The Bachelorette alum Michelle Young has revealed surprise wedding details with her fiance Jack Leius.

Michelle met Jack through their mutual friends, and then Michelle hard launched their relationship in October 2023 by writing on social media how she had "hit the Jackpot" with him.

Jack proposed marriage to The Bachelorette alum with a 3.56-carat, emerald-cut diamond at Centennial Lakes in their native Minnesota in October 2024 and the pair got engaged.

And according to Michelle, the couple's wedding is actually happening very soon!

Michelle -- who recently unveiled her Save the Dates via Instagram -- will be tying the knot with Jack this summer in Minnesota.

"I am screaming because our Save the Dates have officially come in... and of course I'm going to show you exactly what we got," Michelle said in her Instagram video.

The Bachelor alum proceeded to show off her "simple and timeless" black-and-white Save the Dates.

"I had so much fun playing around with all the different designs," Michelle shared, before adding, "We included our location and date and then we have a little note on the back, jokingly telling people to cancel any other plans."

Michelle wrote in the caption of her post that the wedding is feeling "even more real" to her now.

"I think it's finally starting to sink in that I'm getting married," Michelle gushed.

During a February episode of "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast," Michelle teased that she and Jack were in "full-force wedding planning" already.

"We have a date picked out. We have a venue picked out. It is [this year], and it's coming up quick here, I will say that!" Michelle shared at the time.

"We got right to it! The man means business. It's really kind of nice. Long engagements are fine too, but we were like, 'Yeah, we're engaged, let's do life together -- let's go!' And so it's been fun with the whole wedding planning thing."

Michelle said she and Jack had already established their wedding party and were having a lot of fun.

"We never had this ideal [wedding plan] of like, 'Let's do this, and let's do this,'" Michelle explained last month.

"And so once we got engaged, we kind of started to look at what time of year we wanted it, how long we wanted to wait, and that conversation really pushed us to be like, 'Okay, we've really got to lock something down here.'"

Michelle noted how she and Jack ended up finding a "dream" venue that they "absolutely love."

Michelle fell for Jack after a broken engagement to her The Bachelorette 18 winner Nayte Olukoya.

Michelle and Nayte had gotten engaged on The Bachelorette 18 finale and later announced their split in June 2022.

Michelle previously claimed she was completely blindsided by Nayte's decision to break up with her after only six months of dating post-The Bachelorette finale.

The Bachelor alum was also shocked that Nayte had dumped her in a phone call shortly after her birthday.

Nayte said on the "Bachelor Rush Hour With Dave Neal" podcast in December 2023 that he had trust issues and the pair fought constantly -- but he never cheated.

Nayte said he had known early on that his relationship with Michelle wasn't going to last and so he felt "a huge relief" when they called it quits.

Nayte also confessed that The Bachelorette was a "terrible" chapter in his life that "really f-cked" him up.

When asked to share how her engagement to Jack is different from what she had with Nayte, Michelle said during her recent "Almost Famous Podcast" that they "don't compare at all."

Michelle shared, "Jack calms my nervous system so much, and he really puts my anxiety at bay. I feel like with him, social media has seen a little bit more of my goofy side."

Michelle gushed about how Jack made her feel comfortable, accepted and loved. She also boasted about having great communication with that "gem" of a man.

"He's somebody who's always going to stick around," Michelle noted, adding how this relationship is "healthy" and her romance with Nayte was not.

"I don't know how I found him in Minnesota... but he is a lovely man. He's so wonderful," Michelle concluded.

