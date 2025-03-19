And according to Michelle, the couple's wedding is actually happening very soon!
Michelle -- who recently unveiled her Save the Dates via Instagram -- will be tying the knot with Jack this summer in Minnesota.
"I am screaming because our Save the Dates have officially come in... and of course I'm going to show you exactly what we got," Michelle said in her Instagram video.
The Bachelor alum proceeded to show off her "simple and timeless" black-and-white Save the Dates.
"I had so much fun playing around with all the different designs," Michelle shared, before adding, "We included our location and date and then we have a little note on the back, jokingly telling people to cancel any other plans."
Michelle wrote in the caption of her post that the wedding is feeling "even more real" to her now.
"I think it's finally starting to sink in that I'm getting married," Michelle gushed.
During a February episode of "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast," Michelle teased that she and Jack were in "full-force wedding planning" already.
"We have a date picked out. We have a venue picked out. It is [this year], and it's coming up quick here, I will say that!" Michelle shared at the time.
"We got right to it! The man means business. It's really kind of nice. Long engagements are fine too, but we were like, 'Yeah, we're engaged, let's do life together -- let's go!' And so it's been fun with the whole wedding planning thing."
Michelle said she and Jack had already established their wedding party and were having a lot of fun.
"We never had this ideal [wedding plan] of like, 'Let's do this, and let's do this,'" Michelle explained last month.
"And so once we got engaged, we kind of started to look at what time of year we wanted it, how long we wanted to wait, and that conversation really pushed us to be like, 'Okay, we've really got to lock something down here.'"
Michelle noted how she and Jack ended up finding a "dream" venue that they "absolutely love."