 2024.
Michelle -- who was the runner-up on Matt James' The Bachelor season before starring on The Bachelorette -- gushed to People at the time of her wedding how Jack "always sees the best in everyone" and is her "partner in crime."
And Jack noted of his then-bride, "She has this contagious smile and laugh and is just this magnetic person that people gravitate toward. I've loved watching how she navigates life with so much confidence."
They also agreed that they were looking forward to settling down and starting a family.
"We both are excited to have found the person who we genuinely call our best friend and will go through life with," the pair told the magazine.
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"Looking forward to having some athletic babies and hopefully coaching them in the future."
Michelle and Jack had met through mutual friends, and Michelle hard launched their relationship in October 2023 by writing on social media how she "hit the Jackpot" with her man.